Andy Dalton diagnoses reason for Panthers' lack of explosive passing plays
The Carolina Panthers didn't do much well offensively last season. They were at least able to run the ball efficiently and generate occasional explosive passing plays. This season they can dink and dunk their way to an opening drive touchdown, but that's about it.
So, what's the problem? Head coach Dave Canales admitted earlier this week he needs to dial up more deep passing plays. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton sounded the same note when he was asked what the issue is, according to Joe Person at the Athletic.
"“I don’t think it’s a lack of anything other than we need to call them more... Sometimes you get into the flow of the game and you’re like, ‘All right, let me get these certain plays (called), like keep it moving.’ When we’ve scored touchdowns, we’ve had long drives and we’ve sustained it. It’s been 10-play drives that have got it done. It’s nice when you can have a five-play drive.”
While this is the primary culprit, the Panthers also need somebody who's able to pull off those vertical routes on a regular basis.
As of yet, Tetairoa McMillan hasn't developed the timing with Bryce Young on those throws and nobody else has stepped up to fill that void left behind by the Adam Thielen trade.
What little hope there is comes in the form of rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who had been inactive in the team's first four games this season despite being healthy.
With David Moore joining Jalen Coker on the injued reserve list soon, Horn will get his chance on Sunday against a Miami Dolphins defense that's giving up 220+ passing yards per game.
