Bryce Young delivers confident statement after Carolina Panthers' comeback win
Sunday's game could have gone very differently for the Carolina Panthers. If they had not managed to storm their way back from a17-0 deficit and lost at home to the lowly Miami Dolphins, the conversation wouldn't be about a much-needed comeback win or an emotional high. Instead, we'd be wondering which head would be the first to roll.
The Panthers found a way to pull it off, though - even after surrendering the lead on a late 46-yard touchdown for Jaylen Waddle. After it was over, starting quarterback Bryce Young claimed that he never lost his belief and neither did the team.
"Yeah, we're just always gonna keep fighting. Always gonna believe. Always gonna focus on the next play. Obviously, it didn't start the way we want it to and there's stuff for me to clean up, but there was no hesitation... we knew that whatever it is, flush it, go to the next play. The belief is always there. I'm so proud to be part of a team like that."
Here's the full press conference for Young following Sunday's big win.
While it ended the right way, it was still not a great all around performance from Young, who led only two strong drives the whole game. The rest of it was all Rico Dowdle, who punished the Dolphins with over 200 rushing yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown.
As for Young, he finished with under 200 passing yards again and committed two turnovers. Both occurred on the first two possessions of the game for Carolina, which has been a recurring theme this season on offense.
Young does have to do his part to play cleaner, but at this point there have been so many poor starts that it's a coaching issue moreso than a player problem. If Dave Canales could actually get these Panthers to begin the game doing anything but shooting themselves in the foot they might yet turn out to be competitive this season.
