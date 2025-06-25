All Panthers

Analyst predicts shocking Panthers-Chiefs trade centered on 309-tackle defender

Could the Panthers swoop in on a former Super Bowl champion?

Zach Roberts

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout his career, which began in 2019, Drue Tranquill has been a bit of a tackling machine. That's something the Carolina Panthers could probably use. Even after signing a free agent in two consecutive years and drafting a player, the interior linebacker corps is not as strong as it could be.

Tranquill, according to a report, needs to continue an upward trajectory to get re-signed. He's in the last year of his contract, which could mean a trade is coming. If he is, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes the Panthers should pick up the phone.

Palacios pointed out how the Panthers are finally spending some time building up the defense after two offseasons mainly focused on the offense. The time to continue adding star power is now. Tranquill could be a good addition alongside the potentially promising Christian Rozeboom, but this defense is still in need of a boost, especially after moving on from veteran Jadeveon Clowney, Palacios argued.

He would also fit in well with former teammate Tershawn Wharton, an IDL who signed with the Panthers in free agency following a stint with the Chiefs. Tranquill could follow suit and join Carolina via trade.

However, the Panthers probably don't feel like they need to get a linebacker, at least not at the cost of draft capital. Trevin Wallace will be back healthy. Josey Jewell was decent, and Rozeboom could be a solid piece as well. While it's not full of stars, there's enough there to warrant ignoring a possible trade. If Tranquill was a free agent, this might be a different story.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings

Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game

Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most

Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.