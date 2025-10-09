Why Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers' front office hasn't done much right during this eight-year run of mediocrity. However, it appears that they did finally land a punch with their 2025 NFL draft class.
Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins featured impact performances from several Carolina rookies, sparking hope that this could be a strong class the Panthers can build on.
This week's game against the Dallas Cowboys could represent another major opportunity for Carolina's rookies to go off, especially their wide receivers. According to Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report, Tetairoa McMillan has a chance to explode.
"McMillan has been a solid matchup-based play in PPR format, though he's still searching for his first NFL touchdown. He might find it this week against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have surrendered 12 passing touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing receivers through five weeks."
McMillan's size, body control and catch radius were all obvious positives as he came into the league. However, we didn't expect McMillan to be such a sharp route runner this early in his career - nor have the exceptional yards after catch ability he's flashed so far.
The only real issue so far has been a low catch rate, which is half on McMillan for dropping several passes that he should have caught - and half on Bryce Young for missing him too often.
However, McMillan may have had a breakthrough in this department last week, catching six of eight targets en route to a team-high 73 yards. McMillan was also robbed of a 31-yard flag on an inexplicable reversal of an obvious defensive pass interference.
The Cowboys will likely be defending McMillan with Trevon Diggs when he's lined up outside. While Diggs has a reputation as ball-hawk, his coverage has fallen off hard. So far this season he's already allowed three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
In the slot McMillan will be matched up with DaRon Bland, another Cowboys corner whose reputation proceeds him, but also doesn't reflect current reality. Bland led the NFL in interceptions in 2023 but he hasn't posted a pick since and he's currently allowing a passer rating over 100.
It would be good for the Panthers' offense for somebody else to step up as a reliable pass-catching target for Young, but until Jalen Coker proves he's fully recovered McMillan is really the only game in town. That could mean a monster fantasy game is only a matter of time.
