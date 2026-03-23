The Green Bay Packers have re-signed another key part to their special teams, with defensive end Arron Mosby officially signing on Monday.

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Mosby entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2022. He played in three games for the Panthers as a rookie but failed to make their roster during training camp in 2023. He signed to Green Bay’s practice squad, where he spent the entire season without playing in a game.

Mosby made the Packers’ 53-man roster in 2024 and played in 16 games. He didn’t make the initial roster in 2025 but wound up playing in 12 games and getting a midseason promotion.

Could bigger things be ahead?

Big Wins on Special Teams

New special teams coordinator Cam Achord no doubt is happy about how his unit is shaping up.

In a big score, the Packers signed receiver/returner Skyy Moore, who was an unrestricted free agent after finishing in the top 10 in kickoff-return and punt-return average with the 49ers last season.

The Packers re-signed running back Chris Brooks, who tied for the team lead with 14 tackles on special teams, and linebacker Nick Niemann, who finished fifth with 11 but was on a pace that would have led the NFL before he suffered a torn pectoral. Fellow linebacker Kristian Welch is back, as well, and so is exclusive-rights free agent Bo Melton.

Mosby played only 17 snaps on defense in 2025 but 221 snaps on special teams. He was a big weapon in the kicking game, where his eight tackles don’t do his performance justice.

“Well, he’s athletic, he’s big, he can run, can make you miss, he can run through you and, when he does it right, he’s hard to block,” former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said last season.

“There’s another guy that we didn’t have earlier in the year playing and now that he’s been active and been put up, he’s been playing five phases for us. He’s been playing on field-goal rush, as well. I think he’s getting ready to play some of his best ball as we get going here through the later part of the season.”

He had two solo tackles in the home win against Minnesota.

“He’s been here a while,” Bisaccia said after that game. “I think where he’s making strides is his space play. I thought he made a heck of a tackle in space against a really good returner on the first punt.

“I just think it’s time on task, right? I think the more time you have on certain tasks you’re doing in the kicking game, hopefully the better you can become. If not, that shows up as well, too, because there’s so much space in between you and the other player that if you’re not very good at it, that can show up. Hopefully, he’s on the come.”

Mosby was a restricted free agent; the Packers did not tender him, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Expanded Role on Defense?

The Packers appear to be transitioning to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Mosby could be a good fit. While defensive ends in a 4-3 primarily rush the passer, outside linebackers in a 3-4 scheme sometimes are tasked with dropping into coverage. He has a history in that role.

“I was a receiver in high school,” he said after making Green Bay’s roster in 2024. “I started college as a DB, then I went to LB. I played a majority of my career at linebacker. I played my rookie year in the NFL as a middle linebacker, and now I would say I’m transitioning to a D-end.

“I will say probably the hardest transition is pass-rushing. That’s probably the hardest transition I’ve ever done in my career. Just getting around those guys like Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, J.J. (Enagbare) and Lukas (Van Ness), them guys right there are helping me a lot with my pass-rush game and then attacking the run and just attacking guys in general – going forward and trying to make an impact.”

In the second game in which he got defensive snaps, he beat Lions right tackle Penei Sewell for a half-sack. In 98 pass-defending snaps in 2024, he dropped into coverage 13 times. He broke up two passes – which was two more than cornerback Eric Stokes and as many as linebacker Quay Walker.

On the edge – 4-3 defensive ends or 3-4 outside linebackers – the Packers after parting ways with Gary and Enagbare have Micah Parsons, Van Ness, Cox, 2025 draft picks Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver and Mosby. The door would seem to be open for Mosby to win a roster spot and a lasting role.

Door Closed on Restricted Free Agents

The Packers entered the offseason with eight restricted free agents. They didn’t tender any of them but re-signed six: Brooks, Cox, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and tight end Josh Whyle were the others.

Safety Zayne Anderson followed Jeff Hafley to Miami and running back Emanuel Wilson signed with the Seahawks.

It’s been a good week for Mosby, who was awarded about half his 2025 salary with a performance-based pay check .