Projecting Packers’ Roster With Recalibrated Lock-O-Meter
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will select their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. Who are the locks? Who’s on the bubble? Our patent-pending Lock-O-Meter has been recalibrated to give you those answers based on 17 practices of training camp and two preseason games.
100 Percent Locks (36)
Quarterbacks: Jordan Love, Malik Willis.
Running backs: Josh Jacobs.
Receivers: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams.
Tight ends: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave.
Offensive line: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T/G Anthony Belton.
Defensive tackles: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks.
Defensive ends: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness.
Linebackers: Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs, Bo Melton.
Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard.
Specialists: K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
Analysis: This group forms the foundation of this year’s roster. There are 36 players, just like last week, with a couple additions and subtractions. Moved into this category from last week are linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who got to watch last week’s game against the Colts in street clothes, and cornerback Bo Melton, who has passed every test in his transition from receiver with flying colors.
90.0 Percent to 99.9 Percent Locks (2)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: Chris Brooks.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: Kingsley Enagbare.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Brooks is in a strong position because of his all-around skill-set and MarShawn Lloyd’s injury. His ability to protect quarterback Jordan Love on passing downs and play some fullback will make him a valuable contributor. The only hesitation in moving him up a rung is he’s not as dynamic with the ball as Emanuel Wilson and rookie Amar Johnson.
The Packers kept most of their top players on the sideline for last week’s preseason game against the Colts, but Enagbare was out there for 15 snaps. Still, it would be a shock if he didn’t make it after running with the No. 1 defense when Lukas Van Ness was out on Monday.
65.1 Percent to 89.9 Percent Locks (5)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: Emanuel Wilson.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: John FitzPatrick.
Offensive line: C/G Jacob Monk.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: Brenton Cox, Barryn Sorrell.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: A solid, proven track record shouldn’t be thrown overboard because of one bad performance. So, Wilson’s 2024 campaign as Josh Jacobs’ backup – and MarShawn Lloyd’s injury – should be enough to have the Packers look past last week’s fumble and sack allowed at the Colts.
The Packers have seven locks to make it on the offensive line. History says they’ll keep nine or 10. Monk hasn’t been great but he’s the best of the rest.
FitzPatrick has been one of the surprises of training camp because of his receiving ability. From the percentages, he seems much closer to 89.9 percent than 65.1 percent. Same with Cox, who has had a strong training camp, as well.
Sorrell was a 100 percent lock during our first run through of the Lock-O-Meter but fell to this category because of the knee injury sustained against the Colts. While he seemed confident that he wouldn’t miss much time, it’s possible he’ll start the season on injured reserve.
55.1 Percent to 64.9 Percent Locks (2)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: Malik Heath.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: None.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: Kitan Oladapo.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: The race for the sixth receiver was always going to come down to weighing Heath’s value as a receiver and blocker vs. Mecole Hardman’s value as a receiver and returner. Not that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is going to pick the roster, but this was an informative comment when asked about having a dedicated returner on the roster to take the burden off Jayden Reed and Keisean Nixon:
“Usually, you have to have players make the team and then find roles for them to play in the kicking game. Everybody talks about special teams, ‘Your way of making the team is on special teams. The only chance you have to make the team is on special teams.’ They have to be pretty good at their position, as well, in order to make the 53 and then to be on the 48 to dress and help us everywhere. So, I’ve never really had a guy that just does that and does nothing else.”
Heath’s ability as a blocker – especially with Christian Watson out – will be valuable. Plus, he’s made more plays as a receiver.
With Xavier McKinney and Zayne Anderson out, Oladapo has been running with the No. 1 defense.
50.1 Percent to 55.0 Percent Locks (5)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: Colby Wooden, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse.
Defensive ends: None.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks:. Kalen King.
Safeties: Zayne Anderson.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: We got rid of the 50.0 percent bubble in this run of the Lock-O-Meter.
The Packers probably will keep five defensive tackles. Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks are three, meaning Wooden, Brinson and Stackhouse presumably are fighting for two spots. A case could be made for all three, though six players at a position group in which only two play at a time seems like overkill. Wooden is experienced and put together a good final stretch. Brinson is a draft pick who has made some impact. Stackhouse could be a key factor against the run.
