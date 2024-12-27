Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Jaire Alexander One of Three Starters Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play without two members of their starting secondary, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Evan Williams, for Sunday’s showdown at the Minnesota Vikings.
Also out for the Packers are linebacker Quay Walker and offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
Receiver Christian Watson, safety Javon Bullard and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper are questionable.
For the Vikings, safety Harrison Smith (foot) and linebacker Ivan Pace (hamstring) were full participation for a second consecutive day, meaning their defense could be at full strength. Pace is questionable and Smith is not listed on the final report.
Watson has missed only one game this season; he was out against the Rams after getting his ankle trapped under him during the first half against the Vikings in Week 4. He suffered an injured left knee when a Saints defender fell on him at the end of a jet sweep on Monday.
While he hasn’t practiced this week, LaFleur on Thursday said Watson has “played enough” that he could play without practicing.
On Friday, LaFleur said the door was “still open” for Watson and that he’s “getting better.”
Alexander suffered a knee injury exactly two months ago at Jacksonville. He would have been full participation had the team practiced on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday. This will be his sixth consecutive game on the sideline.
Walker didn’t practice this week and will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury sustained at Seattle. Against the Saints, Eric Wilson was the every-down linebacker and rookie Edgerrin Cooper had the second-most snaps at the position. Presumably, the Packers will go that route again.
Williams didn’t practice this week, either, and will miss a second consecutive game with a quad injury sustained at practice before the New Orleans game.
Without Alexander and Williams, the potential return of Bullard after missing two games with an ankle injury could provide a lift. He was limited participation on Thursday and Friday.
“I think he’s taking steps,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “Certainly be nice to get him back. He brings a physicality to the game, whether he’s playing nickel or safety. He’s good in the run game, he’s aggressive in the pass game.
“I thought he was playing really good football and he’s one of our better players so, hopefully, we’ll have a chance to get him back and get him going. But we’ve certainly missed him.”
Bullard’s versatility – he’s played mostly in the slot but also has played safety – could be helpful in allowing the Packers to get the best of their remaining defensive backs on the field against a prolific Vikings passing game. Sam Darnold is closing in on 4,000 passing yards and Justin Jefferson needs 13 yards for his fourth 1,400-yard season in five years.
“I think he’s done a good job of staying locked in,” LaFleur said of Bullard. “So, I feel like it’s pretty seamless, if you will, to get back in there. It’s just what direction we want to go.”
Luke Musgrave, who missed 10 games following ankle surgery but returned to action last week against the Saints, practiced all week and is ready to go.
“For him, just the confidence of going out there, getting 10 snaps or whatever he got, and running around, I think that was Step 1,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday.
“Now, we can build from there and increase his workload every week until he’s normal. And I anticipate him playing more snaps and being more involved in the game plan this week. Yeah, it’s been great. I’m excited for him to get out there and play some ball.”
Smith, a six-time Pro Bowler, was out for last week’s win at Seattle. He’s fourth on the team with 79 tackles and third with nine passes defensed.
Pace was designated for return from injured reserve this week. He started the first nine games this season and had 59 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for losses.
“I feel really good about him,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said of Smith.
Green Bay Packers Final Injury Report
Out: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), Andre Dillard (concussion), LB Quay Walker (ankle), S Evan Williams (quad).
Questionable: S Javon Bullard (ankle) LB Ty’Ron Hopper (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee).
Minnesota Vikings Final Injury Report
Out: CB Fabian Moreau (hip)
Questionable: LB Ivan Pace (hamstring; designated for return from injured reserve).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Time for excuses is over | A must-win game? | NFC North power rankings | Historic Packers-Vikings point spread | Packers-Vikings injury report; Jaire Alexander update | Packers-Vikings: Matchups | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Packers-Vikings Wednesday injury report | Packers-Saints Overreactions | Offense hitting stride at right time