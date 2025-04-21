Sixteen First-Round NFL Draft Prospects for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers own the No. 23 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will start on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Here are 16 first-round possibilities at the Packers’ key positions of need.
The stats, scouting reports and notes are for players who could be available to Green Bay. Thus, while the Packers need a cornerback and a receiver, you won’t see Travis Hunter. Players are listed by how they’re ranked within the position.
First-Round Prospects for Packers
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
Measurables: 6-foot-4 1/8, 218 pounds. 10-inch hands. 4.53 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: In three seasons, McMillan caught 214 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. He led the conference with 18.0 yards per catch in 2022 and 1,319 yards in 2024. His carer averages were 16.1 yards per catch and 92.5 yards per game.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 receivers were targeted at least 55 times. McMillan ranked 63rd in yards after the catch per catch (5.1), 78tth in drop rate (7.7 percent) and third in forced missed tackles (28). He caught 12-of-31 deep passes and scored five touchdowns.
He said it: “I feel like people sleep on my ability with the ball in my hands,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “Obviously, everybody knows about my 50-50 balls and my catch radius. But I feel like I can get in and out of my breaks as a big receiver, and ability with the ball in my hands. …
“People look at me as a big receiver, which I am. I’m physically dominant but, at the end of the day, I’m able to run every route in the route tree. I’m able to play inside or outside, and I feel like a lot of people, a lot of teams are sleeping on that right now.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: ““He’s got unbelievable body control with hands to go play above the rim – red-zone weapon, Drake London-esque, a real, real smooth mover,” Jeremiah said before the Combine.
“The size is outstanding. The body control and ball skills are as good as you’re going to see. There were times just on the back side of routes, I don’t really see him busting it all the time. I’d like to see that just be a little bit more consistent and competitive with each rep in that regard. But, man, someone who can play above the rim in a big, big way. [Coaches would] have some fun with him, especially down in the red area.”
Westendorf said it: A big-bodied receiver that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has shown plenty of interest in through the predraft process. Suffered from some bad quarterback play at Arizona but catches almost everything that throws his way.
May be good at everything, if not great at anything. Some of the questions that emerged about his speed may allow him to slip into range for Green Bay to pick him.
Noteworthy: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst watched his individual pro day and then invited him to Green Bay for a predraft visit.
Yeah, McMillan is big and that helps with contested catches. So did his background as a star player in volleyball. “I think it’s a big reason why I’m efficient at what I do as far as jump balls, 50/50 balls, going up to get it,” he told ESPN. “Volleyball plays a huge role in that, for sure.
I tell everybody -- and I probably shouldn’t say it -- that volleyball is my favorite sport. I probably had the most fun playing it."
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
Measurables: 6-foot 7/8, 202 pounds. 9 5/8-inch hands. 4.48 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.72.
By the Numbers: Despite never having been the guy, Egubka was one of the most productive receivers in OSU history with 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. Most of that production came over the final three seasons, including 81 receptions for 1,011 yards (12.5 average) and 10 touchdowns in helping the Buckeyes win the national championship.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 receivers were targeted at least 55 times. Egbuka ranked 45th in YAC per catch (5.9), 54th in drop rate (5.8 percent) and 49th in missed tackles (10). He caught 6-of-11 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.
He said it: “Quick background on the room I stepped into. There was Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Jameson Williams, Kamryn Babb, Marvin Harrison Jr. That’s probably one of the craziest rosters I’ve ever heard in my life. Some of you can picture what that room was like. That was one of the reasons I decided to go to Ohio State. I didn’t want to go to a place where I wasn’t going to be challenged by my peers. I wanted to go somewhere I could grow at an exponential rate because they were growing as well.”
Pro Football Focus said it: “Egbuka is such a smooth, smart route runner, as evidenced by his very high separation scores versus zone and single coverage. His breaks aren’t as sharp or twitchy as some, but he attacks leverages and adjusts when he breaks based on the coverage. His long speed isn’t Tier 1, but it is certainly adequate enough to threaten vertically, especially due to how quickly he reaches top speed. His hands are reliable, posting catch percentages above 93.0% in each of the last two years.”
Westendorf said it: One of the most prolific wide receivers to ever play at Ohio State. That is true despite always having shared a wide receiver room with Marvin Harrison Jr. Jaxson Smith-Njigba, or Jeremiah Smith.
