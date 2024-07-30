Here’s What Happened at Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rookies MarShawn Lloyd and Kitan Oladapo made their training camp debuts, Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs engaged in some must-see battles and Eric Stokes closed the seventh practice of Green Bay Packers training camp with an interception.
Here’s what you need to know about a steamy Tuesday at Ray Nitschke Field.
Jordan Love’s Day
During a red-zone drill, Jordan Love escaped immediate pressure from Rashan Gary, moved right, stepped up in the pocket and rifled a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed on third-and-6.
During another red-zone period, Love almost threw an interception. From the 5, Love tried to lob a pass to Dontayvion Wicks in the back of the end zone. The ball was thrown into a crowd, though, and safety Xavier McKinney dropped an interception.
On the next play, Love hit Romeo Doubs for a 4-yard touchdown against Eric Stokes.
Practice ended with the offense needing a touchdown with the ball at the defense’s 18 with 22 seconds remaining. On second down, Love extended the play to his right and threw a pass to Luke Musgrave in the end zone. The ball was right on the money but a bit of a wobbler and Musgrave dropped it.
The final play of the day provided the Play of the Day.
Love finished 5-of-13.
Play of the Day
On the final play of practice, the offense faced a third-and-10 at the 18 and needed a touchdown. With the blitz coming, Jordan Love threw to Christian Watson near the goal line but cornerback Eric Stokes grabbed the interception and slid to the turf to “clinch” the “win.”
“We were in blitz coverage,” Stokes said. “I knew the ball had to come out fast, so I was just staring at him the whole time and, luckily, he threw it to me. So, that was beauty, I guess.”
It was Stokes’ third interception of camp – obviously a big deal as he competes with Carrington Valentine for the starting job opposite Jaire Alexander.
“I feel pretty good,” Stokes said. “Just trying to get better as the days go on, just get more used to the coverages, more used to what we’re throwing out there and all that stuff. Just trying to build day by day.”
Watson took the blame.
“It was all-out pressure,” he said. “I’ve just got to get in there a little bit quicker. Was thinking I could work the route at the top a little bit. Just got to speed cut and get in there. It was on me, though.
Player of the Day
Romeo Doubs vs. Jaire Alexander would be must-see TV if training camp were televised.
With Jordan Love at quarterback, Doubs won all three reps against Alexander during one-on-ones in the red zone. On the first rep, Doubs worked a couple different moves before breaking inside and scoring a touchdown. On their next rep, Doubs went airborne to catch a touchdown over Alexander. On their third matchup, Doubs beat Alexander on an out but Love led him too far.
Doubs took it all in stride.
“It’s just work,” Doubs said. “He knows better than I do. It’s just work. I get to go against him every day, so that’s a blessing.”
Alexander was more effusive
“I think Doubs is a close second for being one of my top receivers in the league,” Alexander said. “I always want to go against Doubs. The dude’s freaking really good. He come in his rookie year not catching a single pass on me. Now, we’re going up for 50-50 balls now. Dude is really good.”
In case you were wondering, Davante Adams is No. 1 on Alexander’s list.
“All I want for Christmas is a Davante Adams jersey,” Alexander said.
During 11-on-11 periods, Doubs got free from Carrington Valentine and Javon Bullard for a gain of about 20 early in practice and scored a touchdown against Eric Stokes during a red-zone period.
Packers Injury Report
New injuries: None.
Returned to practice: RB MarShawn Lloyd (hip), S Kitan Oladapo (toe), CB Robert Rochell (calf), LG Elgton Jenkins (veteran rest).
Old injuries: S Zayne Anderson (knee), DE Deslin Alexandre (lower leg), DE Keshawn Banks (groin).
Also did not practice:
PUP: TE Tucker Kraft (pectoral).
For Lloyd and Oladapo, it was their first practice of training camp.
“I’m all good with the plays,” Lloyd said. “I’ve been still studying, still be in the plays, still watching the walk-throughs and everything. But now I’m actually physically inside of it. But all the plays and everything, I’ve got down pat.”
Packers Practice Highlights
- Greg Joseph made all six field-goal attempts while Anders Carlson went 5-of-6. With the kicking battle down to two following the release of James Turner, Joseph is 22-of-24 and Carlson is 21-of-24.
“Just glad they’re all healthy and kicking the ball right now,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said on Monday. “The wind has been a nice, pleasant surprise for us. There hasn’t been a tremendously crazy windy day, so that’s been advantageous to them. But it’s still early in the process of what you’re trying to get to at the end, and we’ll just keep kicking.”
- Running back Emanuel Wilson is off to a good start to camp. He broke another big run, this time bouncing it to the right and getting a block by tight end Ben Sims to break into the clear. Later, though, he was overpowered by Arron Mosby in pass protection.
- Rookie Javon Bullard struggled in coverage during one-on-ones – he gave up a touchdown to Rory Starkey despite a blatant hold – but he continually shows up in the action. On one of his first snaps, he was all over a checkdown to AJ Dillon to hold it to a minimal gain. A few plays later, tight end Joel Wilson met the same fate.
- The rookie linebackers showed some physicality. Second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper stood up Dillon in the hole and third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper gave a pop to Jarveon Howard.
- Devonte Wyatt showed some great hustle. He stormed up the middle to pressure Jordan Love, slipped to the turf, got up and chased Love out of the pocket.
- On the first play of a red-zone period, Lukas Van Ness stormed past right tackle Kadeem Telfort for a sack. On the second play, Telfort put Van Ness on the ground, which allowed Sean Clifford to throw a touchdown pass to Grant DuBose. On the third play, Van Ness had another sack, though Clifford hit Bo Melton in the end zone. On the fourth play, Clifford connected with Julian Hicks for a touchdown. On the fifth play, Wyatt stormed in untouched for a sack.
- During the next period, Hicks dropped what should have been his second touchdown of the day. One play later, Van Ness ducked inside of right tackle Caleb Jones and plowed through Donovan Jennings to force an incompletion.
Packers Lineup Notes
- There was a big move on the depth chart with first-round pick Jordan Morgan getting the first-team reps ahead of Sean Rhyan at right guard.
The No. 1 line consisted of Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Morgan at right guard and Kadeem Telfort at right tackle.
- At safety, the No. 1 pairing was Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams. Through seven practices, it’s been McKinney and second-round pick Javon Bullard for three, McKinney and fourth-round pick Williams for two and McKinney and second-year player Anthony Johnson for the other two.
- Rhyan worked as the second-team right guard and also got some reps at center.
- As has been the case throughout the summer, the linebackers were Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson. Wilson has had an excellent camp and refuses to relinquish the spot to second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
After a bit of a shorter practice on Tuesday, longer sessions are planned on Wednesday and Thursday, with both starting at 10:30 a.m. They will not be easy. The dew point at the end of Tuesday’s practice was approaching 70, with more of the same the next few days.
After a Friday off-day, Family Night is set for Saturday.
Quote of the Day
Here are two from cornerback Jaire Alexander
First: “I see us hoisting that trophy on my birthday, February 9th.”
Second, his relationship with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley: “I love Haf. We had a good conversation yesterday, actually. Haf’s super-smart. He’s super-smart. He’s a DBs coach. You would love to play for a guy like Haf because he’s going to break it down and he’s going cater to what we’re covering. Besides football even, me and Haf have very interpersonal conversations, and I can respect that about him. It’s more than just a coach. He’s a man, I’m a man and we can have those conversations.”
