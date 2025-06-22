Ranking Every Player on Packers’ Roster, Part 4: Five Linemen
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will take a 90-player roster to the field for their first practice of training camp on July 23.
In a Packers On SI tradition, we will rank every player on the roster. This isn’t just a list of the best players. Rather, we take talent, contract, draft history, importance of the position and depth at the position into consideration.
More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.
No. 75: G Donovan Jennings
Money talks in undrafted free agency. Last year, the Packers signed Donovan Jennings to a contract that guaranteed $100,000 of his salary. That’s relatively commonplace around the NFL but a rarity for the Packers. (More on that when we get to No. 71.)
Why? Because Jennings is straight out of Central Casting for a Packers lineman. He started 45 games at left tackle at South Florida but spent last offseason at guard and got some snaps at center this offseason. He’s an excellent athlete. And he had a predraft visit.
Jennings missed most of training camp last year with a knee injury, but the Packers liked his potential enough to keep him on the practice squad for the entire season.
“My athleticism comes first and foremost,” he told The Draft Network before last year’s draft. “I have a background as a basketball player. My athletic ability to redirect is pretty rare. I’m a heavier-set dude that moves very well for 328 pounds. My physical ability allows me to move people off the ball. I’m a strong and powerful blocker. I can bend well. I have an all-around skill set to be a great football player.”
No. 74: C/G Trey Hill
Trey Hill was a sixth-round pick out of Georgia by the Bengals in 2021. As a rookie, he played in 13 games with three starts, totaling 211 snaps on offense. However, he played only seven snaps in 2022 and zero the last two seasons.
The Packers signed him to a futures contract at the end of last season, and he spent the offseason at center and guard. The Packers don’t have a clear-cut backup center, which means there’s an open door for Hill to earn a roster spot.
A high school All-American, Hill was second-team all-SEC in 2019, when he started 14 games at center. He started four games at right guard in 2018 and all eight appearances at center in 2020 before surgery on both knees. At 6-foot-3 3/4 and 319 pounds, his Relative Athletic Score was just 2.02.
Hill was teammates in high school and at Georgia with quarterback Jake Fromm. They were tied together by football and cookies.
No. 73: T/G Kadeem Telfort
Because time waits for no one, it might be now or never for Kadeem Telfort. An undrafted free agent in 2023, the 6-foot-7, 322-pounder spent his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad and all of 2024 on the 53-man roster. He saw action on offense in four games, with snaps at right tackle, left guard and right guard.
In the playoff loss to the Eagles, calamity struck when left guard Elgton Jenkins was injured on the opening series. Rather than call on Telfort, the Packers brought in rookie Travis Glover. When Glover struggled, they went to the bullpen and inserted Telfort, who at least was better.
With the additions of Anthony Belton in the second round and John Williams in the seventh round, the pressure will be on Telfort – and the rest of the bottom-of-the-depth-chart linemen – to take another step forward in training camp.
“Honestly, after high school, I kind of faced a lot of adversity,” Telfort said last year, alluding to getting bounced out of Florida, where he was a four-star recruit. “So now, when I face adversity now, it’s more so that … I kind of thrive on adversity. When my back is against the wall and nobody is willing to bet on me, I’ll bet on myself just to double down every time.”
No. 72: T/G Travis Glover
The Packers drafted Glover in the sixth round out of Georgia State last year, knowing he was a big, talented project. He played 13 snaps on offense at the end of blowout wins against the 49ers and Saints.
So, it’s little wonder why he incinerated when he was thrown into the fire in the playoff loss at Philadelphia. Starting 57 games for a Sun Belt Conference school and playing a baker’s dozen garbage-time snaps is infinitely different than playing against the Eagles’ ferocious front.
Inserted at left guard after Elton Jenkins was injured, Glover was overwhelmed and benched. When center Josh Myers was injured late in the game, Glover was put back in the lineup. In 28 snaps, he was guilty of three penalties.
At pro day, he measured 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms, though his Relative Athletic Score was only 4.72.
“He’s an exceptionally talented kid and all of his best football’s in front of him,” GM Brian Gutekunst said after the 2024 draft. His offseason development was hindered by an undisclosed injury.
No. 71: G Tyler Cooper
To sign Tyler Cooper after the draft, the Packers gave him a $15,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $100,000 of his base salary. That $115,000 in guaranteed money is more than the offensive lineman the Packers drafted in the seventh round, Cincinnati’s John Williams, received.
So, yes, there is a belief that Cooper can make a run at a roster spot and develop his way into a sot in the rotation.
Cooper, a native of Saint Croix Falls, Wis., started 21 games at left guard at Minnesota the last two seasons.
“I think versatility is the biggest thing,” Cooper said. “Being an O-lineman, you got to play as many spots as you can, especially coming in the way that I am as an undrafted. So, being able to play as many spots as you can, getting the playbook down, getting to know all the coaching staff and the guys around you and just hurt your tail off.”
Cooper allowed three sacks in 2024, including two against Michigan, but zero sacks and just five pressures in 2024.
“Maybe not the elite athlete to be a high-round draft pick, but a guy who’s played a lot of games in college, can play guard tomorrow in the NFL in a rotation,” the East-West Shrine Game’s Eric Galko said.