Egbuka feels like the receiver that Matt LaFluer could fall in love with. He plays both on the boundary and in the slot. He has mentality in the run game that LaFleur has shown a propensity to value with his receivers.
Noteworthy: Egbuka is the most polished receiver in the draft, scouts agree. After last year’s struggles, the Packers could use a ready-made receiver threat. Egbuka is that player.
In 2011, he threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game. Why? He was the winner of the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Championship in the 7- and 8-year-old division. “I just find it so much easier looking for a ball over my shoulder,” Egbuka told The Columbus Dispatch in 2022, “because I’m so used to running down a ball in center field.”
Texas WR Matthw Golden
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 191 pounds. 9 1/2-inch hands. 4.29 40 (fastest receiver).
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: Golden caught 134 passes for 1,975 yards (14.7-yard average) and 22 touchdowns in two seasons at Houston and one season at Texas. With the Longhorns, he set career highs with 58 receptions, 987 yards, 17.0 yards per reception and nine touchdowns. Golden had four 100-yard games in his career, led by eight receptions for 162 yards against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and seven catches for 149 yards against Arizona State in the College Football Playoffs.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 62nd in YAC per catch (5.2), 61st in drop rate (6.5 percent) and 64th in missed tackles (eight). He caught 13-of-22 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, ranking among the leaders in receptions and catch percentage.
He said it: “Knowing I can play inside and out” is why he believes he’s the No. 1 receiver in the class. “You can move me anywhere. I can get open at any phase, at any level. Just understanding the game and seeing whatever the team wants me to do. I’m reliable on special teams also. So, I feel I can change the game in any way.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “I’ve become kind of obsessed with receivers with the thought and keeping an eye out for guys who are grounded through the catch, guys who really trust their hands and run through the ball,” he said before the Scouting Combine of Golden and Egbuka. “I just put more importance on that. You just see the really great receivers in the NFL have that trait, that quality, that confidence in their hands and allows them to do so much after the catch as well. Both those guys are grounded through the catch, tough, smart, instinctive players.”
Westendorf said it: One of the risers of the predraft process, Matthew Golden came into his final college season expecting to play second fiddle to Isaiah Bond.
Now, it appears Golden could be drafted at least one round before his fellow Longhorn. He ran one of the fastest 40s at the Combine but does not play to the same speed on the field that he showed on the track.
Noteworthy: During his first game on varsity in high school, he caught four touchdown passes. In the process, he became tight with his coach’s young son. ““Win or lose, whether he had the type of game he wanted to have or not, he always made time to stop and give my son hug and do all that,” James Clancy said of Golden. “That was one of the things I told him. No matter what level you play at, don’t ever lose that wholesomeness. Because that’s what makes him special.”
Texas OT Kelvin Banks
Measurables: 6-foot-5 1/8, 215 pounds. 33 1/2-inch arms. 5.16 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.32.
By the Numbers: There were 120 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive tackles who played at least 575 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football. Banks ranked eighth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He allowed one sack and 10 total pressures and was penalized seven times. In three seasons, he played 2,778 snaps (2,774 at left tackle) and allowed four sacks (one in 2024, one in 2023 and two in 2024).
He said it: At the Combine, Banks said a handful of teams mentioned a move to guard. “I feel like I’m great in space. I can run. I’m willing to run through anybody’s face who’s in front of me. My approach to run blocking is just to kind of try to dominate my defender. Sometimes that kind of gets me in a bind because I get too aggressive.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: Banks was No. 31 on Jeremiah’s latest Top 50. “I was looking at it the other day. I was like, I need to go back and revisit my original list and see who has moved and why. Why did I have him go up or down? He’s one that felt more like other guys I had just moved up more so than he did anything to disqualify himself and move down. When I do my final update, I’ll move Banks back up a little bit closer to where I had him originally, which I think he was my 19th player at that point in time. He’s a solid player. I just wish he strained to finish a little bit more.”
Westendorf said it: Banks is my favorite tackle in this class. He has good size and plays with a physicality the Packers are starting to shift toward for their offensive linemen.
He can likely hack it at tackle, but if that does not work out for him, he should be able to kick inside at guard and be a productive player there, as well.
Taking Banks gives Green Bay two cracks at finding a franchise left tackle, with last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, already in tow. The loser of that competition should be more than capable of being Sean Rhyan’s replacement in a year.
