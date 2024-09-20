All Panthers

Cam Newton comments on the Panthers sitting second-year QB Bryce Young

Carolina's only league MVP weighs in with his take on the team benching their embattled young quarterback.

Tim Weaver

ootball: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) on field before game vs Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte, NC 9/9/2018
ootball: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) on field before game vs Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte, NC 9/9/2018 / (Photo by Chris Keane /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
Everyone has an opinion on the Carolina Panthers benching second-year quarterback Bryce Young earlier this week. Some think it was too sudden of a move, others think Young gave them no choice and it was overdue. Some see team owner David Tepper's hand behind it, while others think it was a team decision headed by rookie head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. Some think Young's best days are ahead of him, while others seem to believe that he's already toast.

Let's hear what the only league MVP in franchise history has to say about it. Here's former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talking about the organization's decision to sit Young on the latest episode of his podcast (NSFW).

At least for now, the Panthers claim they are not thinking about trading Young to another team. That may only last until they get a decent offer, though.

