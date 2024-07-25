Here’s What Happened at Practice 3 of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – One thing’s for certain: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s contract extension hasn’t gotten any less expensive through three days of training camp.
Sean Clifford ran the No. 1 offense again on Wednesday. He threw three interceptions to run his camp total to five.
Here is everything you need to know about Practice 3 of Packers training camp.
Jordan Love’s Day
Once again, Jordan Love watched practice from the field as he awaits a contract extension. He stood behind the quarterbacks during drills and behind the offense during 11-on-11 periods, and had conversations with the receivers. On one play, recently added quarterback Jacob Eason showed nice touch on a bootleg completion to Grant DuBose. Love congratulated him on the sideline.
“He’s vocal,” Sean Clifford said. “He’s having conversations with the guys, he’s in my ear to give me his two cents, relaying information and, when a play doesn’t go your way, just talking through it. It takes time. And that’s why I was telling the guys, ‘I’m going to keep coming out there with the confidence and the swagger that I always do.’”
Player of the Day
Perhaps nobody on the roster needs a strong camp more than cornerback Eric Stokes.
After an All-Rookie-caliber debut season as a first-round pick in 2021, Stokes had a dismal second season that ended with a foot injury that required surgery, and this third season was limited to merely three games due to hamstring injuries.
Stokes started 11 games in 2022 and 2023 and had zero interceptions and zero passes defensed. On Wednesday, he had two interceptions and an additional pass breakup.
“On the first one, (Dontayvion) Wicks did a little slant,” Stokes said. “I’m supposed to be tighter to that, but tipped ball, perfect play. And on (the) second one, I knew I had help inside and then just reading the leverage, just reading everything perfect. It was a good day.”
Before the interceptions, Sean Clifford threw a deep ball up the right sideline to Christian Watson. Watson and Stokes are the fastest players on the roster by Scouting Combine times, and Stokes was in great position to break up the pass as both players tumbled to the turf.
On the play after Stokes’ first interception, he had a chance to make another play. Clifford’s deep pass to Watson was a wobbler. Had Stokes had his eyes on the ball, he would have had a breakup or even another interception. Instead, he was flagged for pass interference.
“I’ve got to turn my head back on that,” Stokes said.
Like any competitor, Stokes said he’d focus more on the bad plays than the good ones. On the first play of a starters vs. starters third-down period, Clifford hit Romeo Doubs to move the chains on third-and-3.
“I’m watching that DPI and I’m watching that third down. I’m definitely looking at that. I did not like that,” Stokes said. “(Doubs) speed-released me and he sat it down. I did not like how I did not come out of the break, so that’s one of the main things that I’ll be focused on for the next practice is at the top of the route, we’ve got to get out of there. So, that’s going to be one of my main focuses coming into the next practice.”
Still, considering Stokes played in only 12 of a possible 42 games over the past two-and-a-half seasons, it was a triumphant performance for the front-runner for the starting job opposite Jaire Alexander.
“Oh, for sure,” he said. “It was a lot of days where I remember just being on the sideline, looking at everybody else ball. Now it feels great for me to do a lil action, have fun and all that stuff, so it was a great day.”
Play of the Day
Eric Stokes had a great day but he didn’t have the greatest play.
Early in practice, Sean Clifford went play-action and fired a bomb to receiver Dontayvion Wicks. Waiting in the end zone was rookie safety Evan Williams, who made a leaping interception.
“It was just doing my job,” Williams said after recording our Play of the Day for a second consecutive day. “Coach Haf [defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley] puts us in great positions to really allow us to make plays. I was in a deep half this time. My route kind of canceled out – Romeo (Doubs) was at 15, 20 yards and sat down.
“At that point, I’ve already got eyes on the quarterback, feeling out where his front shoulder is. At that point, I’m just reading off the quarterback and going to make a play. He gave me the high front shoulder, got a good jump on it, deep ball near the back of the end zone. At that point, it’s all instinct. Ball’s in the air, you’ve got to go attack it at the highest point and go make a play.”
It was a savvy play for the rookie to notice Clifford’s left shoulder pointing up, which indicates a deep pass is coming.
From there, Williams let his 40.5-inch vertical jump do the rest. How much of that vertical did he use?
“I would say probably 90 percent,” he said with a smile. “We don’t get many of those opportunities.”
Packers Injury Report
The Packers activated receiver Jayden Reed off the physically unable to perform list before practice.
“It’s good. It’s attached,” Reed said to laughter. “That’s all I can ask for.”
Reed took part in individual drills and could do more when the team returns to the practice field on Friday. “In my mind, I’m ready to go right now.”
Activated from PUP: WR Jayden Reed (toe).
Did not practice: RB MarShawn Lloyd (hip), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest).
PUP and NFI: CB Corey Ballentine (hamstring), G Donovan Jennings (knee), TE Tucker Kraft (pectoral), OT Caleb Jones (hamstring).
