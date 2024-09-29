Live Updates: Jordan Love Returns for Packers-Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Jordan Love back in the lineup, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will square off in a huge early-season game at Lambeau Field.
Follow along all day for updates.
Big Game, Big Challenge for Packers
With a win, the Packers (2-1) would be tied for first place in the NFC North. With a loss, the Packers would be two games behind the Vikings.
That might not have been the driving force behind Jordan Love’s decision to play on Sunday but it was on his mind.
“I’m trying to push it and I’ve been trying to get back as fast as I can no matter who the opponent was,” Love said. “But definitely, you look at this week and NFC North opponent, 3-0 team, really good team, so definitely it would mean a lot to get back and push myself to get back for this game.”
The Vikings are third in points scored.
“They’re running the ball really well – really well – and then I think his pass game, it’s the scheme and then he’s got really good players, too,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “Obviously, the running back’s a phenomenal player and, from what everybody around here says, is one of the most special human beings ever. Everyone seems to rave about him, so I’m sad I never got a chance to meet him.
“And then the offensive line, they’re really well coached, they’re tough, they’re gritty. They’ve really kind of pieced it all together. They’re a talented team with a really good scheme, so they present a challenge. They’ve been scoring a lot of points.”
The Vikings are second in points allowed.
“They pose a big challenge because a lot of their fronts,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “There’s just so many guys up on the line of scrimmage and they’re very multiple with their personnels. And they can give a lot of different looks from a lot of different personnels where it’s not a very favorable to run the ball in a lot of situations.
“You just really have to be patient with it and focus on your mentality because there’s going to be some bad looks and you got to get what you can out of them. But they those pose a problem. They got smart players, they pressure a lot, and their very talented across the board, so it’s going to be a really big challenge for us this week.”
Aaron Jones: Win-Win for Vikings
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was a quarterback at UTEP. That’s where Aaron Jones played his college football, so Phillips had followed his career.
After the Packers released Jones at the start of free agency, Phillips was excited when the Vikings emerged as a contender to sign him.
“It was a lot like the feeling when the (T.J.) Hockenson (trade) talks were going,” Phillips told reporters in Minneapolis this week. “It was not only excitement about the player and what you know about the player already, but to get him from a division rival – different circumstances, obviously – but to be able to get one of the players that you don’t have to compete against anymore and he’s on your side is a pretty good feeling.”
The Vikings had no running game to speak of last year, when they ranked 29th with 91.4 rushing yards per game and 24th with 3.95 rushing yards per attempt. With his explosive, tackle-breaking style, Jones has fixed that. The Vikings enter Sunday ranked 13th with 125.0 rushing yards per game and 10th with 4.81 rushing yards per attempt.
“All the coaches in Green Bay that I knew, when you are talking about some of your favorite players of all time, and it was really just no question, it’s Aaron Jones.”
Packers-Vikings: How to Watch
TV: CBS, with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins on the call.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Check out the broadcast map on 506 Sports publishes.
Streaming: If you don’t live in one of those blue areas on that map, Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
Packers-Vikings: Kickoff Details
Records: The Packers are 2-1 and the Vikings are 3-0.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Kickoff: Noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (58-28, sixth season). Minnesota – Kevin O’Connell (23-14, third season).
Weather: The weather will be “near perfect,” according to WBAY-TV’s Bo Fogel. It will be sunny and 72 at kickoff with a northeast wind of about 12 mph.
Tickets: Tickets are not cheap for this border battle. They start at $329 on SI Tickets. At least there are no fees.
The line: The news that Jordan Love would start was expected. The line didn’t move – it’s Packers by 3 at DraftKings.
Power rankings: In our Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Lions, Vikings and Packers are in the top seven.
