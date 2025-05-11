Projecting Roles for All Eight Packers Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Starting with receiver Matthew Golden in the first round, the Green Bay Packers added eight players in the 2025 NFL Draft. How will they be used as rookies?
First Round: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
With Christian Watson out with a torn ACL, the Packers needed a player like Golden to prevent defenses from shrinking the field – and Jordan Love’s passing windows. Love had the second-highest percentage of passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. It’s an integral part of his game and how coach Matt LaFleur wants to attack.
Golden’s more than just a deep receiver, though. He’s a “much better football player” than Watson, a scout said. During Golden’s lone season at Texas, he became the go-to receiver because he earned the trust of the coaches and quarterbacks that he’d run the right route, make the right adjustment and catch the ball. There’s no reason why he can’t do the same in relatively short order as a rookie.
The Packers rookies with the most receiving yards were Billy Howton’s 1,231 in 1952, James Lofton’s 818 in 1978, Jayden Reed’s 793 in 2023 and Sterling Sharpe’s 791 in 1988. Howton’s 72-year-old record probably is safe but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Golden surpass Lofton.
Second Round: Anthony Belton, OL, NC State
Belton started at left tackle for three seasons. The coaches have said last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, will compete with incumbent starter Rasheed Walker at left tackle. Is there enough snaps to make it a three-man competition? Perhaps not.
Belton repped a lot at right tackle at practice at NC State. That’s Zach Tom’s position as one of the best right tackles in the NFL.
In 2023, the Packers split the right guard snaps between veteran Jon Runyan and Sean Rhyan. In 2024, the Packers split the right guard snaps between Rhyan and, when healthy, Morgan. The Packers could split the right guard snaps between Rhyan and Belton, with Rhyan doubling as the backup center and Belton as the backup right tackle.
Third Round: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
In two seasons, the Packers have had great success handing the ball to Jayden Reed, as he’s averaged 9.1 yards per carry on 31 attempts. He’s also averaged 5.1 yards per catch on 40 receptions behind the line of scrimmage.
The problem is the 187-pound Reed has had problems withstanding the punishment that comes from that role. That’s limited his effectiveness and also limited coach Matt LaFleur’s ability to use those types of plays. Enter the 222-pound Williams, who should thrive in that role.
Over the last four seasons, Deebo Samuel has averaged 61 receptions and 45 rushes. That might be a pie-in-the-sky projection for Williams as a rookie, but he at least should surpass Samuel’s 2024 production of 42 carries and 18 catches behind the line of scrimmage.
Fourth Round: Barryn Sorrell, DE, Texas
The Packers needed to improve their pass rush. Sorrell might not be that player; he was a good but not great pass rusher at Texas. The draft, of course, isn’t always about the upcoming season.
Kingsley Enagbare, who played 511 snaps in 2024, is entering his final season under contract. That means there could be a big void in the lineup in 2026. As a rookie, Sorrell will add valuable depth behind the returning group of Rashan Gary, Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness and Brenton Cox to get him ready for a bigger role the following season.
Fifth Round: Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State
The phrase “designated pass rusher” probably hasn’t been used in Green Bay since Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila had 11.5 sacks as a backup in 2001. Oliver is too small to have an every-down role but his pass-rush production at Oklahoma State was outstanding. The Packers hope he can impact the defense in a dozen snaps per game as a rookie. If nothing else, he should be a threat on special teams.
Sixth Round: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
The Packers had one of the best run defenses in the NFL last season. At 340 pounds, TJ Slaton played no small part in that success. With Slaton playing for the Bengals, there’s no obvious replacement for that run-stopping role on the roster.
That really wasn’t Brinson’s role at Georgia. That duty fell on Nazir Stackhouse, who the Packers signed as an undrafted free agent. Still, the Packers will need him to at least push Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks for playing time.
Seventh Round: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
It’s hard to put too many expectations on a seventh-round draft pick who played one season in FBS. However, the Packers lost Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell in free agency. On special teams last season, Ballentine played 195 snaps and Rochell played 121. That’s a lot of playing time available for Robinson.
As his college position coach, former NFL defensive back J.J. McCleskey said: “Don’t be surprised if he’s on all the special teams. … We talked about, ‘OK, how do you make a football team?’ And he’s tough enough to play gunner, he’s tough enough to play hold-up, he’s tough enough to play run down on kickoffs and just not be a safety.”
Seventh Round: John Williams, OL, Cincinnati
The Packers shouldn’t need Williams to play in 2025. At least not right away. Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton will take seven spots on the offensive line. However, Walker, Rhyan and Tom are slated to be free agents next offseason.
The Packers need Williams to show enough to warrant a roster spot, where he can develop into a player good enough to compete to be a multipositional backup in 2026 – if not midseason 2025. As general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft, “He’s got the versatility to play left tackle and guard. He probably could play center because he’s smart enough to.”