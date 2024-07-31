Packers Will Start NFL Preseason in 10 Days
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the calendar hasn’t turned to August, Green Bay Packers training camp is moving along at a rapid pace.
Wednesday’s eventful practice at Ray Nitschke Field marked the eighth of 16 that will be open to the fans. Thursday will be No. 9 and Saturday’s Family Night will be No. 10.
Just like that, the number of viewing opportunities for fans – and the number of opportunities for players to impress – is running out in a hurry.
Meanwhile, the Packers are 10 days from kicking off the preseason. Their first game will be at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 10. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
The Packers and Browns qualified for last year’s playoffs. Green Bay went 9-8 and won its wild-card game at Dallas. Cleveland went 11-6 and lost its wild-card game at Houston.
While the Packers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders, not as much is expected from the Browns, even though they overcame significant injuries to qualify for the postseason.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are +1800 to win this year’s Super Bowl, tied for the ninth-shortest odds, while the Browns are +3500, tied with the Chicago Bears for the 15th-shortest odds. Their projected win totals are similar, though.
Much of the hype surrounding the Packers is centered on the improved play of quarterback Jordan Love. After missing the last four days of training camp, he had a strong day on Wednesday.
“I’m definitely getting back in that rhythm,” he said after practice. “I feel like training camp, the speed is always so much faster. I feel like everybody’s got that energy and they’re flying around, especially at the start. Definitely something I’m just getting back to playing fast and trying to keep myself slowed down in the midst of all it, trying to not get sped up myself with my feet and my reads, which I think is something I’m trying to focus on right now.”
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Packers.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 1: 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug 3: Family Night, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Preseason at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 16: Joint practice at Denver Broncos, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 18: Preseason at Denver Broncos, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Joint practice vs. Baltimore Ravens in Green Bay, 10:30 a.m. (last practice open to fans).
Packers Preseason Schedule
Sat., Aug. 10: at Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m. (Packers TV Network)
Sun., Aug. 18: at Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. (Packers TV Network)
Sat., Aug. 24: home vs. Baltimore Ravens at noon (Packers TV Network)
Other Key Dates
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Roster cutdown from 90 players to 53.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Formation of 16-man practice squad.
Friday, Sept. 6: Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil.
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
