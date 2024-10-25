Packers-Jaguars: Five Keys to the Game
The Green Bay Packers are 5-2 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5. However, the gulf between the teams is closer than their records suggest.
Jacksonville has won two of its last three games. Three of its losses have been by five points or less. So, winning a fourth consecutive game will not be easy for the Packers.
Here are this week’s five keys to the game.
One: Green Bay’s Defensive Front
The Packers’ defensive front will be crucial in this matchup against a Jaguars offense that ranks fourth in the NFL with 5.1 yards per carry. Tank Bigsby, whose 6.2 yards per carry trails only Derrick Henry among running backs, has been key to their ground game. Limiting his impact will be a priority for Green Bay.
Its run defense, ranked ninth with 4.3 yards allowed per carry, will face a tough test from Jacksonville’s balanced attack.
“They do a great job,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Bigsby is a hard runner. He’s been doing a really good job for them. We’ll see what (Travis) Etienne’s status is, but they’ve got a lot of good players on the offensive line, a lot of guys that I respect. So, it’s going to be a battle up front for us with the run game.”
By controlling the line of scrimmage and shutting down the run, the Packers can force Trevor Lawrence into predictable passing situations, allowing their pass rushers to get aggressive.
Though Green Bay’s defense held up well in last week’s victory against the Texans, it allowed 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Joe Mixon. Stopping the run, and then disrupting Lawrence’s timing by collapsing the pocket, will be key to forcing him into mistakes.
If Clark, Rashan Gary and the rest of Green Bay’s defensive line can rise to the occasion, they’ll have a strong chance to contain the Jaguars' offense and come away with a win.
Two: Takeaways
Last week, Green Bay’s defense delivered a strong performance but, for the first time this season, failed to generate a turnover. Despite that, the Packers still lead the NFL in takeaways with 17, showcasing their ability to change the game with momentum-shifting plays. This knack for forcing turnovers has been a key to their success, often giving their offense prime field position and extra scoring opportunities.
This week, however, they’ll face a Jacksonville offense that’s been careful with the ball, tied for eighth in the league with just seven turnovers.
While the Jaguars have been effective at protecting the football, their young unit can be prone to mistakes under pressure. Green Bay’s defense, anchored by playmakers like Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney, who leads the league with interceptions, will need to stay aggressive. If the Packers can force Jacksonville into a rare turnover or two, it could be the difference in the game.
Three: Romeo Doubs’ Impact
Since returning from his suspension, Romeo Doubs has wasted no time making an impact for the Packers. In two games, he’s recorded 11 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, re-establishing himself as one of Jordan Love’s top targets.
Last week, Doubs led the team in receiving, catching eight of his 10 targets for 94 yards, showing just how vital he is to Green Bay’s passing game.
“I’ve been around some pretty good receivers, but Romeo, it’s his work ethic,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He’s in there catching off the JUGS all day long, working on his hands. He’s out there making crazy catches and making it look easy, and it’s because of the work he puts in.”
Doubs’ ability to create separation and make contested catches has sparked the Packers' offense in key moments, including two catches on last week’s winning drive.
With Love continuing to build chemistry with his receivers, Doubs’ return has been a major boost. His knack for finding the end zone makes him a crucial part of Green Bay’s attack as they push to extend their win streak.
Four: Rookie Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been phenomenal. The 23rd pick of this year’s draft quickly became Trevor Lawrence’s top target, leading all rookies with 513 receiving yards and tying for first with four receiving touchdowns. In last week’s blowout win against the Patriots, Thomas hauled in five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, marking his third game with a score in the Jaguars' last four outings.
Thomas’ combination of size, speed and hands has made him a key part of Jacksonville's offense, and his ability to stretch the field adds a vertical threat that opposing defenses must respect.
When asked about Thomas’ game, Packers safety Xavier McKinney said, “He gives a vertical threat for them, obviously. He’s a guy that has great hands and he’s got good speed. I think it helps their offense a lot, and he’s another playmaker that’s added to what they already have. They got a talented offense, and they got some really good guys.”
Thomas will be a player to watch, as his ability to make big plays downfield will put pressure on Green Bay’s secondary all game long.
Five: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawerence
The Packers will face another young quarterback this week in Lawrence, who, at 25 years old, is in his fourth NFL season.
Lawrence has a passer rating of 92.3 with 1,527 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. After a slow start, he’s third in passer rating over the last three games.
Despite those solid numbers, there’s been increasing talk about whether he’s worth the $275 million contract he signed this past offseason. Doubts have lingered, but when you break down the tape, Lawrence clearly stands out as one of the premier starters in the league.
While his numbers may not be eye-popping compared to some of the league’s top passers, his ability to extend plays and make critical throws under pressure makes him dangerous.
“I see an elite quarterback that’s capable of making everything roll, and then he can beat you with his legs,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. I think he is an elite guy, and he’s got some weapons around him. I think it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
