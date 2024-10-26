Packers’ Secondary Enjoys Healthy Serving of Good Fortune
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The three-game winning streak that the Green Bay Packers will take into Sunday’s game at the Jacksonville Jaguars began in Week 5 with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
On Thursday night, the Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings.
What was the difference?
When Green Bay won at Los Angeles in Week 5, the Rams’ elite receiver tandem of Cooper Kupp (inactive, ankle) and Puka Nacua (injured reserve, knee) was out with injuries. Against the Vikings, Kupp and Nacua combined for 12 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown as Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes in a 30-20 win.
“It's what you envisioned when training camp started and it's nice to have those guys back,” Stafford said.
“You can't double cover everybody on the team,” said receiver Demarcus Robinson, who scored two touchdowns against the Vikings after being limited to three catches for 28 yards by the Packers.
The Packers have enjoyed some good fortune this season, especially in terms of opposing pass-catchers.
Before facing the Rams, they hosted the Vikings in Week 4. Minnesota won 31-29 even though premier tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) was on the physically unable to perform list.
After facing the Rams, the Packers returned home to face the Cardinals in Week 6. The starting right side of the offensive line, tackle Jonah Williams and guard Will Hernandez, was out with injuries and standout rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a concussion on his eighth snap of the game.
Week 7 was last week’s game against the Houston Texans. Stud receiver Nico Collins was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Collins has missed the last 11 quarters of action and still ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards. Plus, Jordan Love faced a defense down four starters.
On Sunday, the Jaguars might have their entire starting lineup. Standout linebacker Foye Oluokun, who had more tackles than any other player in 2022 and 2023, is expected to return to the lineup. Their receiver corps will be at full strength, with rookie Brian Thomas and veterans Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. Plus, tight end Evan Engram, who caught 114 passes last year, returned from injured reserve a couple weeks ago.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.
Next week, the Packers will get Round 1 against the juggernaut Detroit Lions. Speed receiver Jameson Williams, who is second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns and second in the NFL in yards per catch, will be serving the second and final game of his NFL suspension.
After a Week 10 bye and a Week 11 game at the Chicago Bears, the Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers. Maybe running back Christian McCaffrey will be back in the starting lineup, but premier receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out with a season-ending knee injury.
Injuries are a way of life in the NFL. The Packers beat the Colts and Titans last month with Jordan Love sidelined by a knee injury.
“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” LaFleur has said on several occasions over the years when his team has been impacted by injuries.
Still, Green Bay has had some remarkable good fortune. There’s no doubt it’s played a factor in the Packers entering Sunday’s game ranked eighth in opponent passer rating (81.7) and 10th in opponent completion percentage (63.2 percent).
The last three games, as the Packers beat the Rams without Kupp and Nacua, the Cardinals without Harrison and the Texans without Collins, they’ve yielded a second-ranked 5.2 yards per attempt.
Its 2-5 record notwithstanding, Jacksonville will be a challenge. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has one of the top passer ratings in the NFL over the last three weeks, and Thomas ranks among the rookie leaders with 30 receptions, 513 yards (17.1 average) and four touchdowns. He’s had at least 86 yards in four of seven games.
“He gives them a vertical threat, obviously,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “He’s a guy that has great hands and he’s got good speed. I think it helps their offense a lot, and he’s another playmaker that’s added to what they already have. They got a talented offense, man.
“We know that they’re capable of winning these games they just haven’t, and sometimes that’s just how things shake out. But we do know that they have a very talented team and we got to make sure we on our Ps and Qs so we can go out there and execute and win the game.”
More Green Bay Packers News
