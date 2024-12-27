For Christmas, Josh Jacobs Thanked Linemen With Gift of Bling
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line has taken care of Josh Jacobs all season.
For Christmas, Jacobs took care of his blockers with diamond-filled necklaces featuring the number of each of the linemen – starters, backups and even practice squad.
“In the past, I’ve done a lot of different things, so I wanted to do something different this year,” Jacobs explained on Friday, two days before he’ll help lead the Packers into a Sunday showdown at the Minnesota Vikings. “We’re a close group and I know a lot of guys was talking about it, like they never had one and was wanting to get one, so I just tied it all into Christmas.”
The linemen, to state the obvious, will not be regifting them like an ugly sweater.
“Unreal. It was unreal,” right guard Sean Rhyan said. “That’s my first true bust-down piece. Actually, it’s nice. Sparkles real good.”
Bust down?
“All diamonds,” Rhyan explained.
Center Josh Myers is more blue collar than bling.
“He asked me, said, ‘Man, what do I need to get to pair with this?’ So, he tryna wear it, so it’s going to be dope,” Jacobs said.
Myers might need to make a run to a jewelry store.
“I have a $10 Amazon chain that I put it on and wore it when I FaceTimed my brothers and stuff, but haven’t worn it out of the house,” Myers said.
The linemen were appreciative of Jacobs’ gift, just like Jacobs was appreciative of left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Elgton Jenkins, Myers, Rhyan and right tackle Zach Tom for pushing him past 1,000 rushing yards during his debut season with the team.
“I think it’s been special how personal they take that,” Jacobs said. “You can see on any run or even short passes, you see all the guys running and pushing the pile and things like that. I think that’s all mentality. When you have a group of guys, collectively, all have that same mentality, it makes guys dangerous; it makes guys scary.
“For me, I love playing with guys who have that grit, that kind of mentality. It’s been fun.”
Jacobs signed with the Packers in free agency for several reasons – a big contract, the chance to chase a Super Bowl, the opportunity to play alongside Jordan Love and reunite with Rich Bisaccia.
He didn’t know much about his blockers, though.
“I’m not going to lie. I didn’t know a whole lot about the O-line,” Jacobs said. “I know they were decent, though. Obviously, seeing Aaron (Jones) and his numbers and things like that, I knew they were a solid O-line, but I didn’t know too much about them as people and what they wanted to accomplish in their goals and things like that.
“Being here and being able to go through a full camp and get those first games out the way, you can see the glimpse of what they want to be or who they want to be. Once we got to midseason, I’m like, ‘OK it’s kind of set in stone what their mentality is and what their identity is.’ It’s been good.”
After blocking for the beloved Jones, it took the linemen some time to get to know their new No. 1 back.
“We knew he was a good back,” Rhyan said, “but once he came in, he wasn’t acting like, you know, no one really acts like they’re too big time for anybody. And he came to work, and it was nice to see him putting in the work.
“Piggybacking off of us, seeing him run hard makes us want to block harder. All the backs running hard, it’s kind of like a positive feedback loop, just helping each other get better.”
Jacobs enters Sunday’s game against a stout Vikings run defense ranked fourth in the league in rushing. The Packers’ underrated offensive line has made Jacobs look good all season. Now, Jacobs has made his linemen look good.
“It’s a reflection of who he is,” Myers said. “He goes above and beyond in everything he does as a teammate, as a leader, as a player on the field, as a friend off the field. All of it. He’s just a good dude, man. …
“He gives us the credit. He’s been amazing through all of this, giving us love. The way he’s led this team and the way he carries himself every day, man, it’s super-impressive.”
