Andy Dalton shreds Raiders in first half, give Panthers sense of optimism
To put it mildly, the Carolina Panthers took a beating leading into their Week 3 game at the Las Vegas Raiders. They took beatings in and after their Weeks 1 and 2 losses as well, but the drama before facing the Raiders was especially acute, considering the team's decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young in favor of cagey veteran Andy Dalton.
There is a long way to go, both in the 2024 season and Young's career, but through one half, it wouldn't appear Panthers' first-year coach Dave Canales has made a better decision.
Dalton was 15-for-22 for 212 yards and three touchdown passes in the first half alone -- their final drive capped off by this beauty of a throw to Adam Thielen.
The Panthers took a 21-7 lead into the locker room, which is impressive, considering the Panthers have scored 13 points all season prior to Week 3, and haven't led in a game yet this season.
While Dalton's performance does not ensure the Panthers will move off their position of refusing to trade Young, it does suggest Young might have been more of the problem than many wanted to believe. Or at the very least, giving the starting nod to a veteran who's dealt with poor teams starts before might have been just what the team needed.
That, and a game against the Raiders can fix all a team's ills.