Noteworthy: “Most people would have died from everything I went through,” Banks’ mom, Monica, told Yahoo Sports. “I was in a coma twice in the hospital and they told my family I was going to die.” Monica Banks defied the doctors, though, and serves as inspiration. “When she can’t make a game, she’d call me, ‘You better put those guys in the dirt!’” Kelvin Jr. said.
Ohio State OT Josh Simmons
Measurables: 6-foot-7 7/8, 317 pounds. 34 1/8-inch arms (at pro day but 33 at the Combine).
Relative Athletic Score: No workout because of knee injury.
By the Numbers: Did anyone improve more than Simmons? At San Diego State in 2022, he allowed four sacks and 24 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and was penalized … a lot. More on that later. He transferred to Ohio State and moved to left tackle in 2023. He allowed one sack and 15 pressures in 2023 and zero sacks and just one pressure in six games before a knee injury (torn petallar tendon) in 2024. Among all offensive tackles with at least 300 snaps, Simmons was No. 1 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap.
He said it: “Physically, obviously, you got to be ready,” Simmons said via Buckeye Huddle, “but I think mentally, that’s where you’ve got to start tightening up a little bit because then you start playing in those Notre Dame games, those Penn State games, and then you realize a penalty like that can literally destroy the whole game. And once you kind of look at that lens, you know those are no-no’s. It can’t happen.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Talent-wise, if you just watch his tape and put his pure talent up there against everybody in this class, he stacks up really well. I think he’ll be a 10-year starter. Itwould have been great to have him healthy the whole year, to see him play against the caliber of competition that they ended up going through. We probably would be talking about him more as a lock as a top-15 pick if that were the case. Talent-wise, yeah, no question, this guy has the ability to start in the NFL for a long time.”
Westendorf said it: One of the big injury questions in this draft class. Simmons looked like he was on track to be in competition to be the first tackle taken in this year’s draft. That was before an injury he suffered in October knocked him out for the rest of the season.
Simmons came on a predraft visit to Green Bay and could be a target as Rasheed Walker’s replacement. His lateral quickness shows up on tape and is something the Packers usually prefer. Feasibly, he could play at either tackle spot and possibly guard.
Noteworthy: At San Diego State in 2022, he was guilty of 17 penalties – most among all offensive tackles. He cut that number to eight in 2023 – only one in the final five games – and one in 2024.
North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
Measurables: 6-foot-5 7/8, 312 pounds. 32 arms. No 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.49.
By the Numbers: Zabel allowed one sack and seven total pressures in 16 games helping the Bison win the FCS national championship. In five seasons, he played 2,776 snaps, with 1,064 at right tackle, 974 at left tackle, 453 at left guard, 222 at right guard and 17 at center. Center might be his position in the NFL, but his proven versatility will make him an asset.
He said it: “It’s extremely critical,” he said of being versatile. “The biggest thing is understanding the different responsibilities depending on which hand you have down, which stance you’re in, and even if you have to snap the football. You never know where a team might need you in any given week, so just being the best football player you can be is the most important thing.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Not only can he come in and start right away, he’s going to allow you to get your best five guys on the field because of his versatility. So, you get injuries throughout a season, that would be a valuable chess piece for them.”
Westendorf said it: Zabel has that positional versatility the Packers love. He is a former tackle in college that is going to kick inside in the NFL.
Zabel is going to be a first-round pick, but it’s hard to envision the Packers picking someone who seems destined to play at guard or center at the next level.
Noteworthy: During Senior Bowl week, Zabel played four positions. During the game, he played 26 snaps at center and 21 at right guard. “I played quarterback up until eighth grade before they saw my frame and moved me to the offensive line. I was also a pitcher in baseball.”
While he beat up on FCS-level competition, there are several quality FCS blockers in the NFL, including former North Dakota State standout Cody Mauch. “Going down to the Senior Bowl and competing well against top talent just goes to show that football is football. Everyone puts on the shoulder pads the same way. Everyone bleeds red. If you’re a good football player, teams are going to find you, no matter where you played.”
Georgia edge Mykel Williams
Measurables: 6-foot-5 1/8, 260 pounds. 34 3/8-inch arms. 4.77 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: Williams had five sacks, eight tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2024. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game and wound up playing in 12 games but with only five starts. “It lingered the whole year. I never was healthy. I actually re-injured it multiple times throughout the year. I didn’t practice until Texas game (mid-October). I was messed up pretty bad.”
