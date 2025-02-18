Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft, Inspired by Daniel Jeremiah’s New Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his second mock draft of the year, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah bolstered the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line with Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons.
“Simmons is coming off a knee injury, but he’s as gifted as any offensive lineman in the class,” Simmons wrote of the Buckeyes’ two-year starting left tackle.
Using that first-round pick as a jumping-off point, here is a quick seven-round Packers mock draft using Pro Football Network’s simulator.
First Round: Ohio State OT Josh Simmons
Simmons allowed just one pressure in six games before suffering a torn patellar tendon against Oregon.
Second Round: Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas
Using Jeremiah’s list of the top 50 prospects as a guide and with the Packers potentially looking to replace Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, it stands to reason that the Packers might want Thomas, who is Jeremiah’s No. 43 prospect. He had one interception and five passes defensed in 2024. In three seasons with extensive playing time, he allowed a catch rate of 53.3 percent, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Thomas has some areas to clean up, but he has the foundational tools of a dependable starter,” Jeremiah wrote of Thomas, who at 6-foot-1 1/2 would add needed size to the position.
Third Round: Maryland DT Jordan Phillips
With TJ Slaton set to be a free agent following back-to-back seasons of 17 starts, the Packers could use a little beef on their defensive line. Enter Phillips, who at 6-foot-1 1/4 tipped the scales at 318 pounds at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
“Young, explosive and powerful is a great place to stat for a defensive line prospect,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said of Phillips, his No. 73 prospect.
Phillips, with zero sacks and three tackles for losses in two seasons at Maryland, isn’t a finished product but the Packers have enough young, proven players to buy him some time.
Fourth Round: Illinois WR Pat Bryant
No one player can replace the combination of size and speed possessed by Christian Watson, who will miss the first half of the season following a torn ACL. Bryant, at 6-foot-2 1/8, at least has some of the size and big-play ability.
Bryant caught 54 passes for 984 yards (18.2 average) and 10 touchdowns during a big-time final season. PFF charged him with just one drop.
“I’m a long and rangy outside wide receiver,” he told The Draft Network before the Senior Bowl. “I also have the ability to kick inside and play the slot. I can come in tight [to the line of scrimmage] and block the C-gap. I can block at the next level in the run game. … I’m also a 50-50 ball winner. I make big plays that change the outcome of a game.”
Fifth Round: San Jose State WR Nick Nash
On a few occasions, the Packers, having failed to address a need with early-round picks, double-dipped in Day 3. Think Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones in 2017, for instance. So, after failing to get a receiver in the first three rounds, let’s pair Bryant with Nash.
Nash, who spent his first three seasons at quarterback, caught 104 passes for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. He led the nation in all three categories to earn unanimous All-American honors. At 6-foot-2 and with legit speed, he could help offset the loss of Watson, as well. Almost all his action came in the slot, so he’d have to learn the nuances of being a wide receiver.
Sixth Round: Boise State edge Ahmed Hassanein
Hassanein during his final two seasons recorded 22 sacks and 33 tackles for losses. In 2024, he finished fourth in the draft class with 62 pressures, just four behind Abdul Carter’s class-best 66, and delivered excellent run defense, as well.
At the East-West Shrine Bowl, he measured 6-foot-2 1/2 and 273 pounds.
Seventh Round: Florida CB Jason Marshall
It’s not just Alexander and Stokes. Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell are headed to free agency, as well, and 2024 seventh-round pick Kalen King didn’t play a single snap as a rookie.
Marshall earned extensive playing time all four seasons and allowed a catch rate of just 47.6 percent for his career, according to PFF. He had two career interceptions (one each in 2021 and 2022) and a career-high 10 passes defensed in 2023, but missed the second half of 2024 with a shoulder injury.
Seventh Round: Washington LB Carson Bruener
With Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson set to be free agents, the Packers might need to add a linebacker to join Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper. A team captain in 2024, Bruener had 103 tackles and three interceptions, making him one of two players in the conference with 100-plus tackles and three-plus interceptions.
His father, Mark, was a first-round pick in 1995 who caught 152 passes in 14 NFL seasons as a tight end for the Steelers and Texans.