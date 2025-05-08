However You Slice It, Packers Will Face Tough Schedule in 2025
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the NFL will announce the 2025 season schedule on Wednesday, the list of opponents has been known for four months. With a daunting list of matchups, the Green Bay Packers will face a significant challenge to return to the playoffs in 2025.
There are two ways to measure strength of schedule. One is to add together the 2024 records for every team on the 2025 schedule. The problem with that is it doesn’t take into account major personnel additions or subtractions. The other way is to use sportsbook-based win totals, which does take into account what happened in free agency and the draft.
By either method, a daunting slate of games awaits.
2025 NFL Strength of Schedule
Based on how teams fared in 2024.
The Packers’ 2025 opponents finished a combined 161-128 last season. That .557 winning percentage results in the Packers facing the fifth-toughest schedule for the upcoming season.
1. Giants, .574 (166-123). 10 games against playoff teams.
T-2. Bears, .571 (165-124). 10 games against playoff teams.
T-2. Lions, .571 (165-124). 11 games against playoff teams.
4. Eagles, .561 (162-127). 11 games against playoff teams.
T-5. Cowboys, .557 (161-128). 10 games against playoff teams.
T-5. Packers, .557 (161-128). 9 games against playoff teams.
T-5. Vikings, .557 (161-128). 9 games against playoff teams.
8. Commanders, .550 (159-130). 8 games against playoff teams.
9. Ravens, .533 (154-135). 9 games against playoff teams.
10. Steelers, .526 (152-137). 7 games against playoff teams.
T-11. Chiefs, .522 (151-138). 10 games against playoff teams.
T-11, Chargers, .522 (151-138). 7 games against playoff teams.
13. Browns, .519 (150-139). 8 games against playoff teams.
14. Bengals, .509 (147-142). 9 games against playoff teams.
15. Broncos, .505 (146-143). 8 games against playoff teams.
16. Raiders, .502 (145-144). 9 games against playoff teams.
17. Rams, .491 (142-147). 5 games against playoff teams.
T-18. Buccaneers, .481 (139-150). 5 games against playoff teams.
T-18. Texans, .481 (139-150). 7 games against playoff teams.
20. Falcons, .478 (138-151). 6 games against playoff teams.
T-21. Dolphins, .474 (137-152). 7 games against playoff teams.
T-21. Seahawks, .474 (137-152). 7 games against playoff teams.
T-23. Bills, .467 (135-154). 6 games against playoff teams.
T-23. Jaguars, .467 (135-154). 6 games against playoff teams.
25. Colts, .464 (134-155). 7 games against playoff teams.
26. Jets, .460 (133-156). 6 games against playoff teams.
T-27. Cardinals, .457 (132-157). 5 games against playoff teams.
T-27. Panthers, .457 (132-157). 5 games against playoff teams.
29. Titans, .450 (130-159). 6 games against playoff teams.
30. Patriots, .429 (124-165). 5 games against playoff teams.
31. Saints, .419 (121-168). 4 games against playoff teams.
32. 49ers, .415 (120-169). 4 games against playoff teams.
2025 NFL Strength of Schedule
Based on Las Vegas win totals
According to Sharp Football, the Packers have the 10th-toughest schedule in 2025 based on sportsbook win totals. On the other hand, they have the easiest schedule among the NFC North teams.
Here are the over/under win totals from FanDuel Sportsbook for Green Bay’s 17 opponents.
Baltimore Ravens: 11.5
Philadelphia Eagles: 11.5
Detroit Lions: 10.5
at Detroit Lions: 10.5
Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5
at Denver Broncos: 9.5
Washington Commanders: 9.5
at Arizona Cardinals: 8.5
Chicago Bears: 8.5
at Chicago Bears: 8.5
Minnesota Vikings: 8.5
at Minnesota Vikings: 8.5
at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8.5
at Dallas Cowboys: 7.5
Carolina Panthers: 6.5
at Cleveland Browns: 5.5
at New York Giants: 5.5
The Packers have the ninth-shortest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel. They will play five of the teams with shorter odds.
Two More Strength-of-Schedule Indicators
Using its own metrics, Pro Football Network ranked Green Bay’s schedule as the fifth-toughest. Important to note, the Packers punched tickets to the playoffs each of the last two years because they went 15-7 outside the NFC North. That includes a 4-0 sweep of the AFC South last season. This year, the Packers will face the more difficult AFC North and NFC East.
Rather than using Vegas win totals, Power Rankings Guru used its composite power rankings. From this measuring stick, the Packers will face the eighth-toughest schedule.
Strength of schedule matters. According to Sharp, of the 10 teams that played the most difficult schedules in 2024, only two reached the playoffs. The Packers played the 11th-toughest schedule.