Three Scenarios for Packers to Address Key Needs in Day 2 of NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There was no bigger shortcoming on the Green Bay Packers’ roster than receiver. With the first-round selection of Matthew Golden, general manager Brian Gutekunst can turn his attention to the remaining holes at cornerback, defensive end, defensive tackle and offensive line.
The Packers own pick No. 54 of the second round and No. 87 of the third round on Friday. Those picks will lead into No. 124 of the fourth round to kick off Saturday. Armed with those picks, and using Dane Brugler’s 100-player rankings at The Athletic, Daniel Jeremiah’s 150-player rankings at NFL.com and some consensus big boards as a guide, here are three ways to fill key needs with their next three picks.
Cornerback First
Second Round – CB: Nohl Williams, California
It will be fascinating to see what happens at cornerback on Friday, with Michigan’s Will Johnson, East Carolina’s Shavon Revel and Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison possessing plenty of talent but coming off injury-plagued seasons. A scout predicted a run at the start of Friday’s second round that would take all three and Mississippi’s Trey Amos out of play.
Williams is No. 54 for Jeremiah and No. 66 for Brugler. He led the nation with seven interceptions in 2024 and is an excellent tackler. A lack of big-time speed, which wouldn’t be as big a factor in Jeff Hafley’s defense, could push him to Green Bay’s spot.
Third Round – DT: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Sanders, who had a predraft visit, is No. 70 for Brugler but No. 98 for Jeremiah. At 6-foot-3 7/8 and 297 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms, he ran his 40 in 4.95 40. In 25 games (16 starts) the past two seasons, he had 8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses.
Fourth Round – OL: Drew Kendall, Boston College
Who’s the backup center? Last year, it was Elgton Jenkins. Now, Jenkins is the starting center as part of Green Bay’s revamped offensive line. Kendall, whose father, Pete, was a longtime NFL starter, started 37 games the past three seasons. All 2,450 snaps came at center, so he’d have to develop position flexibility. Kendall is considered a fourth-round prospect at NFL.com and by Brugler.
Tackle-to-guard converts Wyatt Milum of West Virginia and Emery Jones of LSU would fit in this range, as well.
Defensive Tackle First
Second Round – DT: Darius Alexander, Toledo
Alexander is No. 48 for Jeremiah but No. 61 for Brugler. At 6-foot-3 7/8 and 305 pounds with 34-inch arms, Alexander ran his 40 in 4.95 seconds. He had 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses as a two-year starter. Defensive tackle is a huge need with Slaton’s departure, minimal depth, Devonte Wyatt’s uncertain future and Kenny Clark coming off a down season.
Third Round – DE: Sai’vion Jones, LSU
At 6-foot-5 3/8 and 280 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms and 4.75 speed, Jones is a Packers-style prospect as a physical edge setter. He is No. 80 for Jeremiah and outside Brugler’s Top 100. As a two-year starter, he had seven sacks and 11 tackles for losses, so he’s not even close to the sum of his parts.
Fourth Round – CB: Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
Kone isn’t in Brugler’s Top 100 or Jeremiah’s Top 150 but is viewed as a fourth-round prospect. The cornerback depth evaporates rather quickly in this draft, but Kone would be a good fit because he’s got excellent size and physicality. The Packers are small at corner; Kone is 6-foot-1 1/4. He had 70 tackles last season, ranking among the national leaders at the position. Plus, he’s got 4.43 speed. PFF charged him with passer ratings of 79.3 in 2024 and 58.3 in 2023.
Edge First
Second Round – DE: Jordan Burch, Oregon
Burch is No. 52 for Brugler and No. 64 for Jeremiah. He fits the Packers’ preferred big-guy mold at 6-foot-4 1/8 and 279 pounds with 4.67 40. He is coming off a final season of 8.5 sacks. Of 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible edge defenders, he ranked 18th in pass-rush win rate. The Packers brought Burch to Green Bay for a draft visit.
Third Round – OL: Charles Grant, William & Mary
Grant is No. 88 for Jeremiah and No. 89 for Brugler. A two-time FCS All-American left tackle, Grant might be a work in progress due to the step up in competition. With a solid year of development, he could replace Rasheed Walker as the starting left tackle in 2026 or be the team’s swing tackle if Jordan Morgan replaces Walker.
Fourth Round – DT: Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
Caldwell is No. 97 for Jeremiah – so a late third-round pick – but is deemed a fourth-rounder by Brugler. So, this one could be a stretch, especially with Caldwell being a rare 330-pounder in the draft class. The Packers could use that size and run-stopping strength to replace T.J. Slaton, who started all 34 games the last two seasons but signed with the Bengals.
Ohio State’s Ty Hamilton, the brother of Jaguars starter DaVon Hamilton, could be an option, as well. He is No. 134 for Jeremiah but No. 92 for Brugler.
What about cornerback? This scenario would align with the possibility that Green Bay’s need at the position would not align with the talent on the draft board. If the Packers don’t pick a corner in the first four rounds, they could look at double-up in the final three rounds with the likes of Ohio State’s Denzel Burke, Oklahoma State’s Korie Black, UTSA’s Zah Frazier, Nebraska’s Tommi Hill, LSU’s Zy Alexander and Florida’s Jordan Marshall.