In the secondary, King has played himself onto the right side of the bubble. He has taken some No. 1 reps in the slot this week, with Javon Bullard moving from the slot to safety alongside Evan Williams. We’d move him King up a tier but Corey Ballentine’s experience on defense and track record on special teams could swing the decision. At safety, Anderson seemed to be pretty close to a lock until his MCL injury in the preseason opener.
45.0 Percent to 49.9 Percent Locks (7)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: MarShawn Lloyd.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: Ben Sims.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: Arron Mosby.
Linebackers: Isaiah Simmons, Kristian Welch.
Cornerbacks: Corey Ballentine, Micah Robinson.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: Lloyd’s hamstring injury adds some uncertainty on whether he’ll be on the opening 53 or go to injured reserve to start the season. Due to his long list of injuries, the Packers might want to err on the side of caution rather than try to get him on the field at the start of the season.
With Barryn Sorrell’s injury, the Packers might need another defensive end. Mosby played in 16 games last season.
At linebacker, it’ll be Simmons vs. Welch for the final spot if they keep five. Simmons, the eighth pick of the 2020, has elite traits and has played plenty of high-level snaps in his career. But he’s been a fish out of water as a full-time linebacker, at least in the preseason games. Welch has a strong background on special teams and, at this point, might even be the preferred option if they needed someone to play on defense in a pinch. It’s hard to totally ignore Simmons’ upside, though.
At cornerback, Robinson, a seventh-round pick, took a lot of second-team reps this week. Ballentine, who was re-signed during camp, was a key player for the Packers in 2023 and has a track record on special teams.
30.0 Percent to 44.9 Percent Locks (7)
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: Israel Abanikanda, Amar Johnson.
Receivers: Mecole Hardman.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: G Donovan Jennings, T/G Kadeem Telfort, C/G Lecitus Smith.
Defensive tackles: None.
Defensive ends: None.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: Kamal Hadden.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
Analysis: With MarShawn Lloyd’s latest injury, the door is open for someone at running back. Abanikanda squeezed every inch possible out of his runs against the Colts and Johnson’s explosiveness has been evident.
“Izzy’s put two solid performances back-to-back, and he’s got to build upon that,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week.
On the offensive line, chances are one of these three will make it. Jennings can play guard and center and Telfort can play tackle and guard. Smith, who was re-signed during training camp, replaced injured Jacob Monk as the No. 2 center this week. Telfort (aside from two penalties) and Smith were effective against the Colts.
Micah Robinson’s rise to second-team cornerback this week came at the expense of Hadden, who was picked on by the Colts on Saturday and gave up some completions at practice this week.
0.0 Percent to 29.9 Percent Locks (27)
Quarterbacks: Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma.
Running backs: Tyrion Davis-Price.
Receivers: Christian Watson, Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor, Kawaan Baker.
Tight ends: Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin.
Offensive line: C Trey Hill, G/T John Williams, T Brant Banks, G Tyler Cooper, G J.J. Lippe.
Defensive tackles: James Ester, Devonte O’Malley.
Defensive ends: Collin Oliver, Deslin Alexandre.
Linebackers: Jamon Johnson, Jared Bartlett.
Cornerbacks: Tyron Herring.
Safeties: Johnathan Baldwin, Omar Brown, Jaylin Simpson.
Specialists: K Mark McNamee.
Analysis: Picking a few names …
- While GM Brian Gutekunst last week spoke hopefully that Oliver, a fifth-round pick who is coming back from a hamstring injury, might return for the end of training camp, that was not the case. He did do some running on the sideline, at least. Williams, a seventh-round pick, had back surgery and has been planted on the sideline. Both players seem destined to open the regular season on PUP.
- Speaking of injuries, Brown’s lung injury probably ruined his chance of making the 53. It did, perhaps, improve the chances of Baldwin, who had a couple picks last week.
- Watson, obviously, will start the season on PUP as he finishes his recovery from a torn ACL. The rest of the young receivers have had their moments and are legit players. There aren’t enough spots on the practice squad to keep them all.
- Of the group of offensive linemen, don’t sleep on Cooper. The Wisconsin native got a lot of playing time against the Colts, which could be a signal that he’s closing fast.
- McNamee missed a couple kicks against the Colts on Saturday but was tremendous at practice on Tuesday. As the team’s International Player Pathway participant, he is eligible for an exemption on the practice squad, meaning the Packers can take 70 players onto the practice field with the 53-man roster and a 17-man practice squad.