Analyst predicts shocking Panthers-Chiefs trade centered on 309-tackle defender
Throughout his career, which began in 2019, Drue Tranquill has been a bit of a tackling machine. That's something the Carolina Panthers could probably use. Even after signing a free agent in two consecutive years and drafting a player, the interior linebacker corps is not as strong as it could be.
Tranquill, according to a report, needs to continue an upward trajectory to get re-signed. He's in the last year of his contract, which could mean a trade is coming. If he is, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes the Panthers should pick up the phone.
Palacios pointed out how the Panthers are finally spending some time building up the defense after two offseasons mainly focused on the offense. The time to continue adding star power is now. Tranquill could be a good addition alongside the potentially promising Christian Rozeboom, but this defense is still in need of a boost, especially after moving on from veteran Jadeveon Clowney, Palacios argued.
He would also fit in well with former teammate Tershawn Wharton, an IDL who signed with the Panthers in free agency following a stint with the Chiefs. Tranquill could follow suit and join Carolina via trade.
However, the Panthers probably don't feel like they need to get a linebacker, at least not at the cost of draft capital. Trevin Wallace will be back healthy. Josey Jewell was decent, and Rozeboom could be a solid piece as well. While it's not full of stars, there's enough there to warrant ignoring a possible trade. If Tranquill was a free agent, this might be a different story.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers