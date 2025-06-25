Bryce Young helps NFC South avoid terrible QB division ranking
The Carolina Panthers don't play in an elite division right now. For several seasons, it's arguably been the worst in the NFL. The NFC South is not a division other teams fear, and much of that has to do with the lack of top quarterback play. The eras of Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Drew Brees, and even Jameis Winston are long gone.
However, it's not the worst division for QBs anymore. When Bryce Young was considered a bust, it very well might have been, but that's no longer the case. Thanks to Young and Baker Mayfield, the NFC South was ranked seventh out of eight by Nick Shook of NFL.com.
Young (16th) and Mayfield (sixth) did the heavy lifting here, because Michael Penix Jr. (30) and Tyler Shough (29) lowered the average score significantly. The real story of this division is centered on two somewhat similar career arcs belonging to Mayfield and Young," Shook said.
He knows that the Panthers QB "still has doubters even after reclaiming what once appeared to be a doomed career," adding, "Those who didn't watch the Panthers in 2024 will scoff at how I view Young, but real ball-knowers understand Young achieved plenty when the odds were stacked against him and can't wait to see how he builds on that success in 2025. He and Mayfield carry this division."
Interestingly enough, the NFC South comes in ahead of the AFC South despite it having CJ Stroud. Stroud landed just one place ahead of Young despite not having the rough start that Young did, and the combination of an underwhelming Trevor Lawrence and whatever the Indianapolis Colts have going on was enough to bring the division to last and push the NFC South ahead.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers