Panthers trade proposal adds $12 million running back to already crowded backfield
If there's one position we can confidently say the Carolina Panthers are good at, it's running back.
Carolina saw a breakout season from Chuba Hubbard in 2024, and the team has added Rico Dowdle, who is also coming off a career-best year, in free agency.
The career of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks took a turn for the worse last season after he suffered another torn ACL, something he did in college, as well.
The good news is, the Panthers can work Brooks back slowly with the tandem of Dowdle and Hubbard, and the team added Trevor Etienne as more insurance.
Despite how active the Panthers have been at running back this year, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox doesn't think they should be done making moves. Instead, he wants to see them trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back, Travis Etienne.
"While the Carolina Panthers have two capable backs in Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, they might also have some interest in Etienne. Carolina drafted his younger brother, Trevor Etienne, in April and employs running backs coach Bernie Parmalee," Knox explained. "Parmalee was Jacksonville's running backs coach during Etienne's two best seasons."
Etienne had a brutal 2024 campaign, much like most of the rest of Jacksonville's offense.
After showing promise over his first two years in the NFL, Etienne posted career-lows in rushing yards (558) and yards per carry (3.7). Making his showing worse, he was soundly outplayed by fellow running back, Tank Bigsby.
As if the Panthers needed another reason to avoid this trade. They are already strong at the running back position and don't need to spend any semblance of draft capital on someone who isn't better than what they have now, at least based on what we saw in 2024.
The Panthers would be much better served using their resources on more help at positions that actually have a need.
