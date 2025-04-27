Packers Sign Excellent Group of Undrafted Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a roster close to its 90-man capacity, the Green Bay Packers’ class of undrafted free agents is small and strong.
Minnesota guard Tyler Cooper was PFF’s No. 202 prospect. Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse was Dane Brugler’s No. 211 prospect. Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was ESPN’s No. 216 prospect.
According to reports from Tom Silverstein as well as Zach Jacobson and Jason Hirschhorn, the Packers have signed:
Minnesota G Tyler Cooper
6-foot-5, 302 pounds, 5.15 40, 32 1/2-inch arms. 8.43 RAS.
A native of Saint Croix Falls, Wis., who has six sisters and one brother, Cooper was honorable-mention all-Big Ten in 2024 and a five-time academic all-Big Ten. He didn’t allow any sacks in 2023 but gave up three in 2024, including two against Michigan. Almost every one of his 1,325 snaps came at guard.
“I’m going to show up and prove to my teammates that I’m ready to work and compete,” he told The Draft Network. “I’m going to earn everything I’m given. We’re taught to work unbelievably hard here at Minnesota. I was brought up and prepared the right way.”
Northern Illinois G J.J. Lippe
6-foot-5 1/8, 302 pounds, 5.45 40, 33 1/2-inch arms. 5.67 RAS.
A native of Milwaukee, Lippe gave up one sack and 11 total pressures in 2024 to earn first-team all-MAC. He played in 52 games with 47 starts. Lippe played 2,981 snaps in his career, with 2,346 at left guard and at least 42 at the other four positions.
South Dakota State RB Amar Johnson
5-foot-9 3/4, 205 pounds, 4.39 40. 8.80 RAS.
Johnson capped his career by rushing for 1,236 yards (6.4 average) and 14 touchdowns and added 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 average) to earn some FCS All-American honors. He averaged an impressive 3.80 yards after contact.
Georgia Southern RB Jalen White
White was all-conference in each of his final three seasons. His five-season total was 3,016 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns and 60 receptions for 365 yards and two touchdowns. He closed his career with 744 rushing yards (4.6 average) an 13 touchdowns, with 3.19 yards after contact.
6-foot, 205 pounds, 4.60 40. 7.73 RAS.
Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse
6-foot-3 3/4, 327 pounds, 5.15 40, 32 1/2-inch arms. 6.06 RAS.
Stackhouse had 27 tackles and one tackle for loss as a fifth-year senior. In 50 career games, he had three sacks and nine tackles for losses. Two of the sacks came in 2023, he was second-team all-SEC. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, he was a better prospect than the Georgia defensive lineman that the Packers drafted, Warren Brinson.
“I’m trying to show them (scouts) that I’m more than what they probably have me down as,” Stackhouse said after pro day. “I’m a noseguard of course, but I can be whatever you need me to be on your team.”
Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
6-foot 3/4, 238 pounds, 32-inch arms, 4.60 40. 8.99 RAS.
After three seasons at Georgia, Dumas-Johnson transferred to Kentucky for his final season. After missing five games due to injury in 2023, he had 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses among 67 tackles in 2024. His four-year totals were 13 sacks, 24 tackles for losses, two interceptions and eight passes defensed. Dumas-Johnson, who has a twin brother, was featured on HBO’s “The Cost of Winning” documentary.
“I was coming off a good sophomore season when my junior year got cut short by that injury,” he told The Draft Network. “To come back out there and play a complete season in my senior year, it was huge, a big deal for me. I felt like I had produced in 2022. The injury was unfortunate in 2023, but I played good ball again in 2024. I felt like myself again.”
The Packers entered the draft with only five linebackers under contract. That means there’s a golden opportunity to push for a roster spot.
UNLV S Johnathan Baldwin
5-foot-11 5/8, 190 pounds, 4.50 40. 4.83 RAS.
Baldwin had a total of three interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, when he played mostly in the slot, he recorded three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for losses to earn second-team all-Mountain West Conference.
Florida Atlanta CB Kahzir Brown
6-foot-1 1/8, 223 pounds, 4.53 40. 7.31 RAS.
After playing three seasons at Maine, Brown was tremendous in allowing a 40.8 percent catch rate. He had two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. A 223-pound corner? Yes, that was his weight at pro day. He played mostly perimeter cornerback.
Delaware CB Tyron Herring
6-foot-1, 201 pounds, 4.49 40. 4.27 RAS.
Herring was all-Ivy League in 2022 at Dartmouth and all-Colonial in 2023 and 2024. He had one interception and three passes in 2024 and three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 2023. PFF charged him with a 61.8 percent catch rate in 2024.