His three-year totals were 14 sacks, 21.5 TFLs and three forced fumbles. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible edge defenders who played at least 239 pass-rushing snaps. He ranked 36th in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hit and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 54th in pass-rush win rate
He said it: “I have a different grit about myself that I can push through pain. No matter how I’m feeling I can still go get it done. The teams loved that I did. Most players in the position I was in, they would’ve sat and called it. They respected that about me.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Mykel Williams, gosh, I just wish we could have seen him healthy. If he doesn’t get hurt in that Clemson game and we see him at full strength, I think we’re talking about him as another top-10 lock who has a lot of freaky qualities to him, freaky traits to him. He can really get off the ball. He’s got a lot of power and violence as a rusher. He can set the edge. It’s just a perfection. I think the Travon Walker experience and seeing how he has continued to develop with the Jags … I will be more surprised than not if he’s not all the way up in the top 10.”
Westendorf said it: Hyper-athletic former Georgia Bulldog sounds like someone Brian Gutekunst could fall in love with. Green Bay had him on a predraft visit, and there’s plenty of reason to feel good about his potential.
Williams played at an estimated 60 percent last season with an ankle injury and still was one of the best players on one of the best defenses in the nation. Williams had two huge games against Texas, who is one of the most talented teams in the country. He’d require some polish but would immediately impact the team as a run defender as he develops as a rusher.
Noteworthy: Williams has always been big and athletic. He dunked for the first time while in eighth grade and wrestled throughout high school. “It helps a lot, especially with the mentality that you have to have,” he said of wrestling. “It helps knowing that you’re one-on-one, and it’s you versus him. You’re going to give your best and he’s going to give his best. It also builds a mental toughness in you, because you’ve got to have the discipline to cut weight. It helped a lot.”
Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku
Measurables: 6-foot-2 1/2, 248 pounds. 34-inch arms. No 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.15.
By the Numbers: Ezeiruaku emerged as one of the most dominant players in college football in 2024. He ranked second in the nation with 16.5 sacks and added 20.5 tackles for losses and there forced fumbles to win the Lombardi Trophy as the nation’s best defensive lineman. He had an eight-sack season in 2022 when Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was Boston College’s coach. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible edge defenders who played at least 239 pass-rushing snaps. He ranked 13th in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hit and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and ninth in pass-rush win rate.
He said it: “Just going back to what got me here in the first place when I was just having fun flying to the football and playing free. I think I have a knack for the football. I always took pride in playing the run game because I understand that you can’t pass rush on third down until you win on first and second down. And then I take a lot of pride in that. There’s areas to improve in, you know, all parts of, you know, our games. But, I think I played the run pretty darn well. Obviously, it’ll be different going to the NFL, but I think I’ll be just, you know, just fine.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “One of the knocks on him is as a pass rusher that he has too much of an arsenal. Like, you would almost like to see him be a little bit more focused on just his get-off with speed, developing a little more power. He has all the tricks in his bag. Like, he’s got a million different moves, and it’s why he was so dang productive this year. When you get to the NFL, incorporating more power into his game is going to be a big part of his development. In the run game, I thought he was fine. You know, I didn’t think he was just a rugged, knockback, violent run defender, but he’s got really, really long arms, and he can set the edge. He can lock out. He can extend. He is definitely a better pass rusher at this point in time than he is a run defender, but I didn’t view him as a liability in the run game at all.”
Westendorf said it: A former pupil of Jeff Hafley, Ezeiruaku has emerged as one of the favorites among draftniks as a fit in Green Bay.
Ezeiruaku is smaller than what the Packers have preferred on the edge, but he was far more productive than some of the players Gutekunst has taken in the past. If the Packers want to go the safer route in the first round, Ezieruaku is someone they could look to target.
Noteworthy: Ezeiruaku has more ties to the Packers than Hafley. His defensive coordinator in 2024 was Tim Lewis, a first-round pick by the Packers in 1983 whose career was cut short by a neck injury. Historically, he’s too short for the Packers’ tastes. Will his long arms and pass-rushing prowess make up for it? It’s different positions, obviously, but Gutekunst in 2021 selected receiver Amari Rodgers, who was shorter than the team’s historic preferences but wasn’t small.
