Packers Switch Gears on Record-Setting Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round, but they weren’t done adding receivers from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Packers reportedly agreed to terms with former Penn State and Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming. However, Fleming failed his physical and wasn’t on the field for the team’s rookie camp last weekend.
According to The News-Item, Fleming failed his physical due to “recent” hip and back injuries.
Fleming was a five-star recruit after an incredible high school career. At Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pa., Fleming was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award in 2019. He was the first No. 1-ranked recruit in ESPN history; Julio Jones and Percy Harvin were No. 2 in their classes.
He finished his career as Pennsylvania’s high school record-holder with 77 receiving touchdowns and 5,514 receiving yards. As a senior, he led Southern Columbia to the state championship with 78 receptions for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns. He put up almost identical numbers in 2018 with 78 receptions for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns. Plus, he was a state champion in the 100-meter dash.
Fleming’s star flickered at Ohio State, though. In four seasons, he caught a total of 78 passes. His best season came in 2022, when he caught 34 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns. After catching 26 passes for 270 yards and zero touchdowns in 2023, he transferred to Penn State for his final season.
He played in 16 games (four starts) and caught only 14 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. In the four games spanning the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playofff semifinals, he had zero catches.
“I sat behind great guys at Ohio State for two years. That was great to learn from, but I never cheated the process and stayed the course,” Fleming said at pro day. “I played with soon-to-be six first-round draft pick receivers that have been in front of me … stayed the course, done everything that was asked of me and just trying to act like a pro.”
Before the draft, Fleming measured 6-foot-1 7/8 and 214 pounds but ran his 40 in 4.69 seconds and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 5.78.
“I’ve never cheated my process, ever. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career, and I’ve always come out on top of every hurdle that I’ve run into,” Fleming added. “Whether it be injuries, bad game, this, that, and the third, but I’ve never changed my process.”
Fleming sold himself to the NFL as a team-first player. At Penn State, his Pennsylvania homecoming didn’t revive his career. But he didn’t pout. Instead, he embraced his role as a key blocker and made a couple key catches in a come-from-behind overtime victory against USC.
“I’ll contribute whatever they ask of me,” Fleming said. “At the end of the day, it’s a team sport, and the team always comes first. Then that takes priority. So, whatever's asked of me, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."
The five receivers present at rookie camp were Golden and Williams along with tryout players Jack Studer of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Jaden Smith of Nevada and Ali Jennings of Virginia Tech. The Packers didn’t sign any tryout players immediately after the camp, though they do have an open roster spot after releasing a proven SEC kick returner on Monday.