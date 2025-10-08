Panthers need all the pass rush they can get to cool off Dak Prescott on Sunday
After five weeks of play, neither the Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) nor the Carolina Panthers (2-3) own a winning record this season. However, both teams are coming off victories over AFC East competition. Brian Schottenheimer’s club rolled the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, 37-22. Dave Canales’s squad rallied to beat the visiting Miami Dolphins, 27-24.
The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, and the organization took its share of criticism for promoting Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to the top spot. When it comes to the Dallas’ offense, the team is rolling under a healthy Dak Prescott. All told, the Cowboys have scored 17 offensive TDs in five games. They’re ranked first in the league in total offense, eighth in rushing yard per games and third in passing yards per contest.
Prescott has connected on 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards and 10 TDs, with only three interceptions. The 10-year pro has been sacked only seven times this season.
The latter figure is significant for a Panthers’ team that may finally have a pass rush. In 2023, the team finished with an NFL-low 27 sacks. They upped that total to 32 in ’24, tied for the third-fewest in the league. After four games this season, rookie Princely Umanmielen and newcomer Tershawn Wharton had the team’s only two sacks. On Sunday vs. Miami, Derrick Brown, A’Shawn Robinson and Patrick Jones II all dropped Tua Tagovailoa.
Still, only five sacks in five games against a solid offensive line that has done a good job protecting Prescott is a tall order. Each QB trap has come from the front seven. Perhaps coordinator Ejiro Evero may have a trick or two up his sleeve in terms of new blitz package? Or is it time rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton makes his presence felt?
