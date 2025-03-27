Ex-Panthers are desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship
Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are currently at odds. Both sides of the shocking rift have said they're not the ones responsible, with the Panthers saying that the former star "has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers." Newton said he was not invited to go to Germany with other team icons last season, which seemingly refutes the team's statement.
Wherever the issue truly lies, several former Panthers want to see it resolved. Newton said his feelings were hurt by the lack of an invitation, and that the team claimed it "didn't know" if Newton was retired or not (the NFLPA defines anyone who's gone more than a year since the expiration of their last contract as retired).
Former safety Roman Harper, who played with Newton for two seasons and against him for some others with the New Orleans Saints, put it plainly per Joe Person of The Athletic. He said, "Cam is the best player in Carolina Panthers’ history. You can talk about Julius Peppers. But quarterbacks — they move the needle, not defensive ends. And Cam’s been the best quarterback by far this organization drafted, developed and he became an NFL MVP."
Jordan Gross, who blocked for Newton for three seasons, said, "Cam is massively significant. We haven’t had a more dynamic player that was a freakin’ league MVP and the face of the league that year and the years surrounding it. I think he needs to be celebrated. He’s a unique individual, that’s for sure. But a generational talent and incredible player."
Gross made it into the Hall of Honor in 2019, and he's really hoping Newton joins him there one day because "he was freakin’ incredible, man.” Captain Munnerlyn said he has been in meetings where higher-ups have pondered how to get Newton back in the building. He thinks the team genuinely wants to fix this.
Harper thinks it shouldn't have to be so complicated. “If [David Tepper] was to tell his people underneath him, ‘Hey, I don’t care what it takes, I want Cam here right now,’ how easy would that be?" Harper added. "Honestly. ‘I’ll take my plane, I’ll pick him up.’ Just do it. I don’t think it’s that hard. I don’t think these mountains are that hard to move if you really want to move them."
Greg Olsen, who has remained a good friend of Olsen's even after their times with the Panthers, said Newton is "the greatest face of the franchise" it has ever had. "So it’s in the best interest of the Panthers and the organization and obviously all the parties involved for there to be a very positive relationship between Cam and the organization. I think that’s what we all want, that’s what we would all hope for," he added.
This year is the 10-year anniversary of the Super Bowl 50 team that was so dominant and led by Newton, so perhaps there's a chance this rift gets mended with some sort of ceremony honoring Newton and his 2015 teammates.