“I think the film speaks for itself,” he told The Draft Network after the Scouting Combine. “Without giving too much away, I have a deep arsenal of moves. I obviously love that speed rush to the outside. …I have an overall feel for the game as a pass rusher. That plays a big role. I’m an instinctual player. I watch a lot of film to study my opponent. I think it shows on film. That’s why I was able to win so much as a pass rusher this past year.”
Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 267 pounds. 34 1/8-inch arms. 4.59 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 10.00.
By the Numbers: In 2024, just like in 2022 and 2023, Stewart had 1.5 sacks. His 5.5 tackles for losses weren’t impressive, either, but they did match his combined total from his first two seasons. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible edge defenders who played at least 239 pass-rushing snaps. He ranked 33rd in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hit and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 40th in pass-rush win rate.
He said it: “I wasn’t a sack-chasing warrior. I just wanted to become the best player for my team. And sometimes the stats don’t show that. Definitely trying to get more comfortable and get after the quarterback, trying to run through the tackle instead of maybe trying to reach out, lunging for a tackle.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M is easily the most polarizing edge rusher in this draft. I mean, he is the ultimate example of traits versus production. He has all kinds of twitch. He’s explosive. He’s disruptive. He just hasn’t been able to finish, to compile sacks. More and more teams don’t really -- they aren’t focusing quite as much on the sack number as they are on win percentage, pressure percentage, where he’s more than functional there. He plays really, really hard.”
Westendorf said it: Stewart is the most Green Bay Packer prospect that has ever Green Bay Packer’d. He’s big, fast, and as athletic as anyone that has ever been through the NFL Combine.
His production, however, leaves something to be desired. Stewart is more disruption than production at this point of his career but has every trait that anyone could wish for if they built a pass rusher in a lab. If he’s available when Green Bay is on the clock, it’s hard to envision Gutekunst passing on him.
Noteworthy: Stewart started playing football when he was 8. He hadn’t even seen a game of football in his life, he said. “I was terrible,” he said at the Scouting Combine. Everything changed after his freshman season when he met Moe Marquez, the defensive line coach at his high school. “My father figure because he taught me how to be a man, how to talk to people, how to treat people with respect and how to just protect the ones you love. He gave me so much wisdom throughout the recruitment process, and he’s definitely the guy I go to if I’m ever in any trouble.”
When he was 17, he took note of Julius Peppers. “I was scrolling through YouTube one day watching some of the NFL guys, and I seen him, and went, ‘Man, he kind of looks like me.’ Same weight and everything. He’s explosive, strong and powerful. He just made plays. I think he got the most interceptions I’ve ever seen from a D-lineman.”
Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
Measurables: 6-foot-4 1/2, 313 pounds. 34 3/8-inch arms. 4.95 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: After decent seasons at Michigan State in 2022 and 2023, Harmon had a superb 2024 at Oregon with five sacks and 11 tackles for losses among 45 total tackles. He also forced two fumbles and batted down four passes. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. Harmon was first with 55 total pressures (11 more than anyone else), first in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and second in pass-rush win rate. Somehow, he was only third-team all-Big Ten.
He said it: “With a little bit of grit,” he said when asked to describe his game. “I’ve got a dog in me. Real gritty player, just trying to get to the ball and make a play.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “He’s someone who can get up the field. He plays really, really hard. He’s got good instincts. Ultra-, ultracompetitive. Can get up the field. Plays smart. He flashes some bull rush power. I would like to see a little bit more of that going forward, but this is a guy who has worked hard to change his body over the last year, 18 months and coming off a monster year.”
Westendorf said it: Of all the defensive tackles in this deep class, Harmon probably fits what the Packers have liked the most under Gutekunst.
He’s a twitchy athlete that is capable of winning quickly at the line of scrimmage. He has some work to do when it comes to missing tackles. He’s often in position to make a play, just does not always make them.
He’s likely more consistent at his peak than Devonte Wyatt has been in his young career, and the Packers loved Wyatt coming out of Georgia and have expressed confidence in him.
Noteworthy: Harmon said his mom, Tiffany Saine, is his “why.” She had a couple brain surgeries when he was young. During his freshman season at Michigan State, she had a stroke that paralyzed the left side of her body. She is his inspiration, having made sure he had what he needed to play football since he started at age 5. “I lived with moms, and me and moms was hurting,” Harmon told Oregon Live. “She really broke her back trying to get me to every camp, every visit I could get to. Any time somebody invited me to a camp, she tried her best to get me out there. I never took that for granted. I still thank her to this day for what she did.”
