PFF Pinpoints Packers’ Biggest Need (And Who Should Fill It)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Draft was exciting for the 600,000 fans in attendance as the Green Bay Packers selected receivers Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round.
While the Packers addressed a big need on offense, it came at the expense of punting on another big problem.
Their lack of a pass rush.
While the Packers finished in the top 10 in sacks and sack percentage in 2024, they were toward the bottom of the NFL in other metrics. According to ESPN, they were 26th in pass-rush win rate. According to SportRadar, they were 16th in pressure percentage. According to NextGen Stats, they were 20th in pressure rate.
While general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season that the Packers must improve their four-man pass rush, the only potential improvements were three Day 3 draft picks: Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round, Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver in the fifth round and Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson in the sixth round.
Thus, improving the pass rush – specifically from defensive end – is the biggest remaining need for the Packers, according to Pro Football Focus.
“No Packers full-time edge defender recorded a PFF pass-rush grade above 66.7 (Rashan Gary) last season,” wrote PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. “That group of Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. remains the same for 2025. The unit must either play far better in year two of Jeff Hafley’s scheme or find reinforcements.”
While the Packers are more likely to see what Sorrell or Oliver can do throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason before diving into what’s left in free agency, PFF said the Packers’ “last offseason move” should be signing an edge rusher.
Mason Cameron suggested the Packers sign Jadeveon Clowney, who was released by the Carolina Panthers this week but “could step in and fill the void.”
The 32-year-old had 5.5 sacks in 14 games last season for the Panthers. In 2023 with the Ravens, he matched his career high with 9.5 sacks.
“Across the past three seasons, Clowney has charted above the 80th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade (79.8) and run-defense grade (73.8),” Cameron noted.
Clowney was a Pro Bowler with the Texans in 2016, 2017 and 2018, when he had 24.5 sacks, 53 tackles for losses and 59 quarterback hits. He said he can still be an impact player.
“I’m definitely going to play well. You can mark my word on that,” Clowney told The Athletic. “I don’t care where I end up playing at, I’m going to play extremely well. I think I played well for Carolina (last) year, considering the circumstances that was unfolded for me. I played with a bunch of guys that was hurt this past year. And I ended up playing extremely well for them.
“So, it is what it is. I can play the game. I can play football. There are 31 other teams. I just hope another team gives me that opportunity so I can prove myself again. I feel like I can do that.”
The Packers aren’t alone in their need to find another pass rusher before the season kicks off in four months.
The Detroit Lions, who won the NFC North again, didn’t address their pass rush until late in the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl but lost Josh Sweat in free agency, could use an edge rusher, as well. So could the Washington Commanders, who lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
“It wasn’t something we were avoiding,” Gutekunst said after the draft. “It was something that if the right opportunity was there, we were going to strike, and we were really excited about the guys we got today. I do think we have a number of players that are coming into their own and should play their best football in front of them.”