Scouting Combine Winners, Losers at Receiver, a Big Packers Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a receiver, and that group took center stage at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.
In golf, you drive for show and putt for dough. In football, the 40 is the equivalent of the tee shot. A lot of dough was made on the fast track of Lucas Oil Stadium. Ten receivers ran faster than 4.40 seconds. A total of 20 were faster than 4.45.
The 40 matters – a lot – but it’s not everything. That shows up in Brian Gutekunst’s draft history.
In 2023, Gutekunst drafted Jayden Reed (4.45), Dontayvion Wicks (4.57) and Grant DuBose (4.57). In 2022, he selected Christian Watson (4.36), Romeo Doubs (4.47) and Samori Toure (4.48). Joining Reed, Wicks, Watson and Doubs were Bo Melton (4.34), a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks, and Malik Heath (4.64), an undrafted free agent.
With Watson coming off a torn ACL, there is a particular need for a big-play threat.
Heights, Weight, 40 Times for Scouting Combine Receivers
Here are the 40 times from those who ran at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.
Matthew Golden, Texas (5-11, 191): 4.29 seconds
Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee (6-4 5/8, 205): 4.30 seconds
Chimere Dike, Florida (6-0 5/8, 196): 4.34 seconds
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech (5-9 3/4, 191): 4.34 seconds
Arian Smith, Georgia (6-0 1/8, 179): 4.36 seconds
Tai Felton, Maryland (6-1 1/8, 183): 4.37 seconds
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn (6-0 5/8, 186): 4.37 seconds
Jordan Watkins, Mississippi (5-11 1/4, 196): 4.37 seconds
Isaiah Bond, Texas (5-10 5/8, 180): 4.39 seconds
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5-10 1/4, 194): 4.39 seconds
Dominic Lovett, Georgia (5-10, 185): 4.40 seconds
Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska (6-4 1/4, 218): 4.40 seconds
Kyle Williams, Washington State (5-10 5/8, 190): 4.40 seconds
Luther Burden III, Missouri (6-0, 206): 4.41 seconds
Tory Horton, Colorado State (6-2 1/2, 196): 4.41 seconds
Jalen Royals, Utah State (6-0, 205): 4.42 seconds
Elijhah Badger, Florida (6-1 3/8, 200): 4.43 seconds
Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (6-3 5/8, 214): 4.43 seconds
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (6-1 3/4, 206): 4.44 seconds
Sam Brown Jr., Miami (6-2 1/4, 200): 4.44 seconds
Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado (5-8 1/8, 174): 4.46 seconds
Kaden Prather, Maryland (6-3 1/2, 204): 4.46 seconds
LaJohntay Wester, Colorado (5-9 1/2, 163): 4.46 seconds
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (6-4 1/8, 214): 4.47 seconds
Savion Williams, TCU (6-3 7/8, 222): 4.48 seconds
Roc Taylor, Memphis (6-1 7/8, 213): 4.49 seconds
Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech (6-5 3/4, 213): 4.50 seconds
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas (6-3 3/4, 202): 4.51 seconds
Tez Johnson, Oregon (5-9 7/8, 154): 4.51 seconds
Tre Harris, Mississippi (6-2 3/8, 205): 4.54 seconds
Theo Wease Jr., Missouri (6-3, 200): 4.56 seconds
Traeshon Holden, Oregon (6-2 1/8, 205): 4.57 seconds
Kobe Hudson, UCF (6-0 3/4, 193): 4.57 seconds
Nick Nash, San Jose State (6-2 1/2, 203): 4.57 seconds
Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi (6-0 3/4, 201): 4.58 seconds
Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh (6-4 1/8, 219): 4.59 seconds
Pat Bryant, Illinois (6-2 1/4, 204): 4.61 seconds
Ricky White III, UNLV (6-1 1/8, 184): 4.61 seconds
Josh Kelly, Texas Tech (6-0 5/8, 186): 4.70 seconds
Scouting Combine Winners at Receiver
Matthew Golden, Texas
4.29 seconds. Enough said. Golden was considered a first-round prospect before Saturday and he’ll be a first-round pick after Saturday. The question is whether he ran himself out of potentially landing with the Packers at No. 23. After two seasons at Houston, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0) and nine touchdowns in 2024.
“I would say my route running and the catch point” are the strengths of his game, he said. “Being able to attack the ball, wherever the ball is. Being able to play inside and outside. …
“You can move me anywhere. I can get open at any phase, at any level. Just understanding the game and seeing whatever the team wants me to do. I’m reliable on special teams also. So I feel I can change the game in any way.”
Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
At 6-foot-4 5/8 and with 4.30 speed, there’s some Marquez Valdes-Scantling vibes. Without Watson, Thornton at least has a similar skill-set. He led the nation with 25.4 yards per catch in 2024.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Higgins had an excellent season at Iowa State with 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s got towering height and plenty of speed, making him an easy consideration if he’s available in the second round.
“Being a big guy, I can do anything that a small guy can do and also just being able to catch the ball when it's in the air and make plays,” he said.
Jalen Royals, Utah State
At 6-foot, Royals isn’t exactly tall. But at 205 pounds, he’s definitely not small. His 4.42 in the 40 included a 10-yard split of 1.49 seconds. That was the fastest among the receivers – even faster than Golden (1.53).
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
The size is good (6-1 3/4, 206 pounds) and the athleticism is more than good (4.44 in the 40, 38.5-inch vertical). The 10-inch hands are a big deal, though. In two seasons, he caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Tai Felton, Maryland
After a final season of 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns, Felton put up elite numbers in the 40 (4.37), vertical (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches).
“I feel like I'm a three-level receiver,” he said. “I can get it done in the short passing game, towards certain short routes, into big plays, intermediate, come across the middle, catch pass to take hits, and I can take the top off the defense. So, I feel like with being a three-level receiver, I can get it done in all phases.”
Scouting Combine Losers at Receiver
Isaiah Bond, Texas
“I’m going to break the (40) record tomorrow, for sure,” Bond proclaimed. “I anticipate running 4.20, or possibly, if I’m feeling great, I might run 4.1.”
Instead, Xavier Worthy’s Combine-record 4.21 remains safe as Bond ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds – a good time, yes, but far short of his boastful prediction.
Nick Nash, San Jose State
Nash, who started his career at quarterback, had an incredible final collegiate season with 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. His testing numbers were ho-hum with a 4.57 in the 40 and a 34-inch vertical. Plus, his 8 3/4-inch hands might take him off Green Bay’s board.
Pat Bryant, Illinois
He’s got inviting size at 6-foot-2 1/4 and consistent production, but Bryant’s 40 time was the second-slowest on Saturday. He did post a solid 37.5-inch vertical. His pro day will be critical.
Antwane Wells, Mississippi
At 6-foot 3/4 and 201 pounds, Wells ran his 40 in 4.58 with a 34-inch vertical. That’s not good enough for a player who averaged 19.8 yards per catch in 2024.