Big outing for Tetairoa McMillan, 4 other things to know about Cowboys vs. Panthers
After a 1-2 start, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to get over the .500 mark on Sunday at Charlotte. After dropping three of their first four games this season, the Carolina Panthers can now even their record at 3-3 with a win at home over Brian Schottenheimer’s team.
So far, the Carolina Panthers have been fairly predictable when it comes to their record this season. Dave Canales’s team is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. This clash with the 2-2-1 Cowboys could be tricky as Dallas features the top-ranked offense in the league. Meanwhile, Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young has had his issues early in games.
Of course, many eyes will be on former Cowboys’ 1,000-yard rusher/turned Carolina running back Rico Dowdle. He ran for a personal-best 206 yards (1 TD) in last Sunday’s comeback win over the Dolphins, and now faces his former club.
Panthers vs. Cowboys History
These clubs are actually meeting for the third consecutive season and fourth time in five years dating back to 2021. It’s been mostly Dallas in a series that began back in 1996 when the surprising Panthers dethroned the reigning Super Bowl champion Cowboys, 26-17, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Despite that victory, as well as a 29-10 win in the 2003 NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Charlotte, the Cowboys own a 12-5 overall lead in this setting. Dallas has prevailed in the last two meetings, the latest a 30-14 win at Carolina last season as Dowdle, as a member of the Cowboys, rushed for a then career-best 149 yards.
Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan Still Looking for First TD
Only three teams in the league are averaging more points per game than Schottenheimer’s Cowboys (30.2). It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride as the team put up 40, 37, and 40 points, respectively, in wins over the Giants and Jets and a tie vs. the Packers. Dallas scored a combined 34 points in losses to the Eagles and Bears.
Wideout Tetairoa McMillan leads Carolina in catches (24) and receiving yards (351) by a wide margin. He has 10 more grabs than Hunter Renfrow (14) and 243 more yards than Brycen Tremayne (108). However, McMillan has not scored. That could change this week against a Cowboys’ defense that’s allowed 12 touchdown passes in five games.
Panthers RT Yosh Nijman Bears Watching
Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is off to an impressive start. He’s hitting on 71.3 percent of his throws for 1,356 yards and 10 scores, with only three interceptions. In his last two outings vs. the Packers and Jets, he’s thrown seven TD passes without a pick. Perhaps more significantly, the 10-year pro has been sacked just seven times in five games.
The Panthers rolled up 239 yards rushing last Sunday in the comeback win over the Dolphins, but will be without sturdy right tackle Taylor Moton vs. the Cowboys. Via Pro Football Focus, only five tackles in the league this season have a higher run-blocking grade this year. Yosh Nijman replaces Moton on a unit that has had its share of injuries.