The only addition to this list was Jenkins, who got the day off.
Packers Practice Highlights
It was another good day for the defense, which meant the offense had to do the end-of-practice pushups for a third consecutive day.
- On the first pass of the day, it appeared defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt “sacked” Sean Clifford.
- On the next play, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie knifed into the backfield to stop Josh Jacobs for a tackle for loss. On the next play, rookie linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper had a tackle for loss. On the next play, cornerback Carrington Valentine broke up Michael Pratt’s pass. On the next play, Emanuel Wilson had a nice cutback but was met by Keisean Nixon.
- The first interception of the day was made by second-year safety Anthony Johnson. Jacob Eason’s pass was too high and went through the outstretched fingers of Jalen Wayne, with Johnson corralling a tip-drill interception.
- An end-around to Bo Melton went nowhere, with Jaire Alexander taking out the lead blocker and allowing Nixon to make the play near the line of scrimmage.
- An offensive line consisting of Kadeem Telfort at left tackle, Lecitus Smith at left guard, Jacob Monk at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle delivered a good surge to spring rookie running back Jarveon Howard.
- Clifford and Romeo Doubs had a nice connection in which Doubs made an all-hands catch and turned upfield in the blink of an eye for a big gain. Moments later, Valentine had excellent coverage to prevent a downfield completion to Dontayvion Wicks.
- Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper made an excellent play in weaving through blockers to thwart a sweep by AJ Dillon. On the next play, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare was all over a receiver screen to Wicks for a tackle for loss.
- Clifford threw three interceptions. It was almost four. He overshot Wicks on a deep route; Alexander was waiting for the interception along the sideline but Wicks got there in time for the breakup.
- The defense dominated a third-down period on Tuesday. It was a bit more equal on Wednesday, with the offense converting 5-of-13.
First, rookie Michael Pratt was 2-of-4, with conversions to Grant DuBose on third-and-5 and Bo Melton on third-and-7. He should have had another but Malik Heath had a bad drop on third-and-9.
Next, Clifford went 2-of-4, with conversions to Romeo Doubs on third-and-3 and Luke Musgrave on third-and-5, but was sacked by Lukas Van Ness to end his series.
Finally, Jacob Eason was 1-of-4, with the lone conversion coming on third-and-5 to fullback Henry Pearson. A botched shotgun snap led to a batted pass by defensive end Arron Mosby, and he had two completions that were short of the marker.
- Rookie kicker James Turner, just like Day 1 of camp, was the only kicker who got reps. Also like Day 1, he went 4-of-6.
Packers Lineup Notes
- There were two big lineup changes.
First, at safety, rookie Javon Bullard was back with the No. 1 defense alongside Xavier McKinney. The Packers went with Bullard and McKinney on Monday, Evan Williams and McKinney on Tuesday and back to Bullard and McKinney on Wednesday.
“Every day’s going to be a new guy in there and we’re just going to let it play out,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re all about competition and these guys got to earn that spot and earn the right. We could have multiple guys playing on game day opposite X.”
The second was on the offensive line, where an undrafted free agent replaced a former first-round pick at right tackle.
- With left guard Elgton Jenkins getting the day off, the No. 1 line consisted of Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Sean Rhyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jordan Morgan at right guard and Kadeem Telfort at right tackle.
- Andre Dillard and Telfort worked behind Walker at left tackle.
- The three top draft picks were Morgan, Bullard and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Cooper continues to work behind Eric Wilson as the third linebacker in the base defense. The first-team linebackers in base: Quay Walker, flanked by Isaiah McDuffie and Cooper. The No. 2 defense had Wilson and Cooper flanking rookie Ty’Ron Hopper.
- Behind starter Keisean Nixon, the next options in the slot have been Bullard and rookie Kalen King.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
The Packers will have a mandatory off-day on Thursday. They’ll return to work with practices at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The temperature will be in the mid-80s all three days – about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.
Quote of the Day
Sean Clifford, on finding a positive out of his three-interception day:
“There’s value if you create it. It’s all about, in my opinion, perception is reality. It’s the way you perceive these moments. Like, I don’t want to throw an interception. That’s not what I want to do. But when you haven’t thrown a route to somebody or you haven’t had an opportunity to get a certain rep and then you shoot your shot and you miss, it is what it is.
“That’s why there aren’t wins and losses today. Well, there’s wins and losses with the defense, they’re going to talk their stuff a little bit, but it’s super-valuable for me. So, to answer your question, it’s how you perceive it and I’m perceiving it in the best way possible. It’s all about growth.”
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
Latest from training camp: Big lineup change | Young but experienced | Highlights from Practice 2 | Jacob Eason arrives | Big change on depth chart | Three players with most at stake | Highlights from Practice 1 | Players support Jordan Love | Jordan Love’s contract
Training camp previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Defensive ends | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties
All-NFC North Team: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Specialists