Mississippi DT Walter Nolen
Measurables: 6-foot-3 3/4, 296 pounds. 32 1/2-inch arms.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: Nolen had four sacks and nine tackles for losses as Texas A&M in 2023. He transferred to Ole Miss for his final season and was a consensus All-American with 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses among 48 tackles. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He ranked 14th in pass-rush productivity and 15th in pass-rush win rate.
He said it: “I’m the next Aaron Donald, man” he told The Draft Network. “I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.” At the Scouting Combine, he said of his game, “Violent, just plain violent. I feel like I play fast. Fast and violent, that’s how the game is supposed to be played.”
Todd McShay said it: “While on tape he’s one of the most physically gifted interior defensive linemen in the class and he has plenty of college experience at big-time programs, he has yet to develop high-level pass rush moves, and far too often, he appears not to have a plan. If he gets with the right veteran group and has a great teacher as a defensive line coach, he has a chance to be a hit. A lot of untapped stuff here.”
Westendorf said it: Nolen came on a predraft visit to Green Bay, and he’s one of the more polarizing prospects on the defensive line.
One man referred to him as the next Aaron Donald. Others think he shouldn’t be taken until the fourth round.
He’s explosive at the line of scrimmage but occasionally plays too high. That can allow some of the bigger offensive guards to get underneath his pads and take him wherever they wanted him to go.
Noteworthy: Nolen was the No. 2 recruit in his class behind only Travis Hunter. "My dad introduced me to the sport of football when I was 3," Nolen told USA Today. "I started playing in pads when I was five and I enjoy the contact, the physicality. I like watching (Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack. I like how physical and fast they play."
Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
Measurables: 6-foot-3 5/8, 331 pounds. 33 1/2-inch arms. 5.13 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 7.18.
By the Numbers: Grant had 3.5 sacks and five tackles for losses to help Michigan win the national championship in 2023 and three sacks and seven tackles for losses among 32 tackles in 2024. He deflected five passes in each of those seasons. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was only 69th in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, but 29th in win rate.
He said it: “Definitely it’s my power” that is his best asset, he said. “It’s working on my power watching Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea, all those guys using their power and their body size.” He added: “I’m a 3-down player for sure. I can rush the passer with my strength and a little bit of finesse in there. Most guys think I’m just a run stopper, but I’m super athletic and can rush the passer.”
Todd McShay said it: “Grant eats up a lot of space, but he has the traits to become a lot more than that. He has a lot of high-impact snaps, but there are also a whole lot of snaps when it feels like he’s just going through the motions—he needs more determination and consistency. At worst, he could be a monster in the middle of a run defense. At best, he could refine his skills and become an elite run defender and an occasional factor as a pass rusher.”
Westendorf said it: Grant is a mountain of a man that could be pigeonholed as a nose tackle solely because of his size. For a 330-pounder, however, Grant has shown plenty of speed.
Grant could be an impact run defender in Green Bay and replace TJ Slaton almost immediately. He has upside as a pass rusher that can make him a potential impact player during his rookie contract.
Noteworthy: Grant has always been big. He started playing football when he was 8 or 9. “Every game, the parents were like, ‘That’s a grown man. Did we weigh him in? Where’s his birth certificate?’” his mom, Ewana, told The Michigan Daily. He’s not just big, though. Against Penn State in 2023, he chased down running back Kaytron Allen to prevent a touchdown. "One of the best plays of the season, that play by Kenneth Grant. Maybe one of the best plays ever,” then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Compare it to the play Justin Smith made against the Eagles my first year coaching at the 49ers. It was a guardian of victory type of play.”
Michigan CB Will Johnson
Measurables: 6-1 3/4, 194 pounds. 30 1/8-inch arms. No 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: In 32 carer games, Johnson had nine interceptions – including three he returned for touchdowns – and 19 passes defensed. Injuries limited him to only six games in 2024. He had two pick-sixes and four passes defensed. According to PFF, he allowed a 61.5 percent completion rate in 2024 (but 45.9 percent in 2023) with zero touchdowns and two penalties. His missed-tackle rate was 20.8 percent in 2024 and 15.7 percent for his career.
He said it: Asked about his speed at the Combine, he said, “Have you ever seen somebody run away from me?"
