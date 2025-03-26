Late-blooming Carolina Panthers star named team's most overpaid player
When the Carolina Panthers locked up Jaycee Horn with a long-term deal, it came as no surprise. The Panthers' front office views Horn as one of the best cornerbacks in the game and paid him like it, which ultimately, was a surprise.
Horn's biggest issue throughout the early portion of his career has been durability. He's only appeared in 37 games over four years, but some of the injuries he's sustained have been more of the unlucky variety, such as suffering a broken foot on a non-contact play in Houston as a rookie.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon was not a fan of the Panthers committing so much money, for other reasons, however.
"For a short time, Horn was the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. It's ridiculous that a player who has one interception the last two seasons and surrendered six touchdowns in coverage in 2024 is now making $25 million per year."
Gagnon picked Horn as the Panthers' most overpaid player, and while I disagree that it's "ridiculous" to get the payday he received, he's the easy one to go after because of his injury history. I'd argue that spending $45 million is a bigger overpay than Horn. If he plays up to his capability and stays on the field, Horn could be a perennial All-Pro-caliber corner.
