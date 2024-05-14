Sportsbooks Set Over/Unders for Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off a breakthrough debut season as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback, what will Jordan Love do for an encore?
With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the NFL schedule set to be released on Wednesday and organized team activities starting next week, FanDuel Sportsbook has over/unders for all the top quarterbacks.
After ranking seventh in the NFL with 4,159 passing yards in 2023, Love’s passing total has been set at 3,800.5 yards.
Last year, Love trounced the over/under by more than 800 yards thanks in large part to a sensational second half of the season in which he established himself as the team’s franchise quarterback.
“He has a lot of talent,” quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said last week. “He can throw the ball, can make any throw and he can throw it from different angles, which he had to do at times. That’s natural ability. Then you always have to factor in how your feet correspond with the route and when you can throw it on time, when you have to move can you make accurate throws?
“That’s really with Matt (Flynn) and Aaron (Rodgers), the offseason was the time where we really worked on that so, once the season came, they were ready to roll. Obviously now with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, we don’t have as much time to do that with Jordan, so we try to build as much as we can, and probably we carry it over a little more into the season last year than we might have done with Aaron and Matt, so we continue to work on it throughout the year.”
Sticking in the NFC North:
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick by the Bears, has an over/under of 3,450.5 yards. That’s up from the opening total.
Jared Goff, who just received a massing contract extension from the Lions, has an over/under of 4,025.5 yards.
J.J. McCarthy, the first-round pick by the Vikings who will inherit the star pass-catching trio of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, has an over/under of 3,025.5 yards.
Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed most of his first season with the Jets following a torn Achilles, is back for Year 2 with New York and has an over/under of 3,750.5 yards.
Love last season finished second in the league with 32 passing touchdowns. At DraftKings, Love’s over/unders are 3,900.5 yards and 29.5 touchdowns.
At BetMGM, Love has the ninth-shortest odds to lead the NFL in passing yards.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
