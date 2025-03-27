2025 NFL draft: Panthers named best team fit for towering WR prospect
The best wide receiver in Carolina Panthers history was short, underrated and mostly unheralded coming into the NFL. Steve Smith did alright for himself, despite being undersized and having to rely on athleticism and cunning more than his height.
Nevertheless, the Panthers have definitely developed a "type" at receiver and it's completely different from the 89 model. Beginning with targeting Kelvin Benjamin in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, they seem to strongly prefer longer, taller receivers over everything. Because Benjamin worked out so well for them they have continued to double down on it despite multiple embarrassing failures, with mid-sized DJ Moore being the lone exception to have paid out at this spot.
So, heading into the 2025 NFL draft it seems everyone in the media (and most fans) have pegged another big WR as the team's top target with the eighth overall pick. According to Bleacher Report, Arizona's Teteiroa McMillan is the Panthers' best receiver fit in this draft class.
"With his 6’5”, 212-pound frame, McMillan is excellent at high-pointing the football. He can also be a matchup nightmare for defenses—McMillan is comfortable both outside and in the slot, and he’s too fast for bigger outside corners and possesses a sizable (see what I did there?) advantage over smaller defensive backs in the slot."
McMillan's jump-ball ability can certainly be put to good use, especially given Bryce Young's style. However, not everybody - including Steve Smith himself - sees McMillan as the best receiver prospect in the 2025 draft. Smith prefers Matthew Golden from Texas, for one.
Given how dire their need is at this spot, we won't complain if McMillan is the pick. However, we'd prefer if general manager Dan Morgan moved away from this type of receiver - or at least expand the team's palette to include prospects who have other attributes than size.
Bryce Young does need about as much help at wide receiver - and tight end - as he can get but above all else he needs to be paired with pass-catchers who can get open and don't need the ball placed right into their laps in order to secure a catch.
Either way, it would be a terrible mistake to pass on this class of receivers. Those prospects on the big/tall end include McMillan as well as Jayden Higgens from Iowa State, Tre Harris from Ole Miss and Jack Bech from TCU, who's the team's only reported prospect visit at this position so far. Among the smaller/quicker types are Missouri's Luther Burden III, Jaylin Noel from Iowa State and Isaiah Bond from Texas.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ex-Panthers desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship
Panthers predicted to draft 23-sack superstar after trade-up with Giants
Late-blooming Panthers star named team’s most overpaid player
Depressing trade proposal sends star Panthers defender to Packers