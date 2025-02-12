Three New Mock Drafts, Three Cornerbacks for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – You can’t win the Super Bowl without a good quarterback. You also can’t win the Super Bowl without good cornerbacks.
The Packers got to the playoffs in 2024 with the typical meager contributions from Jaire Alexander, who was injured again, and Eric Stokes, who wasn’t a playmaker again. With Alexander unlikely to return in 2025 and with Stokes headed to free agency, the Packers have work to do.
A year after ignoring cornerback in the draft – and then watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl after using their first two draft picks on cornerbacks – general manager Brian Gutekunst probably needs to prioritize the position this year.
In three new mock drafts, the Packers used their first-round pick on cornerbacks.
At The 33rd Team, the choice was Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos.
“The Packers can pair their overhauled safety room with a physical ball-hunter in Trey Amos,” Ryan Fowler wrote. “Amos boasts confidence, physicality and length, all common themes among great NFL corners.”
After three seasons at Louisiana and one season at Alabama, Amos had three interceptions and 13 passes defensed for Ole Miss in 2024. He allowed a 51.6 percent completion rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I like watching a lot of cornerbacks, but I just try to use their techniques to try to put it in my toolbag,” Amos said at the Senior Bowl. “There's a lot of good cornerbacks that I watch. Patrick Sutain, Quinyon Mitchell, Jaire Alexander – I like watching those guys attacking the ball, being twitchy. I try to bring that to my game.”
Amos is the No. 93 prospect in the draft, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.
At NBCSports.com, the pick was Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison.
Morrison had six interceptions as a freshman in 2022 and three interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2023. However, a hip injury that required season-ending surgery limited him to six games with zero interceptions and four passes defensed in 2024.
Morrison also had shoulder surgery in spring 2024. So long as Morrison’s medicals check out, he is “locked in” as a first-round pick, Kyle Dvorchak said.
According to PFF, he allowed a 45.7 percent catch rate in three seasons.
Morrison is the No. 45 overall pick, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, and the No. 55 prospect, according to Brugler.
His father, Darryl Morrison, started 28 games in four NFL seasons. An uncle, Gill Byrd, intercepted 42 passes in 10 NFL seasons.
“I’ve got to credit my uncle, Gill Byrd, who played in the NFL for many years, Chargers Hall of Fame,” Morrison said before the season. “He really just transformed my mind a little bit, being able to grow as a DB, because I really thought [the shoulder surgery] would be a setback for myself. But it wasn't. I think this propelled me. I know more now. I understand more.
“We would watch film four days out of the week for an hour, every single night. And that was the biggest thing – how can I learn from my mistakes? … I've never been more confident than I am right now, because I'm seeing the game differently. I have two years on my belt, so I know I could play football. But how do I take this thing to the next level?”
At Sharp Football, the choice was Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas.
Thomas is the No. 42 prospect, according to Brugler, and the No. 43 prospect, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah.
At 6-foot-1 1/2, Thomas would bring some much-needed size in the secondary. Last season, the Packers settled on Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon as their perimeter cornerbacks and Javon Bullard as their slot. None of them stand 6 feet tall.
“His strengths are his length and physicality to disrupt the timing of routes and be a factor at the catch point. That said, you would like to see him come away with more interceptions,” Brugler said.
Thomas had one interception in 2022 and another in 2024. However, according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 17 completions in 12 games. Among big-school cornerback prospects, he ranked third in snaps per reception.