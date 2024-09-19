Dave Canales makes strong declaration about Bryce Young's future in Carolina
The benching of Bryce Young has been the talk of the town around Charlotte. Following Dave Canales' shocking announcement on Monday afternoon that Andy Dalton would be the Carolina Panthers' quarterback moving forward, rampant speculation about the future of the man that was picked number one overall in the NFL Draft just 17 months ago. Will he start again? Will he be released in the offseason? Will he be traded?
There are still a million questions about where the Panthers go from here, but Dave Canales made it clear that the franchise has no interest in trading Bryce Young. At his Wednesday media availability, Canales bluntly stated that Young's murky future will be clarified in Charlotte. "It's [trading Bryce] is not something we're considering. We have a great situation with out quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience. We love where we're at, and we're all hands on deck focused on facing the Raiders this week."
Not much left to the imagination there. However, the head coach that made this statement is the same one that adamantly opined that Bryce Young "is our quarterback," following Sunday's drubbing at the hands of the Chargers. Anything Canales (and any other head coach for that matter) says should be taken with a grain of salt.
No matter what Canales says, Young's future will be hotly debated until he inevitably lands in another situation. As long as he is on the team, folks that follow the Panthers will have takes on whether he should start, ride the bench, be cut, or be traded to another team. The player that Carolina mortgaged their future for in the spring of 2023 has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL, and for now, his career that has twisted and turned more than "The Intimidator" at Carowinds will continue to play out with the Panthers.
