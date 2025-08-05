Source: Packers Cornerback Nate Hobbs Has Knee Surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Subscribing to the notion that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, Green Bay Packers starting cornerback Nate Hobbs had a minor procedure done on his knee, a source told Packers On SI on Monday evening.
He could return in about three weeks, giving him time to get back in the swing of things for the regular season.
Hobbs sat out Thursday’s practice at training camp as well as Saturday’s Family Night.
The procedure was more preventative than anything. Hobbs might have been able to play through it all season with no troubles. But, with Week 1 more than a month away – the Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 – Hobbs and the team opted to take care of things now to ensure he’ll not only be ready for the season but be able to get through the season.
While he’ll miss practice time and joint practices at the Colts next week and against the Seahawks to wrap up training camp, Hobbs probably wasn’t going to play in the three-game preseason that begins on Saturday night at home against the Jets, anyway.
Perhaps related to Hobbs’ absence, the Packers re-signed one of their unsung heroes to 2023, Corey Ballentine.
Hobbs signed a four-year, $48 million contract on Day 1 of free agency. Having played on the perimeter and in the slot during his four seasons with the Raiders, Hobbs almost certainly will join Keisean Nixon as the every-down, perimeter cornerbacks this season, with Javon Bullard manning the slot.
Hobbs has played solid coverage throughout his career, which is why he was signed with the knowledge that the Packers might be moving on from former All-Pro Jaire Alexander.
“I love him,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said last week. “He’s physical, he brings a toughness, he brings an edge, he brings a level of competitiveness. He’s strong, he can get his hands on people, he can play inside, he can play outside. I just love the way the guy competes, and I love how physical and tough-minded he is, and that’s how we have to play the game, and he fits that, and I’m really glad he’s here.”
That full-speed-ahead play style was one reason why the team and Hobbs opted to have surgery.
Due to his aggressive nature, Hobbs was involved in a couple overzealous incidents involving receiver Dontayvion Wicks and running back MarShawn Lloyd at the start of training camp.
General manager Brian Gutekunst doesn’t want players to get hurt but said Hobbs was bringing a welcome edge.
“You’re trying to balance a lot of things as you’re going through camp,” Gutekunst said last week. “We’re trying to become a certain kind of football team that can win and win deep into the playoffs. There’s a certain kind of physicality you have to have and Nate Hobbs brings all that. That’s why we brought him here. It’s very important that all our guys have that kind of edge to them.
“You want to keep guys off the ground and you want to make good decisions while you’re going through camp and keep guys healthy. At the same time, it’s hard. We’re asking these guys to fly around, be physical and make plays. To back off sometimes is not easy. But we want them all to be good teammates and keep each other healthy. But the same time, I’d rather be pulling the reins and making sure we got enough guys in that room that have that kind of edge.”
Hobbs was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2021. In four seasons, he played in 51 games with 38 starts. He has three interceptions and 19 passes defensed.
Playing mostly in the slot last year in Las Vegas, Sports Info Solutions charged him with allowing only a 42.9 percent catch rate with 12 receptions allowed in 11 games.
Hobbs has missed 16 games the past three seasons.
“I feel like wherever I’ve been with the team and myself, I’ve created opportunities to be great,” Hobbs said early in camp. “I’ve had injuries and, just being real, I haven’t gotten the most of myself that I want. I haven’t fulfilled my expectations for myself, and that’s a me thing, you know what I’m saying. Injuries have been a part of it, but that’s all mental. You’re always right about yourself whether you think you or you’re not.”
Green Bay, he believes, will be the place where he fulfills those expectations.
“There’s nothing to do … except eat cheese,” he said with a laugh. “Nah, I feel like just the standard of Green Bay that we hold ourselves to, in Green Bay we hold ourselves to high standards. It’s not like we want to get to the playoff; we want a Super Bowl. And that requires everything out of everybody. It’s a new start. I’ve given myself an opportunity to come in and be the best version of myself. There’s expectations but it’s a clear start.”