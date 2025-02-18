The ‘Dream’ Additions in Free Agency, Draft for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers used their top two draft picks on cornerback Eric Stokes and center Josh Myers. Now, with NFL free agency and the 2025 draft on the horizon, the Packers might be looking to replace both players.
In a story focusing on “NFL offseason dream scenarios,” Pro Football Focus picked one player to sign in free agency and one player to draft for every team.
For the Packers, the choices were Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman in free agency and Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos in the draft.
Signing Dalman instead of re-signing Myers would “upgrade” the position, PFF’s Mason Cameron said.
By PFF’s grading, Dalman ranked third out of 32 centers who played at least 500 snaps in 2024 while Myers tied for 30th.
Dalman wins with elite athleticism in the run game. In pass protection, PFF charged him with two sacks and 10 total pressures in nine games, ranking him 19th in pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-blocking snap.
“Drew Dalman is a psychopath, and you love that about him,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said before the season. “He's got two options in life: He could either be a good center or, man, I'd be worried about him.”
Myers, a second-round pick and the first center selected in 2021, started all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 and 16 games in 2024. Dalman, a fourth-round pick in 2021, started all 17 games in 2022 but injuries limited him to 14 games in 2023 and nine games in 2024.
Myers wants to return to the Packers, just like Dalman wants to return to the Falcons.
“It's been an awesome experience, and I hope it continues and all that,” Dalman said. “Playing with incredible teammates over the years and having incredible coaches, and so I've enjoyed and savored every bit of it.”
PFF projects a fourth-year contract worth $11.5 million per season for Dalman.
“Any team that deploys an outside-zone rushing scheme will be all over the former fourth-round pick. Dalman has room to grow as a pass protector but is one of the best run-blocking centers in the NFL,” PFF wrote as part of its free-agent rankings.
His father, Chris, played center and guard for seven seasons for the 49ers, including 59 starts from 1996 through 1999.
“He has been my role model my entire life,” Drew Dalman told AtlantaFalcons.com in 2023. “When you see someone you respect and love and the things that they've done, you want to strive to reach that standard. Every step of the way, I wanted to follow what he did, to match or exceed that at every level.
“That said, his success was never looming over my head. It has been a really healthy inspiration for me.”
With the middle off their offensive line solidified in this scenario, the Packers can turn to their secondary with Amos. Not only will Stokes be a free agent but former All-Pro Jaire Alexander, who has missed double-digits games three of the last four seasons, could be released.
Amos is one of the top corners in the draft. According to PFF, his 22 percent forced-incompletion rate ranks in the 98th percentile.
Amos played three seasons at Louisiana and off the bench at Alabama in 2023. When Nick Saban stepped down as Alabama’s coach, Amos decided to look for a new school. At Ole Miss in 2024, he had the best season of his career with three interceptions and 16 passes defensed.
“Learning from Coach Saban and all those other guys and playing behind Kool-Aid (McKinstry) and Terrion Arnold, I learned a lot,” Amos said.
“And I’m going to forever carry that, not only on the field but off the field, because I feel that’s going to go far in the long term so I always keep that in my head from what I learned from Coach Saban and how hard work always like going to work and like you’re going to make it far dealing with that.”
Amos played in the Senior Bowl, where he measured 6-foot 3/8 with 32-inch arms. He is the No. 33 overall prospect at PFF, No. 83 at ESPN and No. 93 at The Athletic.
Packers fans might prefer edge defender Khalil Mack and cornerback Benjamin Morrison. However, they were the “dream” acquisitions for one of the Packers’ NFC North rivals. Another division team made a sweeping revamp of the offensive line.