Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft 9.0 Includes Two Speed Receivers
This week at the NFL owners meetings, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed confidence in his pass rushers and said there would be no need to “chase” to get one in this month’s NFL Draft.
Perhaps that is true. The Packers were not linked to any of the pass rushers in the free agent class. On the other hand, the Packers hosted seven predraft visits that have been reported, and three of those were on potential first-round pass rushers.
Using the Pro Football Focus simulator, we took one of those rushers and added some help for Jordan Love. Here is how we were able to reshape some of Green Bay’s roster.
Round 1, Pick 23: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Tennessee’s James Pearce does not fit the mold that Brian Gutekunst has preferred with his edge rushers.
Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness are big, powerful men best suited to run through an offensive tackle rather than around him. Pearce is different. He’s smaller, weighing about 30 pounds less than Gary and Van Ness.
His lack of size did not hurt him in the SEC. He was one of the best players in the nation’s best football conference. He was first-team all-SEC in each of his last two seasons with a total of 17.5 sacks.
The Packers were intrigued enough to bring him on a predraft visit. His speed is something the Packers do not have in their pass rushing group, which could make him more effective in subpackage settings as a rookie.
If Gutekunst is looking for a change of pace on the edge, he could not do much better than Pearce.
Round 2, Pick 54: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Three cornerbacks have left Green Bay this offseason, with Jaire Alexander likely being the fourth sooner than later. Nate Hobbs was added in free agency, but he will hardly be the only addition to this room before the end of the offseason.
Perhaps Benjamin Morrison, the tough-as-nails cornerback from Notre Dame, could be the answer to solve some of Green Bay’s woes in the secondary.
Morrison had six interceptions in 2022 and three in 2023. He had zero interceptions and four passes defensed in six games in 2024, when he missed the second half of the season due to hip surgery.
Morrison could compete to start almost immediately on the boundary with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Hobbs.
Round 3, Pick 87: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah ST
The Packers, even with the recent addition of Mecole Hardman, are in need of a vertical threat, and Jalen Royals’ 4.42 40-yard dash suggests he could be the man for the job.
He’s not just a speed threat. Royals is able to make plays once the ball is in his hands, with 6.8 yards after the catch per catch in his career.
The Packers need help at receiver. It’s arguably their biggest need. Grabbing Royals here gives them a chance to get some impact from a player as a rookie with potential upside for the future.
Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are entering contract years. It’s conceivable neither player will be brought back after the 2025 season. Royals would give them some insurance in the event Green Bay does not retain either player.
Round 4, Pick 123: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
What’s better than one speed threat?
How about two.
Double-dipping is no stranger to Brian Gutekunst in the draft. One of the ways he solves his needs for both the present and the future is by picking multiple players in the draft.
With all six of his top receivers set to be free agents in the next two years, Gutekunst could grab two receivers to help offset potential losses they may incur at the position.
Colorado State’s Troy Horton showed off his speed at the Combine in February with a 4.41 40-yard-dash. Horton also has experience in the return game, with a punt-return touchdown in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Packers could use some help there, as well, as it would take Jayden Reed off of those duties to save him for offense, where the team needs him the most.
Round 5 Pick 160: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Packers do not have an immediate need for a backup quarterback, but they will in 12 short months.
Malik Willis helped save their season a year ago, but his future in Green Bay is uncertain at best.
Quarterbacks cost money. Good ones cost a lot of money. Sometimes the unknown makes them cost a lot of money, as well. Could a team salivate over the small sample of production with Willis in Green Bay and give him a chance to compete to be a starter for them in 2026?
Who knows.
What is likely, however, is that Willis will be playing his last season in Green Bay in 2025.
Enter Quinn Ewers, who has plenty of experience. He started each of the last two seasons for the Longhorns. He led the SEC in touchdowns (31) and interceptions (12) in 2024.
He will require some seasoning as his pocket presence is lacking at times, but the Packers are likely to love his arm and athleticism. As a developmental prospect behind Willis, Ewers could emerge as a long-term backup or potential trade piece down the road.
Round 6, Pick 200: Junior Tafuna, DL, Utah
The first pick on the defensive line comes in the sixth round.
Tafuna fits the usual mold the Packers have liked on their defensive line. He’s not a mammoth in the middle, so he would not be a replacement for TJ Slaton, who the Packers lost in free agency. Tafuna would be more of some insurance and competition for players like Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden, each of whom took a step back a season ago.
With 16 tackles for losses in four seasons, Tafuna is athletic around the line of scrimmage with some potential to grow into a subpackage rusher.
Round 7, Pick 239: Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
The Packers need to add some depth on their offensive line. They feel good about their top six of Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan, who will compete for the starting job at left tackle. However, Walker, Rhyan and Tom are scheduled to be free agents in 2025, though Tom is likely to get a contract extension.
After that, things get murky. Along with Walker and Rhyan, Jenkins carries a heavy cap number into 2026, which makes him a potential cut candidate.
Truss would add a developmental tackle to the roster with the ability to cross train, which is something the Packers love with their offensive linemen.
Round 7, Pick 251: Timothy McKay, G, NC State
Another double dip, this time on the offensive line.
McKay adds to the interior, where the Packers had almost zero depth a season ago. After Elgton Jenkins was injured in the playoff loss to the Eagles, rookie Travis Glover and first-year player Kadeem Telfort struggled at guard.
McKay played right tackle in 2021 and 2022, right guard and right tackle in 2023 and mostly right guard in 2024. He gave up two sacks last season.
What Worked?
The addition of James Pearce gives the Packers a potential instant starter on the edge. If nothing else, he could be a different kind of pass rusher in obvious passing situations.
Benjamin Morrison is a tough, playmaking cornerback that could compete to start. Jalen Royals and Tory Horton could combine to make a big impact in 2025, but also gives them some protection against potential contract years of their top four receivers.
What Didn’t Work?
Passing on the interior defensive line early made it hard to address until later in the draft. The same was true on the offensive line.
The three players added on each side of the line of scrimmage could compete to add some depth to those groups, but the Packers could be looking for potential starters with the pending free agents they have after the 2025 season.