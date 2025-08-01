Watch: Romeo Doubs’ Incredible Punt-Catching Feat at Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year at Green Bay Packers Family Night, an 11-year-old was one of the stars of the day as he caught three consecutive punts from the JUGS machine, a feat that had the Packers’ sideline rush the field to celebrate.
On Friday, one day before this year’s Family Night, a few Packers players practiced the drill at the end of practice.
Incredibly, Romeo Doubs caught six.
“It’s something that they’ve been doing for some time now,” Doubs said. “I will be a participant in this challenge. It’ll be fun.”
Doubs said he hadn’t practiced it until Friday. By the end of it, he had footballs tucked in his arm and between his legs. To position himself, he had to hop with footballs pinched between his knees.
“Oh, yeah, absolutely,” he said of the importance of at least getting some practice. “You wouldn’t want to just go out there and do it. It’d be significant to rep it before.
“It was fun to get a feel for it going into tomorrow.”
Rookie receiver Matthew Golden, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, caught five.
Doubs flashed a big smile when thinking back to last year, when Trace Ramirez of Waupun caught the first ball with two hands, the next one with his right hand with one ball tucked in his left arm and the third one with his right hand again with two balls tucked in his left arm.
“The kid went nuts last year and had the whole stadium rocking,” Doubs said. “Hopefully, we get something like that again because the energy was flowing really good with that in that moment. I’m looking forward to it.”
Doubs, who had another incredibly productive practice, said he has no goal for Saturday night, other than catching as many as he can. He paused when asked if he at least has to beat the fan participants.
“I’m just here to have fun with it,” Doubs said.
Doubs, the 19th of 28 receivers selected in 2022, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Among receivers drafted in 2022, he ranks sixth in receptions and receiving yards, is fifth in first downs and tied with eighth overall pick Drake London for first in touchdowns.
However, in regular-season play, he has zero 100-yard games and zero catches of 40-plus yards.
“Continue to do what he’s done, you know what I mean?” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of expectations for this season. “He’s another guy that’s been extremely consistent for us. Rome looks great, had a great spring. He’s certainly a guy that for us we’ve relied on the last couple of years and we’ll continue to do so.”