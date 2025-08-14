Projecting Packers’ Roster Through Lock-O-Meter Before Playing Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Time is tick-tick-ticking away to earn a spot on the Green Bay Packers’ roster.
“Everything matters” in terms of picking a 53-man roster and 17-man practice squad, general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week.
“What they’re doing in this building, how they’re handling themselves, studying, taking care of their bodies,” he said. “But for me, it’s always been the preseason games and now the joint practices where the level of competition is amped up a little bit and, quite frankly, in the preseason games, where these guys have to make decisions out on the field without breaks in between each snap when they’re tired. So, those things matter to me and they always weigh a little bit more.”
Which players have a spot on the 53 locked up ahead of the Aug. 26 roster cuts? Who is on either side of the roster bubble? For those answers, we turned to our world-renowned Lock-O-Meter 2025, which received some new batteries and a fresh coating of crayons as an upgrade over last year’s model.
100 Percent Locks (36)
Quarterbacks: Jordan Love, Malik Willis.
Running backs: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd.
Receivers: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams.
Tight ends: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave.
Offensive line: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T/G Anthony Belton.
Defensive tackles: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks.
Defensive ends: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell.
Linebackers: Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs.
Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard.
Specialists: K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
Analysis: This is simple. This group of players represents the starters, top backups and most of the draft picks.
90.0 Percent to 99.9 Percent Locks (4)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: Chris Brooks.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: Kingsley Enagbare.
Linebackers: Isaiah McDuffie.
Cornerbacks: Bo Melton.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Melton probably is closer to 99.9 percent but will have to seal the deal. Here’s what special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had to say recently: “We think he’s going to become an elite special teams player. He was big for us a year ago. So, he’s really just the ultimate team player right now. Everything he’s been asked to do, he’s doing it with a smile on his face, a lot of love in his heart, and he’s doing it critically and physically. We’re excited about Bo.”
McDuffie, who was re-signed before the start of free agency, continues to run with the starters in the base defense, Enagbare has been the No. 3 defensive end all summer and the Packers like Brooks’ ability to play fullback and protect Jordan Love. The Packers have depth at those positions, though, which is why they aren’t in the 100 percent category.
65.0 Percent to 89.9 Percent Locks (4)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: Emanuel Wilson.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: John FitzPatrick.
Offensive line: C/G Jacob Monk.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: Brenton Cox.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Wilson rushed for more than 500 yards as the No. 2 running back last season. It’s possible MarShawn Lloyd – if he can ever stay healthy – will take the role of Josh Jacobs’ primary backup. If the Packers were to keep only three backs, Chris Brooks’ versatility and special-teams skill could give him the edge over Wilson’s skill as a runner.
FitzPatrick’s blocking was a known commodity. His ability as a receiver has pushed him past Ben Sims. You can’t cut all the backup linemen, and Monk is a far better center than the other candidates. Cox showed a lot of promise as a pass rusher during the second half of last season and continues to improve. He’s trending toward an elevation to the next tier of the Lock-O-Meter.
50.1 Percent to 64.4 Percent Locks (6)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: Malik Heath.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: Warren Brinson.
Defensive ends: Collin Oliver.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: Kalen King.
Safeties: Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Heath has logged a lot of miles during camp as injuries have slammed the position group. His physicality is a big deal in Green Bay’s run-centric offense. Oliver and Brinson probably will make it because they were drafted this year. Oliver still hasn’t practiced due to a hamstring injury. “Hopefully we can get him out there before camp ends and see how he might be able to help us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week. If that’s the case, that takes PUP off the table.
Moving to the secondary, King is one of the team’s most-improved players. He had a good night against the Jets. With Xavier McKinney injured, Anderson moved into the lineup with the No. 1 defense. When Anderson was injured against the Jets, Oladapo stepped in with the No. 1s.
50.0 Percent Locks (3)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: Mecole Hardman.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: None.
Linebackers: Isaiah Simmons.
Cornerbacks: Corey Ballentine.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Hardman had a bad night against the Jets but that won’t outweigh six seasons as a proven returner. At linebacker, Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper are locks. Isaiah McDuffie started all of last season and got almost all the No. 1 reps on the base defense this week. That would make it Simmons vs. Kristian Welch to be the No. 5. Simmons offers more upside on defense compared to Welch.
40.0 Percent to 49.9 Percent Locks (10)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: Ben Sims.
Offensive line: G Donovan Jennings, T/G Kadeem Telfort.
Defensive tackles: Colby Wooden, Nazir Stackhouse.
Defensive ends: Arron Mosby.
Linebackers: Kristian Welch.
Cornerbacks: Kamal Hadden, Micah Robinson
Safeties: Omar Brown.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Will the Packers keep three tight ends or four? If they keep four, Sims has the edge over Messiah Swinson. The Packers will keep at least nine offensive linemen and possibly 10. If Jacob Monk is No. 8, the Packers will need to keep at least one more. Telfort can play guard and tackle and Jennings can play guard and center.
Moving to the defense, assuming sixth-round pick Warren Brinson makes it, the Packers will keep at least one more defensive tackle. Wooden offers more juice as a pass rusher and has more experience. Stackhouse’s size would give him an edge as a run defender. Mosby could be the odd man out after the team drafted two defensive ends. Special teams could give Welch the edge over Simmons.
In the secondary, Hadden worked with the No. 2 defense on Tuesday, but Robinson could get an extended look as a seventh-round pick this year. Brown has five interceptions during training camp but the Packers are loaded at safety. He will need to show he can be a factor on special teams.
0.0 Percent to 39.9 Percent Locks (28)
Quarterbacks: Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma.
Running backs: Israel Abanikanda, Tyrion Davis-Price, Amar Johnson.
Receivers: Christian Watson, Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor, Kawaan Baker.
Tight ends: Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin.
Offensive line: C Trey Hill, C/G Lecitus Smith, G/T John Williams, T Brant Banks, G Tyler Cooper, G J.J. Lippe.
Defensive tackles: James Ester, Keith Randolph.
Defensive ends: Deslin Alexandre.
Linebackers: Jamon Johnson, Jared Bartlett.
Cornerbacks: Tyron Herring, Garnett Hollis.
Safeties: Johnathan Baldwin.
Specialists: K Mark McNamee.
Analysis: Picking a few positions and names …
- Expect either Clifford or Elgersma to be on the practice squad. That Jordan Love won’t play against the Colts will mean more opportunities for Clifford and Elgersma, who both threw four passes against the Jets.
As coach Matt LaFleur said before the practice against the Colts: “Any time you get more reps, you get a chance to grow. So, just looking forward to seeing how they handle those.”
- Amar Johnson was excellent during the preseason game. He’ll need to do it again to emerge as a real challenger for a roster spot.
- Watson, the team’s explosive fourth-year receiver, and Williams, a seventh-round pick this year, are expected to start the season on PUP.
- Jamon Johnson, Cooper, Lippe and Baldwin, who had an interception this week at practice, got significant signing bonuses to sign after going undrafted. None have made a move to earn a roster spot, making this a critical nine-day stretch of joint practices and preseason games. The linemen played only six snaps against the Jets but should get a lot more action against the Colts.