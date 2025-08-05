Packers Sign a Familiar Face on the Offensive Line, Waive Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have begun the process of churning their roster amidst the war of attrition that training camp can be.
Today, they brought back an offensive lineman who was with the team a season ago.
Lecitus Smith joined the team last year after a successful tryout at the team’s rookie camp.
He made it through the team’s training camp before being released at the end of training camp and signing to the team’s practice squad.
Smith has been re-signed this morning as the Packers waived/injured wide receiver Sam Brown
Matt LaFleur did say he told the team to prepare this week as if they’re going to play in Saturday’s game against the New York Jets.
Even if the starters do suit up and play, the likelihood is their cameo would be incredibly brief.
Last season, Jordan Love and the offense played three snaps, the third of which was a long touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks. That ended Love’s day, as well as the rest of the preseason for the starters.
These preseason games are about player evaluation, which means backups are likely to get most of the reps each of the next three weeks.
The Packers are short on the offensive line. Rasheed Walker is injured, and even if he is able to get back to practice this week, chances he’d play Saturday are slim.
Even if Walker did play, his appearance as the team’s returning starter at left tackle, would be a short one.
The injury list on the offensive line is growing.
John Williams, the team’s seventh-round pick has not practiced this offseason due to a back injury, and he remained out of practice on Tuesday.
A new addition to the injury report was second-year player Travis Glover.
Glover has been one of the top reserves on the roster after a disastrous showing in Philadelphia in last year’s Wild Card loss.
That leads to the addition of Smith, who has some familiarity with the Packers’ offense after spending time in Green Bay last season.
He can give the team depth at both guard spots, and potentially some reps at center as well. He played 123 snaps last preseason, and an additional five snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers after he moved on from Green Bay.
“Just looking back at tape and even just thinking back to how the season went for me, I feel like it went well. I feel like when I was called upon to go out there and play well, I feel like for the most part, I definitely did that,” Smith said after his rookie season.
“I showed up and did what I had to do and I did my job. I'm not going to say every single down and every single snap [was great]. I'd be completely biased if I said that. There were times where I got beat when my technique wasn't great and I almost got beat, and I let up a pressure. So, those are all things I look at. I even look at the good too and see how I can be better or try to learn from it. I've definitely watched the tape and evaluated myself. I feel like it was a pretty good season personally for me.”
Smith will be on the field and likely thrown into the fire immediately. If he plays well, he could find his way into a competition for one of the final spots on the offensive line.