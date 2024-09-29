Packers Unable to Maintain Composure in Failed Comeback Against Vikings
Most of quarterback Jordan Love’s passes were low, but emotions were soaring for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
There were bound to be more emotions than a typical Week 4 game with the return of Jordan Love from a knee injury, Aaron Jones’ first game in Green Bay with a different team and the heat that Vikings-Packers matchups have carried over recent history.
But Green Bay rolled like a boulder through a treacherous hill, lowering themselves into the coffin, seeing glimpses of life, fully reviving themselves before they plummeted back into their grave in the 31-29 loss.
Out of halftime, LaFleur told the CBS broadcast that his team would need to forge the comeback one snap at a time, not trying to gain it all back instantly. They would need patience and composure to pull it off after going down 28-0 before the end of the first half.
Green Bay wound up having several chances to win. But even after outsourcing the Vikings 29-3 to close out the game, the Packers were unable to make the right choices at the right moments.
While trailing by just nine points, the Green Bay defense created two stops, giving its offense the chance to take the lead for the first time all day. But both of the Packers’ drives ended in turnovers — an ill-advised desperation throw from Love for his third interception and a fumble from tight end Tucker Kraft.
Returning after missing each of the past two games with a MCL sprain, Love was too ambitious at times, his third and final interception being no exception. With pressure from a blitzing Harrison Smith on a first-and-10, Love rainbowed a ball to a covered Dontayvion Wicks.
Per LaFleur, Love changed the play call pre-snap, switching Wicks from an out route to a go route.
“We give him that autonomy,” LaFleur said of Love’s decision. “Sometimes you’re going to be right and sometimes you’re going to be wrong and, unfortunately in that instance, he was wrong.”
Love has made strides with his decision-making after struggling his first handful of games as Green Bay’s starter last year, but his turnovers in late-game situations seem to be an unresolved issue.
In situations in which the Packers trailed by one or two possessions with less than 5 minutes remaining in 2023, Love turned the ball over six times. With another chance against the Vikings, he was caught in the mayhem of the up-tempo drive.
“We were going fast and they got me right there,” Love said. “I felt Smith coming off the edge and tried to just throw one up and let Wicks be able to make a play. … One of those critical mistakes, got to be able to see the all-out (blitz) or just throw the ball away or take care of the ball better.”
Just as Love was unable to slow down and breathe enough in the high-pressure situation, Green Bay couldn’t take the breath it needed to after digging itself in too deep in the first half. The Vikings virtually gifted the Packers their sole points of the half, with a muffed punt putting Green Bay 3 yards out from the end zone.
But the Packers’ offense was moved back 15 yards after first-and-goal, thanks to a penalty from LaFleur. The coach came barreling down the sideline, protesting at the officials after they failed to recognize his attempt to call a timeout.
“I’m absolutely embarrassed that I got an unsportsmanlike,” LaFleur said. “When you expect composure from your team and then you’re doing that, that’s a bad look.”
Green Bay’s offense made up for it, with Love pinpointing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed following LaFleur’s outburst.
In some situations, like LaFleur’s penalties, the Packers were able to recover from avoidable mistakes. Others were too significant to fight back from. Too many opportunities were left on the board, even in an impressive second half.
Though the Green Bay defense ultimately allowed Justin Jefferson to stab in the dagger, coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit created the opportunities its offense needed to seal the deal. The Vikings were held to a mere three points in the second half.
When safety Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass on the second drive of the third quarter, the Packers offense responded with a three-and-out. On third-and-6, Love delivered a pass to Wicks over the middle of the field, but the second-year receiver was unable to make an adjustment on the hurried pass.
Two Green Bay drives later, Love anxiously stood in the pocket on a fourth-and-6 before delivering a ball 41 yards down the field to Wicks in the end zone. The ball hung in the air for a few seconds too long, allowing a Minnesota safety to come into coverage. Wicks still had a shot at the catch, but it bounced right off his shoulder. Love threw his hands up in either confusion, disappointment or both.
A majority of the Packers operation in the second half seemed rushed. In hindsight, LaFleur’s message of taking it one play at time proved to be crucial. With eight drives in the second half though, Green Bay only scored on three.
It’s difficult to blame them for the urge to move quickly through the comeback. But a lack of composure ended up costing the Packers in more ways than just LaFleur’s penalty.