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Will Johnson is an interesting one because there’s so much hype on him coming into the season, and he’s this big, athletic, rangy corner. He’s got ball production. I do not think he played his best this year. I thought there were times where he wasn’t super-interested against the run and he got trucked a couple of times against the run. I just want to see a little more physicality there. And had then some guys got on top of him. Didn’t get a.” chance to finish out the year healthy.”
Westendorf said it: Johnson was thought to be someone who would be long gone by the time the Packers are on the clock. The speed concerns are real in NFL circles, as are injuries. He missed most of his final season in Ann Arbor with two separate injuries.
When he’s healthy, he’s stood toe-to-toe with some of the top receivers who were drafted in the first round. Against Ohio State he drew the assignment of shadowing Marvin Harrison Jr. Against Washington in the CFP National Championship Game, he drew Rome Odunze.
Johnson won’t back down from a challenge and does his best work when the ball is in the air. He had two interceptions and returned both for touchdowns in 2024. His skill-set may not fit well for every team, but is a seamless fit in Jeff Hafley’s vision-based defense.
Noteworthy: Johnson chose to wear Charles Woodson’s famed No. 2. “(The number) obviously reminds me of the legacy behind that number and just to perform, it’s a little motivation,” Johnson said. His father, Deon, was a defensive back at Michigan in the early 1990s, so Will Johnson was well-schooled at a young age. “When he gets a little pissed off, that’s when you see it,” Michigan co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale told The Michigan Daily. “Oh yeah, oh yeah, he plays with a different aggression. That’s the part of Deon I see in him.”
Mississippi CB Trey Amos
Measurables: 6-foot 3/4, 195 pounds. 31 1/4-inch arms. 4.43 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.37.
By the Numbers: Amos spent three seasons at Louisiana and was a backup at Alabama in 2023. In 2024 at Ole Miss, he had three interceptions and led the SEC with 16 passes defensed to earn first-team all-SEC. According to PFF, there were 110 FBS-level, draft-eligible cornerbacks who played 280 coverage snaps in 2024. He ranked 32nd in completion percentage allowed (51.6) and 16th in passer rating (54.5) with two touchdowns allowed. He was guilty of three penalties. His career missed-tackle rate was 10.1 percent, with 11.5 in 2024 and 7.7 with Alabama in 2023.
He said it: “My best skill is my man coverage, just getting hands on wide receivers and just being able to like just do my thing - just go out there and just compete. And I feel like I just need to improve tackling, just taking better angles. I feel like that’s how I can improve being a cornerback. I feel like my man coverage and my zone coverage have all gotten better.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Trey Amos has a really good shot going in the bottom half of the first round. He’s had a good process. He ran well, which was kind of the only question mark on him. He answered that.” Going more in-depth at NFL.com, Jeremiah wrote: “He has average twitch and burst, but he plays with excellent instincts and ball skills. He can play the ball with his back to the quarterback as well as any cornerback in this draft.”
Westendorf said it: Amos possesses prototypical size for the position. He marries that size with excellent press technique. He plays well mirroring the receiver and getting his hands on them at the line of scrimmage.
He did just turn 23, so he is an older prospect. The Packers have typically leaned toward players that are younger, therefore having higher upside, though they drafted Devonte Wyatt in the first round a couple years ago.
Amos’ skills would fit well in Green Bay’s scheme if Hafley wanted to play more man coverage than he did in 2024.
Noteworthy: At Catholic of New Iberia (La.) High School, Amos was a dual-threat quarterback who totaled more than 2,300 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2018. “My younger self, I was looking forward to [being an All-American],” he said in 2024. “But now, I appreciate that, but there’s still stuff left on the table. Still want to keep on improving for this last game. Still, getting the recognition on being an All-American, I’m still grateful for that, too.”
Texas CB Jahdae Barron
Measurables: 5-10 3/4, 194 pounds. 29 5/8-inch arms. 4.39 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.64.
By the Numbers: Barron led the SEC with five interceptions in 2024 and finished with 16 passes defensed to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. All eight interceptions came during his final three seasons. According to PFF, there were 110 FBS-level, draft-eligible cornerbacks who played 280 coverage snaps in 2024. He ranked 45th in completion percentage allowed (54.4) and second passer rating (34.4) with two touchdowns allowed. He was guilty of two penalties. His career missed-tackle rate was 14.0 percent but just 9.5 percent in 2024. He had a ridiculous 12 tackles for losses in 2022.
