What We Like About All Eight Packers Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2025 NFL Draft is complete. From a Golden first-round pick to an aerospace engineer, here’s what we liked about the Green Bay Packers’ eight-player draft class.
First round, No. 23: Texas WR Matthew Golden
It’s easy to latch onto Golden’s speed and his ability to stretch defenses and make big plays. The Packers desperately needed that asset after the offense went in the tank following Christian Watson’s knee injuries.
Beyond that, Golden dropped only three passes in 2024, according to Sports Info Solutions. The Packers’ passing game was plagued by drops last season.
“We thought arguably he had some of the best hands in the draft,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Not only coming back to him and running through it but when he tracks it over his shoulder and stuff too. He’s a strong athlete.”
Second round, No. 54: NC State OT Anthony Belton
Belton was NC State’s three-year starting left tackle. In 2024, he allowed three sacks and almost cut his pressures count in half compared to 2023. He is an enormous man at 336 pounds as the Packers have tilted their philosophy on the size-vs.-athleticism spectrum.
“Obviously, he’s got great size and he can move people in the run game,” Gutekunst said. The Senior Bowl was my first real exposure to him. Just seeing him and his ability to pass block, do all the things that Matt (LaFleur) asks our offensive line guys to do within our scheme, a lot of the movement stuff for a man his size is what drew us to him.”
Third Round, No. 87: TCU WR Savion Williams
Williams might lack polish as a receiver and he might have suspect hands, but there aren’t many 220-pound receivers who can do what he’s done in the open field.
According to Pro Football Focus, he caught 60 passes and forced 18 misesd tackles and carried 51 times and forced 22 missed tackles. In his role as a runner, that’s 2.32 carries per broken tackle. It’s apples vs. oranges, to be sure, but that’s better than the 2.47 for Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, the first running back selected and one of the best prospects in years.
“You just want to find different ways to give him the ball because he’s so big, he’s so powerful, so explosive,” coach Matt LaFleur said, “and I think that guys just have a tendency to bounce off of him. I think he’s just scratching the surface of the playmaker he can become.”
Fourth Round, No. 124: Texas DT Barryn Sorrell
The 15.5 sacks the last three seasons wasn’t especially impressive, nor was his 2024 production of six sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 16 games.
But Sorrell among edge defenders in this draft class ranked 14th in pressures and 17th in PFF’s pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-blocking snap. Against the run, he had the fourth-highest bounce rate on runs his direction, according to SIS. That means he made the ball-carrier had to adjust his path. He’s strong, physical and durable with 40 consecutive starts. He should be an immediate contributor.
“As we get these 30 visits, we had a couple guys from Texas come through here,” Gutekunst said. “We always ask these guys, ‘Who are the best practice players?’ Or, ‘If you’re going to a team, who are you bringing with you?’ They consistently, unanimously always pointed to him.”
Fifth Round, No. 159: Oklahoma State LB Collin Oliver
Because a broken foot limited him to only two games in 2024, Oliver flew well below the radar. But he was back for the Senior Bowl and tested well at the Scouting Combine.
Oliver had 14 pressures in 46 pass-rushing snaps before the injury. Paired with his impressive production, the Packers consider him a potential “designated pass rusher,” which is a role they haven’t had in forever.
Said director of football operations Milt Hendrickson: “The one thing about him, especially when you go back to the ‘23 tape, you turn the tape on him and you can see he’s got a twitch and explosiveness off the edge that brings a little bit more of a unique skill set that way. He’s also got some versatility that’s going to allow him to potentially play some stack (linebacker).”
Sixth Round, No. 198: Georgia DT Warren Brinson
Brinson played in 59 games in the rugged SEC, so he is battle tested with proven strength against the run. The big-play stats aren’t there but there’s some sixth-round upside with a 9.10 Relative Athletic Score.
“In pass rush, just interior juice and when a big play is needed, I’m going to bring a big play, honestly,” he said.
Seventh Round, No. 237: Tulane CB Micah Robinson
In his one season at Tulane, Robinson had two interceptions and eight passes defensed. PFF charged him with a 46.8 percent completion rate and 52.8 passer rating. He was an excellent tackler at Furman and didn’t have any misses during his final five games at Tulane. He’s got 4.42 speed.
“I think as he gets more reps against really better competition, I think he’s going to continue to improve,” Gutekunst said.
Seventh Round, No. 250: Cincinnati OT John Williams
Williams was Cincinnati’s starting left tackle for two seasons. Among power-school, draft-eligible offensive tackle who played at least 350 snaps last season, Williams ranked third in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. That’s a great starting point for one of the last picks of the draft. So is his intelligence as an aerospace-engineering major.
“He’s got the versatility to play left tackle and guard,” Gutekunst said. “He probably could play center because he’s smart enough.”