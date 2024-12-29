What’s Packers-Vikings Score? Live Updates From U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers are looking for their first victory this season against an elite team. The Minnesota Vikings are looking to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Follow along all day for updates from U.S. Bank Stadium.
First Quarter
Packers 0, Vikings 0 (9:00 remaining)
A terrible drive for the Packers, who failed to flip the field position. Three consecutive passes resulted in three consecutive incompletions. Jordan Love was off-target on a deep out to Romeo Doubs, just missed Dontayvion Wicks at the 45 and overthrew Doubs and was almost intercepted by Harrison Smith.
Packers 0, Vikings 0 (9:23 remaining)
The Packers got a key stop after the Josh Jacobs turnover. The Vikings gained one first down but Edgerrin Cooper stopped Aaron Jones on first down and Sam Darnold had to throw it away on second down. On third-and-8, Rashan Gary missed a sack but the best Darnold could do was check it down to fullback C.J. Ham. Xavier McKinney’s excellent tackle forced a punt.
Packers 0, Vikings 0 (12:08 remaining)
A disastrous start for the Packers, who won the toss and wanted to make an early statement. After a third-and-2 conversion from Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks, Josh Jacobs made a nice cut to find some daylight but had the ball punched loose by Jerry Tillery. Cam Bynum recovered. The Vikings will start at their 38.
Big Game for the Packers
This is a big game for the Packers from a couple perspectives.
One, they’d like to prove they can beat an elite team after going 0-4 against the Lions, Eagles and Vikings.
“Badly,” quarterback Jordan Love said when asked how badly the Packers need to win this game. “Obviously we only have one more chance here this week, so definitely, like I’ve talked about before, we’ve got to be able to go win these games against the really good teams in the league and set ourselves up for the situation we’ll be in for the playoffs – on the road playing good teams. So, definitely a good test this week.”
Second, a win would improve their chances of moving up to the No. 5 seed but a loss could doom them to the No. 7 seed.
That’s a huge difference. The No. 5 will play the worst of the division winners. The No. 7 probably will wind up playing their first game at Philadelphia.
“All the motivation is right there,” Love said. “Division opponent. Obviously, they beat us first game, so we’re going into their place and we want to get some of that revenge that we’re looking for.”
Beyond all of that, this is a battle between division rivals with great records. The Vikings (13-2) have a chance to win the NFC North and the Packers (11-5) clinched a playoff berth last week.
“I view every game like a big game, just me personally, because they’re in front of us,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “They’re in the way. They’re competing for the No. 1 seed, if I’m not wrong, so we want to ruin that for them, too. We’re trying to ruin anything they got going.”
Added guard Sean Rhyan: “We know that winning is going to help us with seeding, but that’s not the main reason we want to win. We want to win for us.”
Packers-Vikings Inactives
The Packers are down four starters, including three on defense.
Aaron Jones Loves His New Team
Aaron Jones was a beloved member of the Packers during his seven seasons with the team, but he’s loving life with the Vikings.
“This is probably the most fun I’ve had playing football,” Jones told reporters this week. “Just being around a great group of guys. Everybody’s looking forward to coming into work every day. You’re away from them, you come back, you miss them.
“You might have been gone from them for 12 hours, 6 hours, but it’s just that bond that you guys, that we’ve created amongst each other. It’s crazy because it’s a lot of our first times together, but that bond, just time that you get to spend together and making those real connections that you know when you get into battle, that’ll really matter. Like, ‘Hey, this is my fox in the hole. I can depend on him.’ And vice-versa, he’s going to depend on me.”
Jones, who turned 30 earlier this month, has rushed for 1,046 yards this season. He’s got a chance to eclipse his career-high total of 1,121 with the Packers in 2022.
He knows many of the Packers’ defenders well, but he hasn’t seen the defense play this well as one of the best in the league in stopping the run.
“They’ve always played as 11, they’ve always ran to the ball,” Jones said, “but just the way they’re attacking, whether it’s them getting off the ball or when they’re sending a blitz, you can see their pin in their back and they’re coming with intentions.”
Vikings Add Weapon
While Green Bay will be down three starters on defense, the Vikings have a big weapon who was sidelined for the first matchup.
T.J. Hockenson missed the first half of the season while recovering from last year’s torn ACL. In eight games, he has 34 receptions for 378 yards.
“It makes it hard with the ball distribution, whether it’s going to Jefferson or whether it’s going to Addison or whether it’s going to Jones, and now you have the tight end to worry about,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “He’s big, he’s athletic. It’s like having another big wideout out there, and he’s a great target for the quarterback to get the ball to.
“I think anytime you’ve got good wideouts and you have the element of the good tight end, kind of like we do [with Tucker Kraft], it’s a threat and you’ve got to be aware of it. You’ve got to get him down, too. He’s a strong runner. He’s a really good football player.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