He said it: “This class has heckuva ballplayers, heckuva DBs. They do a lot of great things, and I do a lot of great things. I think for myself, I’m more versatile than anybody in this draft class. I know it will help a defense. I like watching McDuffie, how he gets moved around, from corner to nickel. A team won’t anticipate where I’m at in the next week or the next drive.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “I’m higher on Barron than just about every team I’ve talked to. I love the way that he plays. This is what I’ve said to teams. I’m, like, ‘Look, you blew it on (Brian) Branch. You let Branch fall to the second round. The league collectively blew it on Cooper DeJean and let him fall to the second round. Is this going to happen again?’ Are we going to let Barron fall because we’re not going to give credit to someone who is going to be on the field the whole game as someone who is going to be a nickel or going to play in that different role, he can play and be your dime linebacker, your nickel? I think he could survive outside if you needed him to. That’s not going to be where his specialty is, but somebody that is a sure tackler, that has instincts, that takes the football away, that’s an outstanding blitzer, he can be a difference-maker and has been in the past.”
Westendorf said it: Barron’s arm length is going to be a key point of discussion as to whether he can play on the boundary with arms that short. If a team thinks he can play the boundary, Barron has a claim to be the best defensive back in this class not named Travis Hunter. Even if he cannot play the boundary, Barron has a skillset similar to Cooper DeJean, a favorite from last year’s draft class and hero of Super Bowl LIX.
In Green Bay he could be an immediate starter in the slot, with potential to be the primary backup to Xavier McKinney if the Packers did want to go that route. His ball skills are some of the best in the class, as well. His biggest concern is just his size.
Noteworthy: Barron’s short arms could take him off some teams’ boards, Green Bay’s included. He played primarily in the slot in 2022 and 2023 and primarily on the perimeter in 2024. He’s fast and intelligent, though. “Jahdae’s kind of the glue over there for us right now,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in 2023. “He does a really good job of tying the front and the back end together. Jaylan (Ford) obviously does it from the backer position, but Jahdae does it from the star position. He’s in and around the box in the run game; we’re asking him to play in coverage … he gets some tough matchups.”
Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
Measurables: 5-11 1/4, 183 pounds. 31-inch arms. 4.28 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.63.
By the Numbers: After a breakout season of five interceptions in 2023, Hairston in seven games in 2024 had one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Had he played enough coverage snaps, he would have ranked 46th in completion percentage (54.5) and 54th passer rating (78.2). He did not allow any touchdowns and was guilty of two penalties. His missed-tackle rate soared from 8.2 percent in 2023 to 27.3 percent in 2024.
He said it: “From the [vertical jump] to the broad jump to the 40 [yard dash], the field work, too, that’s going to be the cherry on top...You need to get popcorn, probably a milkshake and some candy,” Hairston said before his Combine workout. On the heels of his breakout 2023 season, Hairston told The Draft Network: “I played wide receiver growing up. That’s where the ball skills come from. It definitely helped with that. I feel like I can catch any ball thrown my way just like a receiver can. I have great instincts for the position, as well. When I do see something, or I have a natural feel for something, I’m not afraid to trigger and trust my instincts.”
Dane Brugler said it: “A fluid mover with A-plus speed, Hairston moves fairly effortlessly in all areas of the field. He (shows) conviction and awareness in Cover 3. He is a natural making plays at the catch point, but he’s also more scrappy than strong, which will show against physical NFL receivers and in run support. Hairston … plays with the reactionary movements and ball skills to fit a variety of coverages. If he makes the necessary improvements as a tackler, he has the talent to become a capable NFL starter early in his career.”
Westendorf said it: Hairston has the athleticism that is desired to play cornerback. He glides when the ball is in his hands.
There are questions, and justifiably so, about his ability and willingness as a tackler. Hairston was skinny as a rail during his time at Kentucky. He’s shared pictures about him putting on weight, but can he play as fast when he’s 10 or 12 pounds heavier?
If you’re just looking at his RAS score, you’d think he’s a perfect fit in Green Bay, but his skill-set does not seem like something that matches up with what the Packers would covet in their cornerbacks.
Noteworthy: Hariston’s nickname is “Mad Max.” As he told Steelers Depot at the Combine: “It’s my personality on the field. My coach gave me it when I was younger, and now that NIL’s a thing, I just kind of took off with it. That’s my personality on the field. I’m Mad Max.”