All Panthers

Panthers need all the pass rush they can get to cool off Dak Prescott on Sunday

Carolina's pass rush had its top outing of the season in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. The Panthers' defense will have to do much better vs. the Cowboys.

Russell Baxter

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on third down late in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on third down late in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

After five weeks of play, neither the Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) nor the Carolina Panthers (2-3) own a winning record this season. However, both teams are coming off victories over AFC East competition. Brian Schottenheimer’s club rolled the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, 37-22. Dave Canales’s squad rallied to beat the visiting Miami Dolphins, 27-24.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, and the organization took its share of criticism for promoting Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to the top spot. When it comes to the Dallas’ offense, the team is rolling under a healthy Dak Prescott. All told, the Cowboys have scored 17 offensive TDs in five games. They’re ranked first in the league in total offense, eighth in rushing yard per games and third in passing yards per contest.

Prescott has connected on 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards and 10 TDs, with only three interceptions. The 10-year pro has been sacked only seven times this season.

A'Shawn Robinso
Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) and linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The latter figure is significant for a Panthers’ team that may finally have a pass rush. In 2023, the team finished with an NFL-low 27 sacks. They upped that total to 32 in ’24, tied for the third-fewest in the league. After four games this season, rookie Princely Umanmielen and newcomer Tershawn Wharton had the team’s only two sacks. On Sunday vs. Miami, Derrick Brown, A’Shawn Robinson and Patrick Jones II all dropped Tua Tagovailoa.

Still, only five sacks in five games against a solid offensive line that has done a good job protecting Prescott is a tall order. Each QB trap has come from the front seven. Perhaps coordinator Ejiro Evero may have a trick or two up his sleeve in terms of new blitz package? Or is it time rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton makes his presence felt?

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Studs & duds from Panthers’ thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins

NFL fines struggling Panthers safety Nick Scott for an obvious penalty

Dave Canales shares positive update on underrated weapon Jalen Coker

Turnovers have insiders asking if Bryce Young should get benched again

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.