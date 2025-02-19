Packers Take Cornerback in Sports Illustrated’s New Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Over the last two seasons, former All-Pro Jaire Alexander played in 14 of a possible 34 regular-season games. Over the last three seasons, former first-round pick Eric Stokes broke up zero passes.
While the Green Bay Packers reached the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, anyway, they went a combined 2-6 against Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions and Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings.
With Alexander unlikely to return to Green Bay and Stokes scheduled to be a free agent, Daniel Flick’s new mock draft for Sports Illustrated sent East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel to the Packers.
“Green Bay has an interesting decision to make on Jaire Alexander’s future, and the embattled Eric Stokes is heading toward free agency,” Flick explained. “Regardless, the Packers have to upgrade their secondary.”
Standing at 6-foot-3, Revel is an enticing prospect – especially for the Packers, who are, ahem, short on length at cornerback. In 2023, he had a breakout season with a completion rate allowed of just 44.2 percent, according to Pro Football Focus, with one interception and 14 passes defensed.
Big schools with deep pockets lined up to lure Revel away from ECU.
“This guy was an all-conference player and you got everybody and their mom contacting him – illegally – and this guy didn't waver,” Revel’s position coach at East Carolina, Jules Montinar, said on The Ship’s Log podcast in the spring. “It says a lot about his character and his loyalty to ECU. I think he's a great young man, I think he’s a special young man and I’m definitely glad to be coaching him.”
Unfortunately, he didn’t get to coach him for long in 2024.
Revel had two interceptions in the first three games but suffered a torn ACL at practice. Because the injury happened so early in the season, Revel should be ready to go for training camp, but he missed the Senior Bowl and won’t perform at the Scouting Combine or at ECU’s pro day.
There’s obviously a risk in taking a player coming off a significant injury, especially one who faced smaller-school competition. However, in his initial list of the top 50 prospects in this year’s draft class, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler in November ranked Revel as the No. 21 prospect – “about a dozen spots lower than I would have slotted him if he were healthy.”
Checks of the knee at the Scouting Combine will be important to make sure he’s trending the right way.
“When healthy, the 6-foot-3, 193-pounder has the athleticism and ball skills – two interceptions in limited action this season – to be a quality starting corner,” Flick wrote.
In the latest NFL Draft rankings, Revel is No. 32 for Brugler, No. 23 at ESPN, No. 34 at PFF and not listed in NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah top 50.
As one scout told ESPN: “The size, the length and the movement skills, for being as tall and long as he is ... you don't see a body type as rangy and fluid as he is at that size.
At AAC Media Days, Revel explained the pronunciation of his first name – the “h” is silent – and came up with his own spin on ECU: Execute, concentrate on the little details, understand what it is and why it’s important.
Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander and Darius Slay are on his Cornerback Mount Rushmore. The receiver he hopes to face in the NFL? Justin Jefferson, the Vikings star who didn’t see much of Alexander the last couple years.
“I’d say my mentality,” Revel said when asked about his best trait on The Ship’s Log podcast. “I always feel like I'm always up to a challenge and, if I feel like I can do it, I can do it. I had a groin injury all season. Sometimes, I feel like, ‘It hurts,’ but I can still go. So, I'm always driven, always willing to take the challenging for the teammates because I know I can really go out there and do some work.”
Montinar called Revel a “special young man” because of his talent and mentality.
“He is mentally tough but he's also a tough football player,” he said on the podcast. “He's a hard worker. He shows up every day, goes 100 miles per hour, does what he's supposed to do, takes care of his business in the classroom.
“Throughout my years of being a coach, you appreciate guys that (do) it the right way, Very humbling attitude and really has a special story. The guy spent two years at junior college and didn't necessarily get the offers he wanted out of high school. So, he's had to work to get to where he's at here. It was amazing for him to have the success that he had and I'm really, really excited about this upcoming year, as well.”