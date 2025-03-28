NFL analyst predicts Panthers to shore up edge with blockbuster Giants swap
Last offseason, the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers hooked up for a blockbuster trade. The Panthers sent an edge rusher, Brian Burns, to the Giants for picks. This year, one NFL insider believes they could call each other again for a similar deal but in reverse.
The Panthers need an edge rusher. Despite signing Patrick Jones II and having Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum on the roster, they don't have someone offenses are concerned about and they don't have a long-term answer. The draft is a perfect opportunity to get that player, but they could also swing a trade.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios remarked on the potential trade of Kayvon Thibodeaux, noting that the Panthers are a perfect landing spot if the Giants can't keep him. "The Carolina Panthers are finally putting some work into improving their defense after showing signs of life on offense under quarterback Bryce Young. Jadeveon Clowney was the best edge rusher for the Panthers, while Josey Jewell was looking more like a journeyman for this pass rush," Palacios said.
He added that rumors persisted about a possible Clowney trade which never occurred, but Clowney can still be moved. If he is, then Palacios argued, "Thibodeaux may be a viable replacement." After a slow rookie season, Thibodeaux has 17 sacks in the last two seasons.
He's a former top pick in the draft and he has just one year left on his contract. The Giants spent a lot in extending Burns once he was traded from the Panthers, and they may be unable to afford Thibodeaux.
In terms of addressing the edge, the draft is the cheaper route for Carolina. Not only do they retain their assets, but it also means they have a long-term option on a rookie deal rather than a costly extension.
