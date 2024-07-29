Packers Stock Report: Risers, Fallers After First Week of Camp
The first week of Green Bay Packers training camp is complete, with the intensity ratcheted up several notches with the first padded practices on Saturday and Sunday.
Camp presents an opportunity for players to earn spots on the roster or roles in the lineup. Here’s who is rising and falling in our first Packers stock report.
Stock Up: CB Eric Stokes
Of all the players on the roster, cornerback Eric Stokes might be the biggest wild card of them all.
Stokes’ rookie season was solid before two disastrous years marred by injuries and ineffective play.
Stokes now finds himself in a competition with Carrington Valentine for the starting spot across from Jaire Alexander.
Thus far, Stokes has had some moments where it’s clear he needs to knock off some rust, but there’s been more positive than negative.
“Stokes had the two picks in the one practice.” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Monday.
“Ultra-competitive,. He’s trying to be physical in there, which is what I like to see and I think those guys are pushing each other, and I think that’s really important.”
If Stokes can return to his rookie form, the Packers should have as deep of a secondary as they’ve had in the Matt LaFleur era.
Stock Up: CB Kalen King
Kalen King found himself practicing with the first team against Jordan Love late in Sunday’s practice.
A seventh-round pick this year, he did not waste any time. As Love looked to fire a pass, King got his hands on it and raced into the end zone. Talk about a first impression.
King was disappointed he was not drafted much sooner, and likely would have been a high draft choice had he left Penn State after his junior year.
Instead, King nearly went undrafted.
Getting reps in the slot, which could be a position of need if Keisean Nixon struggles in coverage or the All-Pro is deemed too valuable with the league’s new kickoff rules, is valuable for King.
“I think he’s a guy that we saw on tape that has versatility to him.” Hafley said.
“In college, he played inside, he played outside. We’re trying to figure out other guys that can go inside. You have to have that versatility, and he’s a guy right now we believe he can do some of those things. So, we’ll keep working him and mixing him around.”
If King’s one big play can become consistent strong days, he will have opportunity to make the roster and make an impact as a rookie.
Stock Up: S Javon Bullard and Evan Williams
There may not be a position on the Packers’ roster that has improved more significantly than the safeties. A lot of that is due to Xavier McKinney signing as a free agent this offseason, but the Packers did not stop adding once McKinney was in tow.
They drafted three players at the position. While fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo still has not practiced after sustaining a broken toe at the Scouting Combine, his classmates, second-rounder Javon Bullard and fourth-rounder Evan Williams, have had their moments to shine.
Each player has flashed early in camp, and they find themselves pitted against each other for the starting position opposite McKinney.
Hafley could find himself looking for ways to get both of these talented defensive backs on the field if they continue to make plays.
After praising their intellectual ability and instincts, Hafley smiled when he made one definitive statement.
“I’m glad we have those guys.”
After a season when there was a dearth of playmaking in the secondary, the Packers are likely to be happy, as well, if the young safeties continue to ascend.
Stock Down: OT Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard, a first-round pick by the Eagles in 2019, is probably making his last stand to stay in the NFL. He was signed by the Packers this offseason for essentially no money in hopes that he could compete to be the team’s swing tackle.
Among players who were expected to compete for a role, there might not be anyone who’s had a more difficult start to camp. Almost every edge rusher who’s lined up against him has been credited with a sack, or what you can call a sack in a training camp practice.
With standout right tackle Zach Tom sidelined due to a pectoral injury, Dillard was first up as his replacement as Tom continues to recover.
It took three days for Dillard to be replaced, with 2023 undrafted free agent Kadeem Telfort inserted at right tackle. Dillard’s been given more first-team opportunities but hasn’t fared much better.
On Monday, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Dillard has been much better at left tackle than right tackle, so he will keep getting chances to see if he can improve at right tackle.
There’s a long way to go in training camp, and preseason games can certainly help Dillard’s case, but as of now he could be on the outside looking in.
Stock Down: QB Sean Clifford
Quarterback Sean Clifford ran away with the backup job last year but was given a new challenger when the Packers selected Michael Pratt in the seventh round of the draft.
Clifford was given a golden opportunity to work with the first team to start training camp when Jordan Love’s contract situation caused him to miss the first four practices.
Had he taken advantage, he would have shown he could be more than just a backup and generate some positive buzz around his name and his game.
Instead, the interception bug that bit him during minicamp has reared its ugly head again. After Clifford threw three interceptions during the third day of practice, coach Matt LaFleur joked that Clifford might have set a dubious record.
While LaFleur smiled, it’s no longer a laughing matter. Clifford has struggled with turning over the ball in practice, and has opened the door for Pratt to steal the backup job.
Of course, Clifford performed admirably in the preseason a year ago, and could do so again once the reps are live. A strong performance in the preseason will allow him to remain on the roster as Love’s primary backup.
“If guys can’t go out there in practice and just play, and they’re scared to make mistakes and stuff like that, that’s not good,” Stenavich said. “You want them to go out there and play football. So, he’s just kind of going through it right now, and we’re just keep coaching him up and hopefully look for some improvement as we move forward.”
If he continues to throw interceptions, he could get demoted to third-string duty. Or worse.
Stock Down: G Jordan Morgan
Perhaps this is unfair because Morgan has seen time with the starting offense throughout camp. The issue is not that he’s lining up, but where.
When the Packers drafted Morgan, they insisted he was a tackle despite measuring in at a size that was less than prototypical for the position.
Morgan played tackle and guard throughout OTAs and minicamp but has been anchored at right guard since the start of training camp.
“He’s been predominantly inside,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s starting to feel more and more comfortable inside, but I think he’s talented enough that if we need to kick him outside, we can do that.”
This is not necessarily a bad thing for Morgan, given the opening at right guard, but it could affect him later in his career.
Tackle is the more valuable position in the NFL, and they’re typically paid accordingly.
Morgan may find himself a home at guard, but the fact that he’s not been working outside, even as the Packers’ tackles behind Tom have struggled, has to be considered disappointing.
