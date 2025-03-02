Packer Central

Scouting Combine Winners, Losers at Receiver, a Big Packers Need

The Green Bay Packers enter the offseason needing to add a receiver. There was plenty of big-play skills shown at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Texas wideout Matthew Golden runs the 40 at the Scouting Combine.
Texas wideout Matthew Golden runs the 40 at the Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a receiver, and that group took center stage at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.

In golf, you drive for show and putt for dough. In football, the 40 is the equivalent of the tee shot. A lot of dough was made on the fast track of Lucas Oil Stadium. Ten receivers ran faster than 4.40 seconds. A total of 20 were faster than 4.45.

The 40 matters – a lot – but it’s not everything. That shows up in Brian Gutekunst’s draft history.

In 2023, Gutekunst drafted Jayden Reed (4.45), Dontayvion Wicks (4.57) and Grant DuBose (4.57). In 2022, he selected Christian Watson (4.36), Romeo Doubs (4.47) and Samori Toure (4.48). Joining Reed, Wicks, Watson and Doubs were Bo Melton (4.34), a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks, and Malik Heath (4.64), an undrafted free agent.

With Watson coming off a torn ACL, there is a particular need for a big-play threat. 

Heights, Weight, 40 Times for Scouting Combine Receivers

Here are the 40 times from those who ran at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Matthew Golden, Texas (5-11, 191): 4.29 seconds

Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee (6-4 5/8, 205): 4.30 seconds

Chimere Dike, Florida (6-0 5/8, 196): 4.34 seconds

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech (5-9 3/4, 191): 4.34 seconds

Arian Smith, Georgia (6-0 1/8, 179): 4.36 seconds

Tai Felton, Maryland (6-1 1/8, 183): 4.37 seconds

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn (6-0 5/8, 186): 4.37 seconds

Jordan Watkins, Mississippi (5-11 1/4, 196): 4.37 seconds

Isaiah Bond, Texas (5-10 5/8, 180): 4.39 seconds

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5-10 1/4, 194): 4.39 seconds

Dominic Lovett, Georgia (5-10, 185): 4.40 seconds

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska (6-4 1/4, 218): 4.40 seconds

Kyle Williams, Washington State (5-10 5/8, 190): 4.40 seconds

Luther Burden III, Missouri (6-0, 206): 4.41 seconds

Tory Horton, Colorado State (6-2 1/2, 196): 4.41 seconds

Jalen Royals, Utah State (6-0, 205): 4.42 seconds

Elijhah Badger, Florida (6-1 3/8, 200): 4.43 seconds

Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (6-3 5/8, 214): 4.43 seconds

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (6-1 3/4, 206): 4.44 seconds

Sam Brown Jr., Miami (6-2 1/4, 200): 4.44 seconds

Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado (5-8 1/8, 174): 4.46 seconds

Kaden Prather, Maryland (6-3 1/2, 204): 4.46 seconds

LaJohntay Wester, Colorado (5-9 1/2, 163): 4.46 seconds

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (6-4 1/8, 214): 4.47 seconds

Savion Williams, TCU (6-3 7/8, 222): 4.48 seconds

Roc Taylor, Memphis (6-1 7/8, 213): 4.49 seconds

Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech (6-5 3/4, 213): 4.50 seconds

Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas (6-3 3/4, 202): 4.51 seconds

Tez Johnson, Oregon (5-9 7/8, 154): 4.51 seconds

Tre Harris, Mississippi (6-2 3/8, 205): 4.54 seconds

Theo Wease Jr., Missouri (6-3, 200): 4.56 seconds

Traeshon Holden, Oregon (6-2 1/8, 205): 4.57 seconds

Kobe Hudson, UCF (6-0 3/4, 193): 4.57 seconds

Nick Nash, San Jose State (6-2 1/2, 203): 4.57 seconds

Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi (6-0 3/4, 201): 4.58 seconds

Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh (6-4 1/8, 219): 4.59 seconds

Pat Bryant, Illinois (6-2 1/4, 204): 4.61 seconds

Ricky White III, UNLV (6-1 1/8, 184): 4.61 seconds

Josh Kelly, Texas Tech (6-0 5/8, 186): 4.70 seconds

Scouting Combine Winners at Receiver

Matthew Golden, Texas

4.29 seconds. Enough said. Golden was considered a first-round prospect before Saturday and he’ll be a first-round pick after Saturday. The question is whether he ran himself out of potentially landing with the Packers at No. 23. After two seasons at Houston, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0) and nine touchdowns in 2024.

“I would say my route running and the catch point” are the strengths of his game, he said. “Being able to attack the ball, wherever the ball is. Being able to play inside and outside. …

“You can move me anywhere. I can get open at any phase, at any level. Just understanding the game and seeing whatever the team wants me to do. I’m reliable on special teams also. So I feel I can change the game in any way.”

Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

At 6-foot-4 5/8 and with 4.30 speed, there’s some Marquez Valdes-Scantling vibes. Without Watson, Thornton at least has a similar skill-set. He led the nation with 25.4 yards per catch in 2024.

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Higgins had an excellent season at Iowa State with 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s got towering height and plenty of speed, making him an easy consideration if he’s available in the second round.

“Being a big guy, I can do anything that a small guy can do and also just being able to catch the ball when it's in the air and make plays,” he said.

Jalen Royals, Utah State

At 6-foot, Royals isn’t exactly tall. But at 205 pounds, he’s definitely not small. His 4.42 in the 40 included a 10-yard split of 1.49 seconds. That was the fastest among the receivers – even faster than Golden (1.53).

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

The size is good (6-1 3/4, 206 pounds) and the athleticism is more than good (4.44 in the 40, 38.5-inch vertical). The 10-inch hands are a big deal, though. In two seasons, he caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tai Felton, Maryland

After a final season of 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns, Felton put up elite numbers in the 40 (4.37), vertical (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches).

“I feel like I'm a three-level receiver,” he said. “I can get it done in the short passing game, towards certain short routes, into big plays, intermediate, come across the middle, catch pass to take hits, and I can take the top off the defense. So, I feel like with being a three-level receiver, I can get it done in all phases.”

Scouting Combine Losers at Receiver

Isaiah Bond, Texas

“I’m going to break the (40) record tomorrow, for sure,” Bond proclaimed. “I anticipate running 4.20, or possibly, if I’m feeling great, I might run 4.1.”

Instead, Xavier Worthy’s Combine-record 4.21 remains safe as Bond ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds – a good time, yes, but far short of his boastful prediction.

Nick Nash, San Jose State

Nash, who started his career at quarterback, had an incredible final collegiate season with 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. His testing numbers were ho-hum with a 4.57 in the 40 and a 34-inch vertical. Plus, his 8 3/4-inch hands might take him off Green Bay’s board.

Pat Bryant, Illinois

He’s got inviting size at 6-foot-2 1/4 and consistent production, but Bryant’s 40 time was the second-slowest on Saturday. He did post a solid 37.5-inch vertical. His pro day will be critical.

Antwane Wells, Mississippi

At 6-foot 3/4 and 201 pounds, Wells ran his 40 in 4.58 with a 34-inch vertical. That’s not good enough for a player who averaged 19.8 yards per catch in 2024.

Bill Huber
