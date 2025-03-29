Bryce Young working out with superstar WR, two others from NFC powerhouse
The Philadelphia Eagles ended the 2024 NFL season on an emphatic note with a dominant Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. By no means was their second championship parade in seven years pre-ordained, though.
For most of the season the Detroit Lions looked like not only the team to beat in the NFC but the toughest team in the league, in general. The Lions' defensive unit got decimated by injuries, though - which ultimately led to their getting bounced by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs.
One of the reasons the Lions are so good is they have two of the best running backs in the game and they use them as well as anybody. It seems that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is getting to know that group better.
According to this clip from Crunch Time Sports, Young is apparently working out with Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Reynolds, as well as superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The Panthers' best wide receiver at the moment is Adam Thielen, and as good as he looked down the stretch last year he's not in the same league as St. Brown, who finished fifth in the NFL in receiving yards last season (1,263).
While they have a strong 1-2 punch with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, Carolina also can't quite match the combo of Gibbs and David Montgomery, who combined for nearly 2,200 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. As receivers, Gibbs added another 517 yards and four scores, while Montgomery chipped in 341 yards.
The question many Panthers fans will probably ask after seeing this is why can't Bryce Young be working out with two Carolina running backs and one of their young receivers who still has a lot of developing to do? The answer to that is who knows - and ultimately who cares - because it's a long offseason and Young will get thousands of reps in with Hubbard and Dowdle and Xavier Legette between now and Week 1.
As far as the connection to these three our best guess is that it's St.-Brown having played some high school ball with Bryce Young at Mater Dei.
