Watch: Packers’ Top 10 Plays of 2023 NFL Season

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the 2024 NFL season approaching, the NFL’s X account over the weekend posted the Green Bay Packers’ top 10 plays of the 2023 season.
Three of the plays were from the Packers’ stunning come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
“Great. That’s all I can say is it feels great,” Jordan Love said after rallying the Packers from a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter in his first home start.
Romeo Doubs’ 8-yard touchdown catch from Love, which was No. 4 on the list, put the Packers in front, and they survived when Bailey Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal with about 1 minute to play.
“I think it’s just confidence for our whole team,” Love said. “The way we were able to stick together, nobody flinched. To be able to put up a comeback win like that, down 17, I think that’s just a huge confidence booster for our whole team. More importantly to bounce back off the loss we had last week, I think that’s a huge confidence booster. It brought us all together a little bit closer today.”
No. 10 on the list was Love’s 33-yard, off-his-back-foot touchdown pass to Jayden Reed in the first quarter at Minnesota in Week 17.
“They kind of disguised and went to a Cover 2-ish coverage and we had four verts on,” Love said. “I knew I was going to have J-Reed right there. Kind of didn’t see him at first, where he was at, and then he came into my vision, so I just let it out there, let him go get it. It was an awesome play.”
No. 8 was Keisean Nixon’s 73-yard kickoff return and Eric Wilson’s hustling fumble recovery in the playoff loss at San Francisco. That set up a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft that put the Packers on top 21-14 in the third quarter.
“This sh** mean everything to me, man,” an emotional Nixon said after the game. “I feel like I grew so much as a person, more than just a football player. The moment I signed my contract and put that ‘G’ on my helmet, man, it mean everything. They pour everything into me in this organization and I pour everything back into them and two All-Pros later.”
Nos. 5 and 6 were from the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. No. 6 was the remarkable 33-yard pass from Love to Doubs on fourth-and-1. No. 5 came one play later, with Christian Watson making a leaping touchdown catch to give the Packers a 21-12 lead in the third quarter.
“He had Chris Jones right in his face,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the play to Doubs. “If you want to be honest about it, probably should’ve gone down to (Dontayvion) Wicks, but I think it was one of those deals where he didn’t have a whole lot of time. He just reacted and was trying to give us an opportunity.
“It felt like that ball hung up there forever, but the concentration that it took for Rome when (Justin) Reid that was closing in on him and got a pretty good hit on him. For him to make that play, that was – you could argue – the most pivotal play for the offense in that game.”
Play No. 3 was Love’s touchdown pass to Wicks that gave the Packers a stunning 21-0 lead in the playoff win at Dallas. It was a masterclass of quarterback play, with Love diagnosing the defense, adjusting the protection and making the throw while under pressure.
“That’s an area of my game I’ve improved, I’ve tried to focus on,” Love said. “That’s a play of just everybody executing, coming together, picking up the blitz and Wicks going out there and putting a great route on tape and finishing the play.”
A pair of pick-sixes rounded out the list. No. 2 was Quay Walker at Chicago. No. 1 was Darnell Savage’s at Dallas.
“I knew where 88 was,” Savage said of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. “I knew he likes to go to 88. I was just reading his eyes and ended up making a big play for the team. As far as the momentum swing, if you ask me, they were mad at me because I wasn’t celebrating afterwards. I was like, ‘We’ve got to keep playing.’ But it was definitely a momentum swing in the game, I think. Anytime you score on defense is a big thing.”
The Packers’ 2024 NFL season will kick off in 101 days against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
